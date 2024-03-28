Buttermilk Eatery - Pinellas Park 7054 US Highway 19 North
To Go Beverages
Beverages
Iced Coffee
Hot Coffee
- Espresso$4.00
Lavazza Espresso (Ristretto)
- Espresso Macchiato$4.00
Lavazza espresso with small amount milk and foam
- Drip Coffee$4.00
Lavazza's everyday traditional coffee
- Caffe Latte$5.00
Lavazza Espresso, Streamed Milk, Foam
- Cappuccino$5.00
Lavazza's Espresso, Frothy Milk
- Caffe Americano$4.00
Hot Water, Espresso
- Caffe Mocha$6.00
Italian chocolate, espresso, steamed milk.
- White Chocolate Mocha$6.00
Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate Syrup
- Almond Chocolate Biscotti$2.00
To Go Menu
Buttermilk Batter's
- Pancake Pack$15.00
Two Grade AA eggs any style, served with our signature house-made buttermilk pancakes. Plus two choices of bacon, pork sausage link, or ham.
- Cinnamon Swirl Pack$15.00
Cinnamon swirl french toast served with two eggs any style. Plus two choices of bacon, sausage link, or ham.
- French Toast Pack$15.00
Our custard-dipped, thick-cut bread served with two Grade AA eggs any style. Plus two choices of bacon, pork sausage link, or ham.
- Cherry Kijafa French Toast$15.00
French toast topped with sweet cream cheese and Michigan cherries, layered with walnuts and powdered sugar.
- Buttermilk Battered Chicken & Waffle$15.00
Our signature house-made buttermilk batter infused with bacon, topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with maple syrup.
- Banana Berry Crunch$15.00
Thick-cut bread dipped in our buttermilk batter, layered with bananas, blueberries and strawberries, topped with granola.
- Berry Berry Cakes$15.00
Our signature house-made buttermilk pancakes mixed with fresh strawberries and blueberries.
- Buttermilk Battered Cakes$11.00
Our signature house-made buttermilk pancakes, topped with whipped butter and served with syrup. Keep it classic or add your favorite ingredients!
- Indulgent French Toast$11.00
Custard-dipped, thick-cut bread with whipped butter, powdered sugar, and syrup. Keep it classic or add your favorite ingredients!
- Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$11.00
Cinnamon swirl french toast with whipped butter, powdered sugar, and syrup. Keep it classic or add your favorite ingredients!
- A Buttermilk Belgium$11.00
Our signature house-made buttermilk waffle, topped with whipped butter and served with syrup. Keep it classic or add your favorite ingredients!
- Berry Greek Yogurt Waffle$14.00
Our signature house-made buttermilk waffle, topped with granola and Greek yogurt surrounded with fresh bananas, blueberries, strawberries, drizzled with locally sourced honey.
Yolk Favorites
- Biscuits & Gravy$13.00
Two homemade buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy and two eggs any style. No choice of sides available.
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$17.00
A southern country fried steak topped with our signature sausage gravy and two eggs your way.
- Bacon & Eggs$13.00
Two Grade AA eggs any style served with thick-cut bacon. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
- Sausage & Eggs$13.00
Two Grade AA eggs any style served with sausage links. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$15.00
Two Grade AA eggs any style with corned beef hash. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
- Turkey Sausage & Eggs$13.00
Two Grade AA eggs any style served with turkey sausage patties. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
- Ham & Eggs$13.00
Two Grade AA eggs any style served with ham. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
- Two Egg Meal$9.00
Made with Grade AA eggs any style. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
Scramblers
- Build Your Own Scrambler$14.00
You Be The Chef! Add your own ingredients. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
- Meat Lover's Scrambler$14.00
Our hardwood smoked bacon, ham, pork sausage, and shredded cheddar-jack tossed together just the way you like it. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
- Rocky Scrambler$14.00
- Mediterranean Scramble$14.00
Light hearted spinach, olives, tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese are sure to delight. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
- Farmer's Market Veg$14.00
Fresh broccoli florets, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, green peppers, onions, and shredded cheddar-jack. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
Skillet Specialties
- BYO Skillet$15.00
You Be The Chef! Add your own ingredients on top a pile of shredded potatoes. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
- Teddy Boy Skillet$14.00
This hearty skillet is layered with hardwood smoked bacon, ham, pork sausage, and shredded cheddar-jack. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
- Corned Beef Skillet$14.00
Dive into this skillet featuring corned beef with green peppers, onions and shredded cheddar-jack. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
- Loaded Veggie Skillet$14.00
Seasoned hash-brown potatoes, fire-roasted bell peppers & onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and broccoli topped with two eggs any style. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
- Country Skillet$17.00
This southern style skillet is layered with country fried steak, green peppers, onions, shredded cheddar-jack, sausage gravy, and two eggs your way. Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
- Philly Steak Skillet$15.00
Our heavy hitter is layered with philly steak, green peppers, and onions topped with melted cheese, piled high on a layer of hash-browns . Pick your side with a choice of toast or pancakes.
