Cactus Cafe 214 Glen Cove Ave D
Cactus Cafe Menu (Day)
STARTERS
LARGE CORN CHOWDER
SMALL NACHOS
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, onions & cilantro
LARGE NACHOS
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, onions & cilantro
SMALL Potato Soup
LARGE POTATO SOUP
SM WINGS
Choice of cactus-style house marinade, buffalo or BBQ sauce
LRG WINGS
Choice of cactus-style house marinade, buffalo or BBQ sauce
SMALL GUAC AND CHIPS
LARGE GUAC AND CHIPS
SM CHEESE SAUSE
LRG CHEESE SAUCE
SMALL CHIPS AND SALSA
Tomatillo, Chipotle, Arbol or Pico De Gallo
LARGE CHIPS AND SALSA
Tomatillo, Chipotle, Arbol or Pico De Gallo
CHEESE FRIES
SM CHEESE SAUSE NO CHIPS
large guac no chips
small guac no chips
Small Corn Chowder
nacho fries
SALADS
SOFT TACOS 🌮
CARNE ASADA TACO
Marinated steak, sautéed onions, cilantro, & chipotle lime sour cream
CHICKEN TACO
Shredded chicken breast, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & pico de gallo
VEGETABLE TACO
Sautéed vegetables, lettuce, onion, cilantro & tomatillo salsa
BLACK BEAN TACO
Refried or black beans, onion, cilantro, lettuce, cheese, & pico de gallo
FISH TACO
Seasoned fried tilapia, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & pico de gallo
SHRIMP TACO
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, onion, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
CHORIZO TACO
Spicy chorizo, lettuce, onion, cilantro & arbol sala
BBQ RIB TACO
Smoked tender BBQ pork, onion, cilantro, lettuce, & cheese
PORK TACO
Seasoned tender pork with grilled scallions & arbol salsa
FAJITA TACO
Grilled peppers and onions, fajita spices, black beans and green stuff
CRISPY CHICKEN TACO
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, our special Yellow Ranch Sauce
REFRIED BEAN Taco
BRISKET TACO
Marinated brisket, lettuce, sautéed peppers and onions & tomatillo salsa
BURRITOS 🌯
CHICKEN BURRITO
Shredded chicken breast, rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
Marinated steak, rice, black beans, sautéed onions, cilantro, & chipotle lime sour cream
BLACK BEAN BURRITO
Black beans, rice, onion, pico de gallo, cilantro, cheese & sour cream
VEGGIE BURRITO
Sautéed vegetables, rice, onion, cilantro, black bean chili, tomatillo salsa, cheese & sour cream
GARDEN BURRITO
Shredded chicken breast, lettuce, pico de gallo, onion, cilantro, cheese & guacamole on a whole wheat tortilla
SHRIMP GARDEN
CARNE ASADA GARDEN
FISH BURRITO
Seasoned fried tilapia, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, onions, cilantro, rice, refried beans, cheese & sour cream
SALMON BURRITO
Grilled salmon, shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, cilantro & balsamic vinaigrette
SHRIMP BURRITO
Grilled shrimp, rice, refried beans, chipotle sauce, onion, cilantro, cheese & sour cream
CHORIZO BURRITO
Spicy chorizo, rice, refried beans, arbol salsa, onion, cilantro, cheese & sour cream
BBQ RIB BURRITO
BBQ smoked pork, refried beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro & sour cream
PORK BURRITO
Seasoned pork, rice, black beans, arbol salsa, scallions, cheese & sour cream
BRISKET BURRITO
Smoked brisket, sour cream, rice, black beans, sautéed peppers and onions & tomatillo sauce
CHICKEN FAJITA BURRITO
Fajita style grilled chicken, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo
CARNE FAJITA BURRITO
fajita style grilled steak, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo
SHRIMP FAJITA BURRITO
fajita style grilled shrimp, sour cream, guacamole, rice, black beans, peppers and onions & pico de gallo
CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, our special Yellow Ranch Sauce
REFRIED BEAN BURRITO
SURF AND TURF
BUFFALO BURRITO
QUESADILLAS
CHEESE QUESADILLA
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
CHORIZO QUESADILLA
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
with sauteed onions
BRISKET QUESADILLA
with sauteed peppers and onions
PORK QUESADILLA
with scallions
BBQ RIB QUESADILLA
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
BLACK BEAN QUESADILLA
REFRIED BEAN QUESADILLA
ENCHILADA
CHEESE ENCHILADAS
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
VEGETABLE ENCHILADAS
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
BBQ RIB ENCHILADAS
CHORIZO ENCHILADAS
CARNE ASADA ENCHILADAS
with sauteed onions
BRISKET ENCHILADAS
with sauteed peppers and onions
SMOKED PORK ENCHILADAS
with scallions
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
CHICKEN 🐔
RICE DISHES
ARROZ CON POLLO
Chicken and rice
ARROZ CON CAMARONES
Shrimp and rice
ARROZ CON CARNE
Steak and Rice
Rice With Shredded Chix
Rice With Carne Asada
Rice, Beans, Meat
Rice, Veggies, Meat
Rice Grilld Chix
Rice And Refried Beans
Rice B. Beans
grilled shrimp and rice
SIDES
SMALL RICE
SM BLACK BEANS
SM REFRIED BEANS
FRENCH FRIES 🍟
VEGETABLES
JALAPENO CORN BREAD
LARGE RICE
LRG BLACK BEAN
LRG REFRIED BEANS
LRG VEGGIES
WHOLE WHEAT TORTILLA
SM FLOUR TORTILLA
LRG FLOUR TORTILLA
CORN TORTILLA
SIDE SALAD
Grilled Chix With Rice
BAG OF CHIPS
Side Grilled Chix
Side Shredded Chicken
Side Carne Asada
Side Smoked Brisket
Side Smoked Pork
Side Chorizo
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Salmon
Side BBQ Rib
DRINKS
KIDS MENU 👶
SAUCES
YELLOW SAUCE 2OZ
PICO DE GALLO 2OZ
SMALL PICO DE GALLO/NO CHIPS
CHEESE SAUCE 2OZ
CHEESE SAUCE 4OZ
BLUE CHEESE 2OZ
GREEN STUFF 2OZ
SOUR CREAM 2OZ
CHIPOTLE SC 2OZ
BUFFALO 2OZ
BBQ SAUCE 2OZ
RANCH 2OZ
YELLOW RANCH 2OZ
GUAC 2OZ
LARGE GUAC/ NO CHIPS
SMALL GUAC/ NO CHIPS
LIMES
ONIONS/CILANTRO 2OZ
1/2 AVOCADO
WHOLE AVOCADO
BALSAMIC 2OZ
SHREDDED CHEESE 4OZ
JALAPENOS 2OZ
ENCHILADA SAUCE 4OZ
CHIPOTLE 2OZ
TOMATILLO 2OZ
ARBOL 2OZ
UTENSILS
TOMATOES
PICO DE GALLO 4OZ
LUNCH COMBOS
RETAIL
