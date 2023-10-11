Byte and Coffee
FOOD
All Day Menu
Avocado Smash
Fresh avocado, crumbed goat cheese, tomato and pomergranate
Banana Bread with espresso mascarpone, toasted buckwheat and honey
with espresso mascarpone, toasted buckwheat and honey
Banana Bread with your choice of butter and warm honey or jam
with your choice of butter and warm honey or jam
Crepes (3) with mixed berries, dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate
Crepes (3) with Nutella, banana and strawberries, dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate
Filled Crepes
Your choice of filling: strawberry, forest berry, apple and cinnamon or chocolate. (4) Served with fruit and homemade Chantilly cream and dusted with powdered sugar
French Toast with banana, ricotta and warm honey
With banana, ricotta and warm honey
French Toast with Mixed Berries
French toast dusted with powdered sugar and served with mixed berries and maple syrup or honey
Fruit Toast
Fruit toast with butter and warm honey
Ivanhoe Museli
with coconut, grated apple, cinnamon, pepitas, sunflower seeds, walnuts and served with Greek yoghurt, fresh berries and drizzled with honey
Toast
Sourdough, multigrain with butter and your choice of jam vegemite or peanut butter.
Australian Pies
Empanadas
Sausage Rolls
From The Cabinet
Carlton Special
Sopressa salami, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Chicken sliders
Reuban Sandwich
Pastrami beef, Swiss cheese, picles, red cabbage, mustard and Mayo on sourdough
Sorrento Salmon
Smoked salmon, on base of cream cheese and yoghurt, rocket, capers, chili flakes and lemon juice
Veggie Panini
Buffalo,Mozzarella, Spinach, eggplant and capsicum with verde mayonnaise
Cakes And Biscuits
Almond Cake
Apple empanada
Biscotti-Chocolate
Cookies
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Fruit Tart
Honey Cake
Cupcake-Keylime
Cupcake-Lemon
Tart-Lemon Meringue
Poppy seed cake
Cupcake Red Velvet
Tart-Ricotta
Biscotti-Vanilla
Scones with Whipped Cream and Jam
Red Currant Cake
Poppy Seed Strudel
Walnut cake
Cupcake-Carrot
Cupcake Blueberry
Cupcake-Pumpkin
Pumpkin cake
Cherry muffin
Chocolate chip muffin
Tart-Peanut Caramel
Tart - Chocolate Ganache with Cardamon Seeds
Roses - Ganache
Roses - Apple
Roses-Ricotta-Poppy Seed
Kiev nut cake
Tiramisu in cup
Cupcake-Lavender
Cheese cake with Strawberries
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Peanut Butter Cookies
Cupcake-Pumpkin
Cupcake-Choc/Orange
Key Lime Pie
Condiments
DRINKS
COFFEE - HOT
Americano - Large
Americano - Regular
Long espresso
Babycino
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and a hint of cocoa
Cortado
Espresso - Short shot (Double)
Double shot - short
Flat White
Latte - Large
Latte - Regular
Espresso with steamed milk
Macchiato - Short
Espresso with a dash of milk (Short)
Mocha
COFFEE - COLD
Affogato
Buller
Ice, coffee, and cold frothed milk
Coconut Delight Latte
espresso with cold foam milk and topped with coconut foam and coconut
Cold Brew Latte
Cold Brew – seeped overnight
Iced Cappuccino
Iced Coffee (Aussie-style)
Iced Latte - 16oz
Iced Matcha
Mocha with ganache chocolate
Americano iced
TEA
Breakfast Tea
Lemon Ginger Tea
Matcha - Ceremonial grade
Moroccan Mint Tea
Rishi - Chamomile medley
Rishi - Earl Grey
Rishi - Peppermint
Rishi - Early Grey - loose leaf
Rishi - English Breakfast
Rishi - English Breakfast - loose leaf
Rishi - Jasmine Tea
Rishi - Lavender Mint
Rishi - Turmeric Ginger
Iced Tea
NOT COFFEE
Chai Latte - Cold
Chai Latte - Hot
Golden Latte
Made inhouse, with Turmeric, ginger, honey and your choice of milk. Topped with a dusting of cinnamon