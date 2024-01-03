MT - Aiport
Food
Breakfast
- Bagel Or English Muffin$4.00
Bagel
- Muffin - Apple Nut$3.75
- Muffin - Blueberry$3.75
- Muffin - Pumpkin$3.75
- Muffin - Chocolate$3.75
- Muffin - Chocolate Chip$3.75
- Muffin - Banana Nut$3.75
- Oatmeal - Blueberry$4.00
- Oatmeal - Apple Cinnamon$4.00
- Oatmeal - Brownsugar Maple$4.00
- Apple$2.25
- Banana$2.25
- Kickin Karl$6.75
our creamy sausage and egg scramble, with a kick of jalapeno peppers, melty american cheese, on a white wrap & served with a side of salsa.
- Southern Sam$8.00
- Pancake Stack$9.00
(3) fluffy pancakes served with your choice of topping.
- Kids Smiley Face Pancake$6.00
smiley face pancake 1lg pancake with your choice of hash rounds or fruit cup for a side.
- 1 Pancake$3.75
- French Toast Sticks$8.00
(5) golden French Toast Sticks served with your choice of topping.
- French Toast$9.00
(3) texas french toast slices served with your choice of topping.
- 1/2 order French Toast$4.50
- BW Deluxe Sandwich$7.25
Grilled bun loaded with eggs, bacon, sausage, ham and smothered with swiss and american cheese
- Biscuit$2.25
- Bw Fruit Cup s,b,g$4.50
- Chicken & Waffles$14.50
3 crispy chicken tenders and a golden waffle served with our signature sweet and spicy sauce.
- Chicken Biscuit$6.00
- Cinnamon Roll$5.50
Fresh baked cinnamon roll, topped with your choice of our housemade icing, peanut butter, or cream cheese.
- Custom Breakfast Burrito or Sandwich$6.50
Egg, choice of meat, cheese and bread
- BEC Breakfast Burrito$7.50
- Egg Bowl$6.25
- Omelet$10.00
eggs, ham, bell peppers, and american cheese.
- Veggie Omelet$10.00
eggs, tomatoes, spinach, and cheddar cheese.
- Sausage Biscuit$4.50
- Waffle Stack$9.00
2) golden waffles served with your choice of topping
- Waffle Bites$8.00
bite-size waffles served in a bowl with your choice of topping.
- 1 Waffle$4.00
- BW Breakfast Platter$13.50
choice of meat served with 2 Farm-Fresh eggs* , grits or hashrounds or seasonal fruit, and toast. Add waffle or pancake for 2.19
- BEC Biscuit$6.25
- Loaded Breakfast Burrito$6.75
- 3 Slices Bacon Side$5.25
- 2 Sausage Patties Side$4.00
- 1 Pancake$3.75
- 1 Waffle$4.00
- Hashrounds$4.25
- 2 Slices of toast$3.00
- Plain Eggs (2)$4.00
- Plain Eggs (4)$6.00
- Plain Eggs (3)$5.50
- Bagel$4.50
- Biscuit$2.25
- Plain Egg (1)$2.50
Desserts
- Specialty Cookie$4.00
- Brownie$3.25
- Scotcharoo$4.00
- Cupcake$4.50
- Rice Krispy Treats$3.50
- Carrot Cake (Slice)$7.50
- Cheesecake (Slice)$8.75
- French Silk (Slice)$6.50
- Brownie Oreo Sundae (Slice)$6.00
- Peanut Butter Torte (Slice)$8.75
- Coconut cookies (3 pack)$3.75
- Sweet and salty cookie$3.75
- Spiced white chocolate cookie$3.75
Salads St. V
Wraps & Sandwiches
- 1/2 Panini$6.75
- 3 Meat Panini$9.00
- BLT$7.75
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.25
- Crab Salad Sandwich$7.25
- Egg Salad Sandwich$7.25
- French Dip$9.00
- Ham Custom Sandwich$7.25
- Ham, Turkey & Cheese$7.50
- Loaded Mac & Cheese$8.50
- Roastbeef Custom Sandwich$7.25
- Southwest CLub$9.00
- Three Cheese Grilled Cheese$6.75
- Tuna Melt$7.75
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.25
- Turkey Custom Sandwich$7.25
- Chicken Light (sv)$8.25
Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, seasoning salt, and oregano
- Light Buffalo (sv)$8.25
Lettuce, tomato, onion, hot buffalo sauce
- Rye Turkey (sv)$8.25
Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, sweet peppers, and banana peppers.
