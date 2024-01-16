Buzz’n Bean Coffee Company Havana 1108 SR 97
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- Espresso Shot$1.25
- Black Coffee Medium (16oz)$2.50
- Black Coffee Large (20oz)$3.00
- Medium Latte (16oz)$4.25
- Large Latte (20oz)$5.00
- Medium Americano (16oz)$4.00
- Large Americano (20oz)$5.00
- Medium Cappuccino (16oz)$4.00
- Large Cappuccino (20oz)$5.00
- Medium Hot Machiatto (16oz)$4.25
- Large Hot Machiatto (20oz)$5.00
- Medium Chai Tea (16oz)$3.00
- Large Chai Tea (20oz)$4.00
- Medium Hot Chocolate (16oz)$3.50
- Large Hot Chocolate (20oz)$4.00
- Medium Hot Tea (16oz)$2.50
- Large Hot Tea (20oz)$3.00
- Medium Double Black Energy Tea (16oz)$3.50
- Large Double Black Energy Tea (20oz)$4.00
Iced Drinks
- Small Iced Coffee (16oz)$3.50
- Medium Iced Coffee (20oz)$4.50
- Large Iced Coffee (32oz)$6.00
- Small Iced Latte (16oz)$4.25
- Medium Iced Latte (20oz)$5.00
- Large Iced Latte (32oz)$7.00
- Small Cold Brew (16oz)$4.50
- Medium Cold Brew (20oz)$5.50
- Large Cold Brew (32oz)$7.00
- Small Frapp (16oz)$4.50
- Medium Frapp (20oz)$5.00
- Large Frapp (32oz)$7.00
- Small Iced Chai Tea (16oz)$3.00
- Medium Iced Chai Tea (20oz)$4.00
- Large Iced Chai Tea (32oz)$5.50
- Small Iced Macchiato (16oz)$4.25
- Medium Iced Macchiato (20oz)$5.00
- Large Iced Macchiato (32oz)$7.00
- Small Frozen Hot Chocolate (16oz)$4.50
- Medium Frozen Hot Chocolate (20oz)$5.00
- Large Frozen Hot Chocolate (32oz)$7.00
- Small Double Black Energy Tea (16oz)$4.00
- Medium Double Black Energy Tea (20oz)$5.00
- Large Double Black Energy Tea (32oz)$7.00
- Small Iced Tea (16oz)$2.00
- Medium Iced Tea (20oz)$3.00
- Large Iced Tea (32oz)$4.50
- Small Lemonade (16oz)$2.00
- Medium Lemonade (20oz)$3.00
- Large Lemonade (32oz)$4.50
- Small (16oz) Iced Americano$4.00
- Medium (20oz) Iced Americano$5.00
- Large (32oz) Iced Americano$6.00
Lotus
- Kid Lotus (16oz)$2.00
- Small Create Your Own Lotus (16oz)$4.50
- Medium Create Your Own Lotus (20oz)$5.50
- Large Create Your Own Lotus (32oz)$7.00
- Small Strawberry Dreamsicle (16oz)$4.50
- Medium Strawberry Dreamsicle (20oz)$5.50
- Large Strawberry Dreamsicle (32oz)$7.00
- Small Orange Dreamsicle (16oz)$4.50
- Medium Orange Dreamsicle (20oz)$5.50
- Large Orange Dreamsicle (32oz)$7.00
- Small Blue Moon (16oz)$4.50
- Medium Blue Moon (20oz)$5.50
- Large Blue Moon (32oz)$7.00
- Small Blue Hawaiian (16oz)$4.50
- Medium Blue Hawaiian (20oz)$5.50
- Large Blue Hawaiian (32oz)$7.00
- Small Tigers Blood (16oz)$4.50
- Medium Tigers Blood (20oz)$5.50
- Large Tigers Blood (32oz)$7.00
Smoothies
- Small (16oz) Blueberry Pomegranate$5.00
- Medium (20oz) Blueberry Pomegranate$6.00
- Large (32oz) Blueberry Pomegranate$7.00
- Small (16oz) Mango$5.00
- Medium (20oz) Mango$6.00
- Large (32oz) Mango$7.00
- Small (16oz) Strawberry$5.00
- Medium (20oz) Strawberry$6.00
- Large (32oz) Strawberry$7.00
- Small (16oz) Banana$5.00
- Medium (20oz) Banana$6.00
- Large (32oz) Banana$7.00
- Small (16oz) Strawberry Banana$5.00
- Medium (20oz) Strawberry Banana$6.00
- Large (32oz) Strawberry Banana$7.00
Food
Breakfast Sandwich
Sweets
Buzz’n Bean Coffee Company Locations and Ordering Hours
330 E Sangamon
(309) 215-8359
Open now • Closes at 4:30PM
1108 SR 97
(309) 338-3178
Open now • Closes at 2PM