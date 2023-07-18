Last of the Mohicans (3PD)

COMBO'S

SANDWICH

SANDWICH

$14.99

A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)

TENDERS

TENDERS

$13.99

Two juicy chicken tenders served on toast, 24k sauce, and pickles. Fries and potato salad (or choose to double up on a side).

BYRD BOMB

BYRD BOMB

$15.99

A juicy diced chicken tenders, cheese, slaw, 24k sauce, and pickles, served on a bed of fries and toast.

REBEL

REBEL

$16.99

A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)

JUST WING IT

JUST WING IT

$15.99

A POUND OF WINGS AND SIDE OF FRIES

CHICK N' DONUT

CHICK N' DONUT

$15.99

Juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a glazed donut with pickles. Served with fries and 24k sauce.

10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS

10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS

$9.99

10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS. CHOICE OF SAUCE: 24K HOUSE SAUCE OR RANCH.

SINGLES

SINGLE SANDWICH

SINGLE SANDWICH

$8.99

A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles.

SINGLE TENDER

SINGLE TENDER

$4.99

Freshly hand battered juicy chicken tender.

REBEL

REBEL

$9.99

A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles.

KIDS & SIDES

HAPPY BYRD'S

HAPPY BYRD'S

$8.99

5 chicken nuggets served with fries 24k sauce and a small drink.

BYRD'S NEST

BYRD'S NEST

$8.99

Crispy green beans dusted with your choice of spice. Served with Ranch.

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$7.99

Creamy dreamy mac and cheese.

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$6.99

A bed of fries with gooey cheese on top.

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$6.99

A cold and yummy red skin potato salad.

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN

FOUNTAIN

$2.99

Pepsi or Stubborn Soda

SPECIALTY

$3.99

Freca

BOTTLE

$3.49

Bottle

EXTRA'S

24K Sauce

24K Sauce

$0.75

House Sauce

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$0.99

A Toasted Buttery Texas Toast

Pickles

Pickles

$0.75
Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.99

Large Bed of Fries

Last of the Mohicans

COMBO'S

SANDWICH

SANDWICH

$14.99

A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)

TENDERS

TENDERS

$13.99

Two juicy chicken tenders served on toast, 24k sauce, and pickles. Fries and potato salad (or choose to double up on a side).

BYRD BOMB

BYRD BOMB

$15.99

A juicy diced chicken tenders, cheese, slaw, 24k sauce, and pickles, served on a bed of fries and toast.

REBEL

REBEL

$16.99

A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles. Served with Fries & Potato Salad (or choose to double up on a side)

JUST WING IT

$14.99

CHICK 'N DONUT

$14.99

10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.99

SINGLES

SINGLE SANDWICH

SINGLE SANDWICH

$8.99

A juicy hand battered chicken tender, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles.

SINGLE TENDER

SINGLE TENDER

$4.49

Freshly hand battered juicy chicken tender.

REBEL

REBEL

$9.99

A juicy plant based chicken patty, served on a brioche bun, 24k sauce, slaw, and pickles.

KIDS & SIDES

HAPPY BYRD'S

HAPPY BYRD'S

$7.99

5 chicken nuggets served with fries 24k sauce and a small drink.

BYRD'S NEST

BYRD'S NEST

$7.99

Crispy green beans dusted with your choice of spice. Served with Ranch.

MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$6.99

Creamy dreamy mac and cheese.

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$6.99

A bed of fries with gooey cheese on top.

POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$5.99

A cold and yummy red skin potato salad.

10 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.99

10 pc chicken nuggets. Served with 24k sauce or ranch.

LARGE FRIES

$5.99

A large bed of crispy crinkle cut fries.

DESSERTS

VANILLA CAKE SHAKE

VANILLA CAKE SHAKE

$7.99

Yummy cake blended with hand-scooped ice cream, topped with whipped cream.

CHOCOLATE CAKE SHAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE SHAKE

$7.99

Yummy cake blended with hand-scooped ice cream, topped with whipped cream.

STRAWBERRY CAKE SHAKE

STRAWBERRY CAKE SHAKE

$7.99

Yummy cake blended with hand-scooped ice cream, topped with whipped cream.

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN

FOUNTAIN

$2.49

Pepsi or Stubborn Soda

SPECIALTY

$3.49

Freca

BOTTLE

$2.99

Bottle

EXTRA'S

24K Sauce

24K Sauce

$0.75

House Sauce

Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$0.75

A Toasted Buttery Texas Toast

Pickles

Pickles

$0.75
Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.99

Large Bed of Fries

Cheese

$0.75
POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$5.99

A cold and yummy red skin potato salad.

SLAW

$4.99

Mango Habanero 2oz

$0.75

Buffalo 2oz

$0.75

BBQ 2oz

$0.75

Cheese 2oz

$0.50

MERCH

T-Shirt

$19.99