- Bronco Wrap (sv)$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and bronco sauce
- Caesars Crunchy Wrap (sv)$9.00
Mixed greens, cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
- Chicken Ranch Wrap (sv)$9.00
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onion, and ranch dressing
- Nutty Chicken Wrap (sv)$9.00
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, almonds, grapes, raisins, and mixed greens
- Banana Turkey$8.25
Lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, and banana pepers
Sweet Treats
Coffee
5g Energy Drinks
- Hawaii 5-0$5.75+
Blue Energy - Coconut - Pineapple
- Pink Flamingo$5.75+
Pink Energy - Strawberry - Vanilla
- Candy Crush$5.75+
Pink Energy - Coconut - Lime - Strawberry
- Peach Frenzy$5.75+
Pink Energy - Peach - Pineapple - Mango
- Baby Shark$5.75+
Blue Energy - BlueBerry
- Berry Blue$5.75+
Blue Energy - Strawberry
- Blue Lagoon$5.75+
Blue Energy - BlueBerry
- Sour Patch$5.75+
Blue Energy - Lime
- Coconut Craze$5.75+
Pink Energy - Coconut - Mango - Strawberry
- Creamsicle$5.75+
Energy - Orange - Vanilla
- Mt. Peachy$5.75+
Mt Dew - Pink Energy - Peach - Raspberry
- Margaritaville$5.75+
Red Energy - Orange - Lime
- Caramel Apple$5.75+
Red Energy - Apple and Caramel Drizzle
- Pina Colada$5.75+
Energy - Pineapple - Coconut
- Tropical Sunset 5G$5.75+
Pink Energy - Peach - Coconut - Mango
- Maple Pie 5G$5.75+
Clear Energy - Peach - Maple
- Dr. Rogue$5.75+
Mr. Pibb - Energy - Coconut - White Chocolate
- White Cloud$5.75+
Red Energy - White Chocolate
- Autumn Sun 5G$5.75+
Red Energy - Peach - Vanilla
- 5g Custom$5.75+
Build your own Energy drink
BW Other Beverages
- Strawberry Bliss$4.75+
- Apple Cider$3.50+
- Cold Forged Vanilla Bean (No Coffee)$5.75+
a cold-forged drink loaded with vanilla flavor; blended with milk, ice, heavy cream finished with our original whipped cream recipe. For a delicious coffee taste
- Hot Tea$2.75+
- Iced Tea$3.00+
- Juice$2.75+
- Milk$2.50+
- Steamer$3.25+
- Smoothie$5.50+
- Fru Fru Drink$4.00+
- Redbull Charger$6.50+
- London Fog$3.25+
- Sweet Cream$5.50+
a wonderfully sweet custom fabricated iced drink with espresso, sugar, milk, heavy cream for a smooth, creamy taste ; don’t forget to ask for our whipped topping for an even sweeter “Sweet Cream”
- Java Chiller$4.50+
Our signature house-sweetened espresso with a smooth and creamy milk mixture served over ice and topped with whipped cream. The perfect combo of sweet & bold coffee flavor.
- Americano$3.50+
A striking espresso shot with hot water added for a bold taste.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00+
Built by pouring espresso over steamed, foamed milk with the perfect amount of sweet vanilla and nutty caramel.
