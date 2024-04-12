Skip to Main content
Byen Bakeri
Byen Bakeri
15 Nickerson Street, Seattle, WA 98109
LUNCH
Paper Bag
Bag
$0.25
4 PACK PASTRY
Baker's Choice 4 pack pastries
$28.00
COOKIES
Cookie Box
$22.00
Regular
Seasonal Frosted Cookie
$4.00
Peanut Butter Cookie
$4.00
Shortbread Chocolate Cookie
$4.00
Radical Chocolate Cookie
$4.00
Snickerdoodle
$4.00
Apricot Oatmeal Cookie
$4.00
Sprinkle
$4.00
Butternut
$0.95
Pinch/ Fold Cookies
$0.60
Thumbprint
$0.95
BASKET ITEMS
Cardamom Knot
$5.25
Muffin
$4.85
BREAD
Dark Rye
$9.00
Sourdough Round
$9.75
Swedish Rye
$9.00
Focaccia Pack
$7.99
SWEET BREAD
Cardamom Braid
$9.50
Coffee Cake
$10.85+
Kringle Box
$18.50
Cardamom Roll (No Raisins)
$8.00
Cardamom Roll (With Raisins)
$8.50
BREAKFAST
Pesto Breakfast Sandwich
$9.50
Ham Breakfast Sandwich
$9.50
Monte Cristo
$7.25
Basil Quiche Slice
$5.75
Ham Quiche Slice
$5.75
Quiche Whole 10"
$44.00
CAKES
Carrot Cake Slice
$7.99
Lemon Lavender Cake Slice
$8.49
Princess Cake Slice
$7.99
Praline Crumble Cake Slice
$7.99
Raspberry Marzipan Cake Slice
$7.49
Apricot Marzipan Cake Slice
$7.49
Chocolate Gananche Cake Slice
$7.99
Mini Gooey Cake
$1.75
6" Gooey Cake
$17.00
8" Gooey Cake
$26.00
TART
Mazerine Tart
$4.85+
Lingonberry Almond Mini Tart
$4.85
Sea Buckthorn Tart
$8.00+
PASTRY CASE
Flødeboller
$4.95
Bunny Peep
$5.75
Chick Peep
$5.25
Chocolate Eclair
$5.25
Pistachio Eclair
$6.45
Cream Puff
$5.25
Tree Log (Traestammer)
$4.25
Semlor
$5.75
Raspberry Semlor
$6.00
LUNCH
Sandwich
Caprese
$10.00+
Ham & Swiss
$10.00+
New York Pastrami
$10.00+
Scandi Turkey
$10.00+
Roast Beef
$10.00+
Smørrebrød
Salmon Smørrebrød
$10.00+
Roast Beef Smørrebrød
$10.00+
Byen Bakeri Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 218-1000
15 Nickerson Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Closed
• Opens Friday at 6AM
All hours
Order online
