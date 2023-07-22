BW Blacksmith - St. V Bistro MT - St V - Bistro
Food
Breakfast - St. V
$4.00
Bagel Or English Muffin
$3.50
Muffin - Apple Nut
$3.50
Muffin - Blueberry
$3.75
Muffin - Pumpkin
$3.50
Muffin - Chocolate
$3.50
Muffin - Chocolate Chip
$3.50
Muffin - Banana Nut
$4.00
Oatmeal - Blueberry
$4.00
Oatmeal - Apple Cinnamon
$4.00
Oatmeal - Brownsugar Maple
$2.25
Apple
$2.25
Banana
$6.75
Kickin Karl
$6.75
Southern Sam
$6.75
Western Wrap
$7.25
BW Deluxe Sandwich
$4.50
Bw Fruit Cup s,b,g
$5.00
Cinnamon Roll
$6.50
Custom Breakfast Burrito or Sandwich
$6.50
Breakfast Burrito (BEC)
$6.25
Egg Bowl
$6.25
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
$4.50
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$5.00
Egg and Cheese Burrito
$6.75
Loaded Breakfast Burrito
$3.50
Nathan Special
$5.00
3 Slices Bacon Side
$4.00
2 Sausage Patties Side
$3.25
1 Pancake
$3.50
1 Waffle
$4.25
Hashrounds
$2.50
2 Slices of toast
$4.00
Plain Eggs (2)
$5.50
Plain Eggs (4)
$5.00
Plain Eggs (3)
$4.00
Bagel
$1.75