- Drip Coffee$2.50+
Crafted by brewing our signature medium-dark roasted ground coffee beans, this hardy coffee makes for a strong, traditional “cup of joe”
- Chai Latte$4.25+
A light and creamy chai tea drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk and topped with a light layer of foam. It can be prepared hot, blended, or iced
- BW Breve$4.50+
An ultra-creamy, unique hot-forged drink built with steamed half & half poured over a shot.
- Flavored Latte$5.25+
This comes standard with 3 pumps of flavor in the regular and 5 pumps of flavor in the large.
- Latte$4.00+
A light and creamy coffee drink hand-forged with a perfect amount of steamed milk poured into a single shot of espresso and topped with a light layer of foam.
- Cappuccino$4.25+
a strong, yet sweet coffee known around the smithy for its fluffy foam top with a double shot of espresso and steamed milk hidden just underneath.
- Hot White Mocha$5.25+
A deliciously, delightful drink with espresso, steamed cream, white mocha sauce, and topped off with whipped cream.
- Hot Chocolate$3.25+
a heartwarming drink filled with steamed heavy cream, hot water, and rich cocoa mix for the perfect cozy blend
- Cold Brew$4.50+
Ou custom blend of cold brew beans are grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor.
- Espresso (Quad Shot)$4.25
- Hot Mocha$5.75+
- Espresso (Double Shot)$3.50
A straight-up, no holds barred double shot full of robust flavor.
- Molten Chiller$6.25+
an indulgent treat crafted with hot espresso poured over creamy vanilla ice cream, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce
- Vanilla Iced Coffee$6.00+
- White Mocha Iced Coffee$5.75+
- Caramel Iced Coffee$6.00+
- Mocha Iced Coffee$6.00+
- Cold Black & White$4.50+
a full-flavored iced coffee where cold milk/cream is poured over espresso for a bold stroke of our rich BW coffee flavor
- Cinnamon Dulce Sweet Cream$5.75+
Our signature sweet cream with a delicious dulce twist.
- Cafe Americano$4.25+
- Cold Forged Caramel$5.75+
a sugary, sweet blended coffee drink with a double shot of espresso, ice, heavy cream, milk, and caramel syrup topped off with whipped cream and smooth, buttery caramel sauce.
- Cold Forged Custom$5.75+
Build your own cold forge
- Cold Forged Java Chiller$5.75+
Smooth cream and sugar blend with a BW blend coffee poured over ice topped with whipped cream.
- Cold Forged Mocha Chunk$5.75+
a hand forged blended creation with espresso, milk, ice, cream, sweet chocolate chips, and chocolate syrup with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
- Cold Forged Mocha$5.75+
a cold-forged drink loaded with chocolate flavor; blended with espresso, milk, ice, heavy cream, and rich chocolate syrup, finished with our original whipped cream recipe and (dare we say it ?) even more chocolate sauce
- Cold Forged Oreo$6.25+
- Cold Forged Turtle$5.75+
Nutty, rich, and fun all rolled into one, this blended pleasure starts with a double shot of espresso, ice, milk, cream, caramel, and chocolate syrup, and ends with our sweet whipped topping and caramel and chocolate syrups poured over top.
- Cold Forged White Chocolate$5.75+
a super sweet delight with a double shot of espresso blended with rich chocolate and white chocolate syrup, milk, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
- Cold Forged White Coal$5.75+
a super sweet delight with a double shot of espresso blended with rich chocolate and white chocolate syrup, milk, topped with homemade whipped topping and drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Holiday Drinks
- Toasted Peppermint Chiller$6.50+
Our signature Java Chiller is infused with tasty toasted marshmallow & peppermint, topped with creamy peppermint cold foam, and sprinkles.
- Santa Boots Sweet Cream$5.75+
Signature sweet cream with a cinnamon brown sugar twist.
