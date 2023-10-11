Caddy's
Food
APPETIZERS
TACOS
- Asian Crunch Taco$7.50
Smoked pork, white rice, slaw, crispy fried onions & korean bbq sauce
- Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$7.50
Bang bang shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, & bang bang sauce
- Basic Chick Taco$7.50
Fried chicken tender, green chiles, slaw, pico de gallo, monterey jack & poblano sauce
- Beef Fajita Taco$7.50
Mississippi beef, grilled peppers & onions, white rice, pico de gallo, monterey jack & salsa roja
- Chicken Fajita Taco$7.50
Chicken, grilled peppers & onions, white rice, pico de gallo, monterey jack & salsa verde
- Flamin' Birdie Taco$7.50
Chicken, buffalo, slaw, mac & cheese, dill pickle chips
- Sassy Sow Taco$7.50
Smoked pork, mac & cheese, baked beans, slaw & hennessy hot honey bbq sauce
- The Wedding Crasher Taco$7.50
Mississippi beef, garlic mashed potatoes, monterey jack cheese, crispy fried onions
FLATBREADS
- Birdie, Bacon, Ranch Flatbread$13.00
Chicken, bacon, ranch, peppers, monterey jack
- Fajita Flatbread$13.00
Chicken, peppers, onions, monterey jack, & chipotle crema
- Texas Wedge Flatbread$13.00
Smoked pork, mac & cheese, corn, monterey jack, & hennessy hot honey bbq
- The Mac Flatbread$13.00
Mac & cheese, monterey jack, & cotija cheese