Byrd's Hot Chicken - Chicago 2634 N CLARK STREET
Last of the Mohicans (3PD)
COMBO'S
SANDWICH
A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)
TENDERS
Two juicy chicken tenders served on toast, 24k sauce, and pickles. Fries and potato salad (or choose to double up on a side).
BYRD BOMB
A juicy diced chicken tenders, cheese, slaw, 24k sauce, and pickles, served on a bed of fries and toast.
REBEL
A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)
JUST WING IT
A POUND OF WINGS AND SIDE OF FRIES
CHICK N' DONUT
Juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a glazed donut with pickles. Served with fries and 24k sauce.
10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS
10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS. CHOICE OF SAUCE: 24K HOUSE SAUCE OR RANCH.
SINGLES
KIDS & SIDES
HAPPY BYRD'S
5 chicken nuggets served with fries 24k sauce and a small drink.
BYRD'S NEST
Crispy green beans dusted with your choice of spice. Served with Ranch.
MAC & CHEESE
Creamy dreamy mac and cheese.
CHEESE FRIES
A bed of fries with gooey cheese on top.
POTATO SALAD
A cold and yummy red skin potato salad.
EXTRA'S
Last of the Mohicans
COMBO'S
SANDWICH
A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)
TENDERS
Two juicy chicken tenders served on toast, 24k sauce, and pickles. Fries and potato salad (or choose to double up on a side).
BYRD BOMB
A juicy diced chicken tenders, cheese, slaw, 24k sauce, and pickles, served on a bed of fries and toast.
REBEL
A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)
JUST WING IT
CHICK 'N DONUT
10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS
SINGLES
KIDS & SIDES
HAPPY BYRD'S
5 chicken nuggets served with fries 24k sauce and a small drink.
BYRD'S NEST
Crispy green beans dusted with your choice of spice. Served with Ranch.
MAC & CHEESE
Creamy dreamy mac and cheese.
CHEESE FRIES
A bed of fries with gooey cheese on top.
POTATO SALAD
A cold and yummy red skin potato salad.
10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS
10 pc chicken nuggets. Served with 24k sauce or ranch.
LARGE FRIES
A large bed of crispy crinkle cut fries.