- The Grinch Sweet Cream$4.77+
Sweet cream with white mocha drizzle and christmas flare
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate$3.75+
rich hot cocoa infused with peppermint topped with whip
- Lolo Latte$6.00+
- Peppermint Chai$5.25+
- BrewNog$5.50+
- Smores Milkshake$5.75+
- North Pole 5G$6.00+
- Mrs. Clause Fizz Pop$5.00+
- Rudolph 5G$6.00+
- Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate$4.75+
Ice Cream
- Caramel Milkshake$5.50+
- Chocolate Milkshake$5.50+
- Chocolate Peanutbutter Milkshake$5.50+
- Vanilla Milkshake$5.50+
- Java Chiller Milkshake$5.50+
- Strawberry Milkshake$5.50+
- Peppermint Milkshake$5.50+
- Oreo Milkshake$5.50+
- Graham Cracker Milkshake$5.50+
- Ice Cream Cup/Cone$3.00+
- Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae$6.50
- Root Beer Float 16oz$5.50
- Coke Float 16oz$4.25
Dirty Sodas
- Peachy Keen$4.50+
- Dr. Berry$4.50+
- Glacier$4.50+
- Strawberry Cream$4.50+
- Get Lost$4.50+
- The Grizzly$4.50+
- Tropical breeze$4.50+
- Lime Light$4.50+
- MTN Man$4.50+
- Aventure Seeker$4.50+
- Mighty Melon$4.50+
- Orange obsession$4.50+
- Gold Digger$4.50+
- Endless Summer$4.50+
- Cocalada$4.50+
- Citrus Sunshine$4.50+
- The Salty Breeze$4.50+
- White Jewel$4.50+
- Sweet Dream$4.50+
- FruTea$4.50+
- LuckyBerry$4.50+
- YellowSnow$4.50+
Merchandise
- RTIC 1 Gallon Jug$70.00
Branded 1 Gallon Matte Black RITC Jug
- RTIC 30oz Tumbler$30.00
Branded RTIC 30oz Tumbler
- RTIC 32oz Charcoal Grey Bottle$40.00
Branded RTIC 32oz Charcoal Grey Bottle
- RTIC 26 oz Bottle$35.00
- RTIC 12oz Matte Black Mug$26.25
Branded RTIC 12oz Matte Black Mug
- Mug - Basic White$12.00
- Mug - Campfire$15.00
- Mug - Espresso Mini$10.00
- Mug - Grey Bistro$15.00
- Mug - Coral Ceramic, Quote$15.00
- Mug - 14oz Matte Black$15.00
- Mug - 11oz Black, Pothead$12.00
- Cup - 40oz Black Tumbler, Quote$38.00
- Cup - 40oz Khaki Tumbler w/straw$38.00
- Cup - 24 oz Clear w/straw$18.00
- Cup - 20oz Travel Mug w/straw, pothead$28.00
- Cup - 19oz White Tumbler, pothead$32.00
- Cup - 16oz Fuchsia, clear w/straw$15.00
- Cup - Mason w/straw, pothead$25.00
- Cup - Mason w/straw, skeleton$25.00
- Glass - 32oz Tumbler, PotHead$36.00
- Glass - 16oz can$14.00
- Jug Only - 1 Gal Glass$20.00
- Jug Only - 1 gal plastic$10.00
- Lic Plate - BWB Logo$20.00
- Pin - Pothead$4.00
- Keychain - Leather$10.00
- Sticker - 2" assorted$2.00
- Sunglasses$20.00
- Air Freshner Car - Skeleton$3.00
- Tee Short Sleeve - Fight Cancer$30.00
100% of the proceeds from this purchase will go directly to families fighting cancer.
- Tee Short Sleeve - Pothead$25.00
- Tee Short Sleeve - Rattler$25.00
- Tee Short Sleeve - BWB Colors$25.00
- Tee Short Sleeve - BWB Black$20.00
- Tee Long Sleeve - All$30.00
- Hoodie - All$50.00
- Crewneck - All$38.00
- Hat - Flexfit, black w/leather logo$35.00
- Hat - Baseball Cap w/leather logo$35.00
- Hat - Asst Colors w/ MT shape logo$35.00
- Beanie - Black w/ BW leather logo$30.00
- Beanie - Black w/pothead logo$30.00
