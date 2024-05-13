Buzzy Bee Cafe and Deli
Cheese Steaks
8" Cheese Steak
12" Cheese Steak
Hot Sandwiches
8" Hot Sandwiches
12" Hot Sandwiches
Specialty Sandwiches
8" Specialty
- 8" Mateo
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, and Pesto Spread$8.99
- 8" The Pompeii
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, and Caesar Dressing$8.99
- 8" Smokey Turkey
Smoked Turkey, Smoked Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo$8.99
- 8" Vegetarian
Grilled Vegetables, Melted Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, and Balsamic Dressing$8.99
- 8" Cubano
Roasted Pork, Baked Virginia Ham, Swiss, Sliced Pickles, Mayo, and Yellow Mustard$8.99
- 8" Monte Cristo
Baked Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Honey Mustard, and Sweet Peppers$8.99
- 8" Wild Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, and Tomato$8.99
- 8" The Cowboy
Roast Beef, Melted Cheddar, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Horseradish Honey Dijon Dressing$8.99
- 8" Spicy Sicilian
Hot Cappy, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hot Peppers, and Balsamic Dressing$8.99
- 8" Sinatra
Prosciutto, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Basil, and Balsamic Dressing$8.99
- 8" The Itty Bitty
Tender Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Russian Dressing$8.99
- 8" Garlic Lovers Chicken
Tender Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Melted Mozzarella on Toasted Garlic Bread$8.99
- 8" Cordon Blue
Tender Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Virginia Ham, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and Russian Dressing$8.99
12" Specialty
- 12" Mateo
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, and Pesto Spread$10.35
- 12" The Pompeii
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, and Caesar Dressing$10.35
- 12" Smokey Turkey
Smoked Turkey, Smoked Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo$10.35
- 12" Vegetarian
Grilled Vegetables, Melted Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, and Balsamic Dressing$10.35
- 12" Cubano
Roasted Pork, Baked Virginia Ham, Swiss, Sliced Pickles, Mayo, and Yellow Mustard$10.35
- 12" Monte Cristo
Baked Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Honey Mustard, and Sweet Peppers$10.35
- 12" Wild Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Lettuce, and Tomato$10.35
- 12" The Cowboy
Roast Beef, Melted Cheddar, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Horseradish Honey Dijon Dressing$10.35
- 12" Spicy Sicilian
Hot Cappy, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hot Peppers, and Balsamic Dressing$10.35
- 12" Sinatra
Prosciutto, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Basil, and Balsamic Dressing$10.35
- 12" The Itty Bitty
Tender Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Russian Dressing$10.35
- 12" Garlic Lovers Chicken
Tender Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Melted Mozzarella on Toasted Garlic Bread$10.35
- 12" Cordon Blue
Tender Breaded or Grilled Chicken, Virginia Ham, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, and Russian Dressing$10.35
Cold Heros
Italian Sub
American Sub
Roast Beef
Pastrami
Chicken Salad
Cracked Pepper Turkey
Buffalo Chicken
Club Sandwiches
- Reuben
Hot Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian Dressing$8.99
- Turkey Reuben
Turkey, Sauerkraut, Melted Swiss, and Russian Dressing$8.99
- Turkey Club
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Dressing$8.99
- Hot Pastrami
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Choice of Dressing$8.99
- Hot Corned Beef
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Choice of Dressing$8.99
- Sloppy Joe
Choice of Pastrami & Corned Beef with Coleslaw and Russian Dressing OR Roast Beef & Turkey with Coleslaw and Russian Dressing$8.99
Wraps
- Amnesia Wrap
Grilled Sirloin, Sautéed Onions, Pickles, Marinara Sauce, and American Cheese$8.99
- The Wrecker Wrap
Ham, Melted Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Romaine, Oil and Vinegar$8.99
- Chicken Delight Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Melted Swiss, Avocado, Romaine, Red Onions, and Garlic Mayo$8.99
- Gyro Wrap
Chicken, Beef, or Lamb with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumbers, and Tzatziki Sauce$8.99
Gourmet Sandwiches
Nona Rosie
The Hornet
The Twisted Caprese
Penn State
Townsend
The Fern Hotel
Down South BBQ
Queen Bee
Pony Boy
Dagwood
Atreyu
Sandman
Soups and Salads
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, topped with grilled chicken. Served with caesar dressing.$8.49
- Breaded Chicken Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, topped with breaded chicken. Served with caesar dressing.$8.49
- Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoni, provolone, salami, ham, cappy, peppers, olives, onions, and carrots. Served with choice of dressing.$8.49
- Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, swiss, grilled or breaded chicken, crispy bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, onions, peppers, olives, carrots and cucumbers. Served with choice of dressing.$8.49
- Weatherly Salad
Choice of two scoops of tuna, chicken, egg or seafood salad. Served on lettuce with tomatoes, olives, carrots, peppers, onions, and cucumbers. Served with choice of dressing.$8.49
- Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, and swiss rolled and sliced served over lettuce with hard boiled eggs, olives, onions, cucumbers, carrots, and peppers. Served with choice of dressing.$8.49
- Greek Salad
Lettuce, olives. peppers, stuffed grape leaves, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with choice of dressing.$8.49
- Red Licious Salad
Romaine lettuce, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, tomatoes, topped with grilled chicken and served with balsamic vinaigrette .$8.49
- Asian Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, mandarin oranges, and basil topped with almonds and grilled chicken. Served with sesame dressing.$8.49
- Small Caesar
Romaine topped with croutons, grated parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.$4.25
- Large Caesar
Romaine topped with croutons, grated parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.$5.95
- Small House
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots. Served with choice of dressing.$4.25
- Large House
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots. Served with choice of dressing.$5.95
Burgers
Burger
- Hot & Sweet Burger
Fresh homemade hamburger topped with banana peppers, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato, and onion with melted pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo.$7.99
- Bacon Burger
Fresh homemade hamburger topped with crispy bacon, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Russian dressing.$7.99
- The Ultimate Burger
Fresh homemade hamburger topped with onion rings, lettuce, tomato, your choice of 2 different cheeses and BBQ sauce.$8.99
- Mushroom Burger
Fresh homemade hamburger with sautéed mushrooms and onions, melted swiss and lettuce.$7.99
- BBQ Burger
Fresh homemade hamburger topped with cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, and bbq sauce.$7.99
- Pizza Burger
Fresh homemade burger topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce.$6.99
- Cheeseburger
Fresh homemade hamburger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.$7.99
- Hamburger
Fresh homemade hamburger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion.$6.99
Hot Dogs
- Plain Hot Dog$2.99
- Italian Dog
With peppers, potatoes, and onions$5.49
- California Dog
With coleslaw and chopped tomatoes.$4.95
- Mateo's NY Dog
With sauerkraut, onions and mustard.$4.40
- Bacon Dog
With melted cheddar, bacon, and diced red onions.$5.50
- Fiesta Dog
With jalapeños and onions, topped with cheese sauce.$5.50
- Coney Island Dog
With homemade chili, chopped onions, and spicy mustard.$5.50
Kids Menu
Beverages
- 12oz Coffee$1.99
- 16oz Coffee$2.25
- 20oz Coffee$2.75
- 10oz Tea$1.89
- 20oz Iced Coffee$3.25
- Coke 20oz$2.50
- OUT OF STOCKDiet Coke 20ozOUT OF STOCK$2.50
- Cherry Coke$2.50
- Sprite 20oz$2.50
- Barq's Root Beer 20oz$2.50
- Seagram's Ginger Ale 20oz$2.50
- Fanta Orange 20oz$2.50
- Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz$2.50
- Dasani Water 20oz$2.50
- Vitamin Water XXX$2.25
- Vitamin Water Power C$2.25
- Vitamin Water Energy$2.25
- Dunkin' Mocha Iced Coffee$3.25
- Dunkin' Vanilla Iced Coffee$3.25
- Pepsi 20oz$2.50
- Diet Pepsi 20oz$2.50
- Mountain Dew 20oz$2.50
- Mountain Dew Zero 20oz$2.50
- Mountain Dew Code Red 20oz$2.50
- Mountain Dew Baja Blast 20oz$2.50
- Crush Orange 20oz$2.50
- Schweppes Ginger Ale 20oz$2.50
- Mug Root Beer 20oz$2.50
- Wild Cherry Pepsi 20oz$2.50
- Dr. Pepper 20oz$2.50
- Starry 20oz$2.50
- Rockstar Orangeade$2.50
- Rockstar Punched$2.50
- OUT OF STOCKPure Leaf Tea & LemonadeOUT OF STOCK
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$2.50
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened$2.50
- Pure Lead Unsweetened Green Tea$2.50
- Pure Leaf Lemon$2.50
- OUT OF STOCKPure Leaf PeachOUT OF STOCK
- Pure Leaf Raspberry$2.50
- Pure Leaf Blackberry$2.50
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Lemon$2.50
- Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha$4.25
- Starbucks Frappuccino Caramel$4.25
- Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla$4.25
- Starbucks Frappuccino White Chocolate Mocha$4.25
- Arizona Arnold Palmer$0.99
- Arizona Green Tea$0.99
- Arizona Lemon Tea$0.99
- Arizona Mucho Mango$0.99
- Arizona Sweet Tea$0.99
- Calypso Island Wave$2.99
- Calypso Lemonade$2.99
- Calypso Southern Peach$2.99
- Deer Park Water$1.75
- Karma Blueberry Lemonade Probiotic Water$2.99
- Karma Strawberry Lemonade Probiotic Water$2.99
- Nesquik Chocolate$2.99
- Nesquik Vanilla$2.99
- Yoohoo$1.75
- Arizona Sweet Tea (Copy)$0.99
- Tropicana Orange Juice No Pulp$2.25
- Tropicana Orange Juice Some Pulp$2.25
- Tropicana Cranberry Cocktail$2.25
- Celsius Tropical Vibe$2.75
- Celsius Lemon Lime$2.75
Chips
- Herrs Baked Original$2.49
- Herrs Baked Barbecue$2.49
- Herrs Baked Sour Cream & Onion$2.49
- Herrs Baked Cheddar & Sour Cream$2.49
- Herrs Kettle Cooked Original$2.49
- Herrs Kettle Cooked Honey Jalapeno$2.49
- Herrs Kettle Cooked Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt$2.49
- Herrs Kettle Cooked Mesquite BBQ$2.49
- Herrs Cheddar & Sour Cream$2.49
- Herrs Salt & Vinegar$2.49
- Herrs Sour Cream & Onion$2.49
- Herrs Dill Pickle$2.49
- Herrs Large Kettle Cooked Original$3.99
- Herrs Large Kettle Cooked Jalapeno$3.99
- Herrs Large Sour Cream & Onion$3.99
- Herrs Large Honey BBQ$3.99
- Herrs Large Crisp & Tasty$3.99