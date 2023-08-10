Food

Breakfast

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Muffin - Apple Nut

$3.50

Muffin - Blueberry

$3.50

Muffin - Pumpkin

$3.75

Muffin - Chocolate

$3.50

Muffin - Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Muffin - Banana Nut

$3.50

Oatmeal - Blueberry

$4.00

Oatmeal - Apple Cinnamon

$4.00

Oatmeal - Brownsugar Maple

$4.00

Bagel Or English Muffin

$4.00

Bacon Sandwhich

$5.50

Sausage Sandwhich

$5.50

Desserts

Specialty Cookie

$3.50
Brownie

$3.00

Scotcharoo

$3.50
Cupcake

$4.00

Rice Krispy Treats

$3.25
Carrot Cake (Slice)

$6.78

Cheesecake (Slice)

$8.00
French Silk (Slice)

$6.00

Brownie Oreo Sundae (Slice)

$5.50
Peanut Butter Torte (Slice)

$8.00
Fathers Day Brownies (pre-order)

$23.00

Sweet Treats

Oreos: Dozen

$12.00
Peppermint Bark

$12.00
Ritz: PB filled

$12.00

Coffee

5g Energy Drinks

Hawaii 5-0

$5.75+
Pink Flamingo

$5.75+
Candy Crush

$5.75+
Peach Frenzy

$5.75+
Baby Shark

$5.75+
Berry Blue

$5.75+
Blue Lagoon

$5.75+
Sour Patch

$5.75+
Coconut Craze

$5.75+
Creamsicle

$5.75+
Mt. Peachy

$5.75+
Margaritaville

$5.75+
Caramel Apple

$5.75+
Pina Colada

$5.75+

Tropical Sunset 5G

$5.75+
Maple Pie 5G

$5.75+
Dr. Rogue

$5.75+
White Cloud

$5.75+
Autumn Sun 5G

$5.75+
5g Custom

$5.75+

BW Other Beverages

Strawberry Bliss

$4.25+

Apple Cider

$3.25+

Cold Forged Vanilla Bean (No Coffee)

$5.25+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Juice

$2.50+

Milk

$2.25+

Steamer

$3.00+

Smoothie

$5.00+

Fru Fru Drink

$3.75+

Redbull Charger

$6.00+

London Fog

$3.00+

Coffee

Sweet Cream

$5.50+
Java Chiller

$4.25+
Americano

$3.25+
Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+
Drip Coffee

$2.50+
Chai Latte

$4.25+
BW Breve

$4.50+
Flavored Latte

$4.75+
Latte

$4.00+
Cappuccino

$4.25+

Maple Cinnamon Chiller

$4.75+
Iced Cocomel Swirl

$5.75+
Hot White Mocha

$5.25+
Hot Chocolate

$3.25+
Cold Brew

$4.00+
Espresso (Quad Shot)

$4.00
Hot Mocha

$5.25+
Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+
Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.25
Molten Chiller

$6.00+

Vanilla Iced Coffee

$5.50+