Benny's & More
- Corned Beef Hash Benedict$15.00
Corned beef with poached eggs on a grilled English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Choice of shredded potatoes or fruit.
- Classic Benedict$14.00
Grilled ham topped with poached eggs on a toasted English muffin, drizzled with fresh hollandaise sauce and choice of side.
Power Bowls
Burgers
- Cheese Burger$13.00
A seasoned all-natural patty topped with tomato, lettuce, and pickles with your choice of cheese, served on a brioche bun.
- Bacon Cheese Burger$14.00
A seasoned all-natural patty topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickles with your choice of cheese, served on a brioche bun.
- The Brunch Burger$14.00
A seasoned all-natural patty topped with a classic fried egg. Topped with tomato, lettuce, and pickles with your choice of cheese, served on a brioche bun.
- Avocado Bacon Burger$14.00
A seasoned all-natural patty served with freshly smashed avocado, topped with tomato, lettuce, and pickles. Plus your choice of cheese, served on a brioche bun.
- Patty Melt$13.00
A seasoned all-natural patty served with American cheese and sautéed onions on rye bread.
Handheld's
- Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a brioche bun.
- TBLT$13.00
Sliced turkey, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on nine grain toast.
- BLT$11.00
Thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on nine grain toast.
- Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Our Philly Cheesesteak is made with grilled USDA-choice steak, green peppers, and onions topped with melted cheese and served on our signature toasted roll.
Sidekicks
- Side 1 Egg$2.00
- Side 2 Eggs$4.00
- Side Bacon$6.00
- Side Sausage Links$6.00
- Side Ham$6.00
- Side Turkey Sausage$6.00
- Side Corned Beef Hash$6.00
- Side Shredded Potatoes$4.00
- Side Toast$3.00
- Sausage Gravy$3.00
- Side Grits$3.00
- Side Cheese Grits$4.00
- Side Bagel w /Cream Chz$3.50
- Side Bagel$3.00
- Side Buttermilk Biscuit$4.00
- Side Fried Chicken Steak$7.00
- Side Chicken Breast$5.00
- Side French Fries$4.00
- Side Fruit Bowl$6.00
- Side Strawberries$5.00
- Side Blue/Strawberry$5.00
- Side Bananas$2.50
- Side Blueberries$5.00
- Side Avocado$4.00
- Side Sliced Tomato$3.00
- Side Cream Cheese$0.65
- Hollandaise Sauce$3.00
To Go Kid's Menu (12 and Under)
Kids Menu & Drinks
- Kids Soda$2.25
- Kids Orange Juice$2.25
- Kids Apple Juice$2.25
- Kids Milk$2.25
- Kids Chocolate Milk$2.25
- Meat & Egg$9.99
One egg cooked any way you like and your choice of two sides.
- Mouse Cake$8.99
Made with our signature buttermilk house-made batter.
- French Toast$9.99
Made with our housemade batter. Served your choice of two sides.
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
Two pieces of chicken strips served with your choice of fries or fruit.
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
Served with your choice of fries or fruit.