FOOD

All Day Menu

Avocado Smash

$15.50

Fresh avocado, crumbed goat cheese, tomato and pomergranate

Banana Bread with espresso mascarpone, toasted buckwheat and honey

$11.00

with espresso mascarpone, toasted buckwheat and honey

Banana Bread with your choice of butter and warm honey or jam

$4.50

with your choice of butter and warm honey or jam

Crepes (3) with mixed berries, dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate

$12.50
Crepes (3) with Nutella, banana and strawberries, dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate

$14.50
Filled Crepes

$12.50

Your choice of filling: strawberry, forest berry, apple and cinnamon or chocolate. (4) Served with fruit and homemade Chantilly cream and dusted with powdered sugar

French Toast with banana, ricotta and warm honey

$12.50

With banana, ricotta and warm honey

French Toast with Mixed Berries

$12.50

French toast dusted with powdered sugar and served with mixed berries and maple syrup or honey

Fruit Toast

$9.90

Fruit toast with butter and warm honey

Ivanhoe Museli

$14.00

with coconut, grated apple, cinnamon, pepitas, sunflower seeds, walnuts and served with Greek yoghurt, fresh berries and drizzled with honey

Toast

$5.00

Sourdough, multigrain with butter and your choice of jam vegemite or peanut butter.

Australian Pies

Australian Classic Beef

$7.50

Beef and Mushroom

$7.50

Chicken and Mushroom

$7.50

Lamb and Rosemary

$8.50

Vegan Pie

$7.00

Curry Steak

$8.50

Curry Chicken

$8.50

Steak and Onion

$7.50

Empanadas

Empanada - Apple

$5.50
Empanada - Beef

$5.50
Empanada - Chicken

$5.50
Empanada - Spinach and four cheeses

$5.50

(parmesan, cream cheese, mozzarella)

Your choice of 2 Empanadas served with Salad

$15.50

cherry tomato, avocado, cucumber, corn, jalapenos

Sausage Rolls

Sausage Roll - Beef

$7.00

served with side salad and tomato sauce or spicy sauce

Sausage Roll - Lamb

$8.50

served with side salad and tomato sauce or spicy sauce

From The Cabinet

Carlton Special

$9.50

Sopressa salami, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Chicken sliders

$14.00

Reuban Sandwich

$12.00

Pastrami beef, Swiss cheese, picles, red cabbage, mustard and Mayo on sourdough

Sorrento Salmon

$14.00

Smoked salmon, on base of cream cheese and yoghurt, rocket, capers, chili flakes and lemon juice

Veggie Panini

$12.00

Buffalo,Mozzarella, Spinach, eggplant and capsicum with verde mayonnaise

Cakes And Biscuits

Almond Cake

$6.00

Apple empanada

$4.00

Biscotti-Chocolate

$2.80

Cookies

$2.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$2.50

Fruit Tart

$5.00

Honey Cake

$5.50

Cupcake-Keylime

$2.50

Cupcake-Lemon

$3.50

Tart-Lemon Meringue

$5.00

Poppy seed cake

$3.50

Cupcake Red Velvet

$3.50

Tart-Ricotta

$5.00

Biscotti-Vanilla

$2.50

Scones with Whipped Cream and Jam

$6.00

Red Currant Cake

$7.50

Poppy Seed Strudel

$4.80

Walnut cake

$6.50

Cupcake-Carrot

$3.50

Cupcake Blueberry

$3.50

Cupcake-Pumpkin

$3.80

Pumpkin cake

$2.00

Cherry muffin

$2.50

Chocolate chip muffin

$2.50

Tart-Peanut Caramel

$2.50

Tart - Chocolate Ganache with Cardamon Seeds

$7.50

Roses - Ganache

$6.80

Roses - Apple

$6.50

Roses-Ricotta-Poppy Seed

$6.00

Kiev nut cake

$6.50

Tiramisu in cup

$5.50

Cupcake-Lavender

Cheese cake with Strawberries

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.50

Peanut Butter Cookies

$4.50

Cupcake-Pumpkin

$4.50

Cupcake-Choc/Orange

$4.80

Key Lime Pie

$3.50

Side Dish

Avocado Salad

$4.50

Maple Syrup

$0.75

Salad

$3.50

Condiments

Butter

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Maple syrup

$0.65

Peanut butter

$0.50

Blueberry Jam

$0.50

Raspberry Jam

$0.50

DRINKS

COFFEE - HOT

Americano - Large

$5.00
Americano - Regular

$3.50

Long espresso

Babycino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk and a hint of cocoa

Cortado

$4.25
Espresso - Short shot (Double)

$3.50

Double shot - short

Flat White

$5.00

Latte - Large

$7.00
Latte - Regular

$5.50

Espresso with steamed milk

Macchiato - Short

$3.80

Espresso with a dash of milk (Short)

Mocha

$6.50+

COFFEE - COLD

Affogato

$7.50
Buller

$6.50

Ice, coffee, and cold frothed milk

Coconut Delight Latte

$6.50

espresso with cold foam milk and topped with coconut foam and coconut

Cold Brew Latte

$5.50+

Cold Brew – seeped overnight

$5.00+

Iced Cappuccino

$6.50

Iced Coffee (Aussie-style)

$7.00

Iced Latte - 16oz

$6.50

Iced Matcha

$7.50

Mocha with ganache chocolate

$6.50+

Americano iced

$3.80

TEA

Breakfast Tea

$3.80

Lemon Ginger Tea

$3.80

Matcha - Ceremonial grade

$5.00

Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.80

Rishi - Chamomile medley

$3.80

Rishi - Earl Grey

$3.80

Rishi - Peppermint

$3.80

Rishi - Early Grey - loose leaf

$4.50

Rishi - English Breakfast

$3.80

Rishi - English Breakfast - loose leaf

$4.50

Rishi - Jasmine Tea

$3.80

Rishi - Lavender Mint

$3.80

Rishi - Turmeric Ginger

$3.80

Iced Tea

$2.50

NOT COFFEE

Chai Latte - Cold

$7.00

Chai Latte - Hot

$7.00
Golden Latte

$6.50

Made inhouse, with Turmeric, ginger, honey and your choice of milk. Topped with a dusting of cinnamon

Hot Chocolate - Large

$4.25

Hot Chocolate - Regular

$3.75

Matcha Cappuccino

$6.50

Matcha Latte - ceremonial grade matcha

$7.00

Mineral water no gas

$2.00

Morning sunshine

$8.50

Orange juice

$8.50

Sparkling water

$1.80

Water mineral no gas

$2.50

Niagara bottle water

$1.80

COMPUTER SHOP

SERVICES

UPGRADE HARDRIVE

$500.00

RETAIL MENU

1LB COFFEE

$30.00

TSHIRT

$25.00

Prana Chai

$18.00