C2 Cafe Hasbrouck Heights
Our Menu
Baked Goods
Plain Croissant
$3.65
Chocolate Croissant
$3.95
Almond Croissant
$4.75
Ham & Cheese Croissant
$4.50
Seasonal Croissant
Muffins
Kouign Amann
$5.95
Butter Cake
Turnover
Seasonal
Cinnabuns
Cookies
Everything Croisant (scalion cream cheese
$5.95
Cran/Scone
$4.00
Oat-Currant Scone
$4.00
Butter Scone
$4.00
Chili-Cheese Palmier
$5.95
Cheddar-Scallion Scone
$4.50
Apple Galette
$5.75
Cheese Danish
$4.00
Blueberry-Danish
$4.00
Pecan Sticky Bun
$5.95
Monkey Bread
$4.25
Cheese Pie
$6.50
Spinach Pie
$7.00
Leeks Pie
$7.00
Bougatsa ( sweet cream pie)
$7.00
Raisin Danish
$4.00
Specialty Goods
Desserts
Cheesecake
$8.75
Karidopita Cheesecake
$9.00
Strawberry Shortcake
$8.50
Fruit Tart
$8.50
Black Forest
$8.50
Red Velvet
$8.50
Tres Leches
$8.50
Carrot Cake
$8.50
Caramel Cake
$8.50
Fudge Cake
$8.50
Napoleon
$8.75
Kataifi Ek Mek
$8.75
Choco Nocciola
$8.50
Pear Tartlet
$7.95
Gluten Free Cheesecake
Gluten Free Red Velvet
$8.50
Sokolatina
$8.50
Carrot Cake
$8.50
Portokalopita (orange cake)
$8.50
Limon Cello Rasberry Cheese Cake
$8.75
Cheese Cake Brulee
$8.75
Tiramisu Glass
$8.50
Praline and Hazelnut Eclair
$4.25
Enjoy our drinks!
Hot Beverages
Drip Coffee
$2.50+
Capuccino
$5.50
Espresso, Steamed Milk & Foam
Espresso
$3.50
Macchiato
$4.00
Espresso, Topped with a Spoonful of Foam
Latte
$4.50
Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foam
Cortado
$4.95
Double Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foam
Mocha
$5.00
Chocolate Syrup, Espresso, Steamed Milk, Whipped Cream
Affogato
$5.50
Vanilla Ice Cream, Espresso shot, Chocolate Shavings
Con Panna
$4.00
First Espresso Topped with Whipped Cream
Americano
$4.00
Espresso with Water
Cafe Bombon
$5.50
Espresso, Sweetened Condensed Milk
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Hot Tea
$3.25
Greek (single)
$5.00
Cold Beverages
C2 Cafe Hasbrouck Heights Location and Ordering Hours
(347) 392-7028
Closed • Opens Saturday at 7AM