Indulge in our modern twist on classic American dishes, from fluffy pancakes to juicy burgers and comforting mac 'n' cheese
CAFE 100
Breakfast
Dessert Before Breakfast
Sharable Or Not
Benedict + Benedict +Benedict
Eggs+Other Eggs+Other Other Eggs
For Those Who Don't Like Eggs
Classic....I Guess
Dinner
Bar Bites / Snacks Before Dinner
Small Plates
Tn Greens & Soup
Chef's Selection
Extras
Sweet Notes
Beverages
Liquor
W- Heros
$5.00
Smirnoff
$8.00
Belvedere
$10.00
Titos
$9.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Wheatly
$8.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Pearl Van.
$6.00
Smirnoff Carm.
$7.00
W- New Amsterdam
$5.00
Beefeater
$9.00
Bombay Saphire
$6.00
Gordons
$5.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Tanqueray
$7.00
Tanqueray-10
$8.00
SipSmith
$7.00
Empress
$9.00
Plymouth
$7.00
Gray Whale
$5.00
W-Bacardi
$5.00
BarcardI-spiced
$7.00
Bacardi-coco
$7.00
Bacardi-8year
$8.00
W-Luna Azul
$5.00
Fiero-hab
$6.00
Casamigos-blanco
$9.00
Teremana-Rep
$7.00
Teremana-Anjeo
$10.00
Lo Siento
$9.00
21 seed-jal
$8.00
21 seed -orange
$8.00
Vida Mezcal
$6.00
W-Ky Gentleman
$5.00
Angels Envy
$8.00
Basil Hayden
$8.00
Bulliet Rye
$9.00
Bulliet bourbon
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Knob Creek
$7.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Woodford reserve
$10.00
Micthers
$10.00
Russells rye
$10.00
4 roses
$8.00
Old Hickory-bourbon
$8.00
Old Hickory-whickey
$8.00
Crown
$7.00
Crown-reserve
$8.00
Tin Cup-rye
$9.00
Woodinville
$9.00
Pendeleton
$10.00
Ingram
$9.00
Wellers Reserve
$20.00
Jamison
$9.00
Jamison-orange
$9.00
Chivas Regal
$9.00
Dewars
$10.00
Glenlivet
$9.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$9.00
Old Forester
$10.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
$5.00
Campari
$5.00
Kahlua
$7.00
JF Hayden coffee
$6.00
Mente
$5.00
Baileys
$7.00
Slane irish whiskey
$7.00
Congnac
$5.00
Cocktails
Warm and Fuzzy
$16.00
Appletini
$14.00
Bloody Mary
$16.00
Tequila Sunrise
$14.00
Champagne Cocktail
$14.00
Cosmopolitan
$14.00
Daiquiri
Tequila Sunrise
$14.00
Gimlet
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$14.00
Manhattan
$14.00
Margarita
$16.00
Lemon Drop
$14.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$16.00
Long Island beach
$16.00
Martini
$14.00
Mimosa
$12.00
Mint Julep
$14.00
Mojito
$14.00
Old Fashioned
$14.00
White Russian
$12.00
Black Russian
$12.00
Moscow Mule
$14.00
White Russian
$12.00
Sazerac
$14.00
sweater weather
$14.00
Not you PSL
$14.00
Fall in Mexico
$14.00
Aperol Spritz
$14.00
Carmel Apple
$14.00
Beer
N/A Beverages
Wines
H-Chard-b
$28.00
H-Chard-g
$8.00
H-Cabernet-b
$28.00
H-Cabernet-g
$8.00
H-Pino noir-b
$28.00
H- Pino Noir-g
$8.00
H-Pinot Grigio-g
$8.00
H-Pinot grigo-b
$28.00
H-Merlot-b
$28.00
H- Merlot-g
$8.00
Banfi- b
$51.00
Banfi-g
$13.00
Benzinger -B
$51.00
Benzinger-g
$13.00
Broquel-b
$43.00
broquel-g
$11.00
Chalk hill-b
$35.00
Chalk hill-g
$10.00
Chalk hill-g
$10.00
Cline-g
$12.00
Cline-b
$50.00
chic-b
$25.00
Chic-g
$8.00
Criti-b
$45.00
Critic-g
$12.00
Decoy-b
$30.00
Decoy-g
$10.00
Diora-b
$35.00
Diora-g
$12.00
Dry creek-b
$48.00
dry creek-g
$12.00
Emmolo merlot-b
$30.00
Emmolo merlot-g
$10.00
Emmolo sav-b
$30.00
Emmolo sav-g
$10.00
ferrari-b
$48.00
Ferrari-g
$13.00
fluers-b
$30.00
fluers-g
$9.00
j vineyards
$12.00
J vineyards-b
$43.00
Joel Gott-g
$11.00
Josh Cell-g
$12.00
Josh Cellars-B
$48.00
king fu-b
$35.00
Klinker blend-b
$43.00
klinker blend-g
$11.00
kung fu-g
$10.00
la chevaliers-b
$45.00
La chevaliers-g
$12.00
La Garenne-b
$39.00
la garenne-g
$10.00
Napa Smith-b
$53.00
Napa-g
$13.00
Norton-b
$35.00
Norton-g
$10.00
Peter Zemmer-b
$35.00
Peter Zemmer-g
$13.00
Serial-b
$38.00
Serial-g
$10.00
thieuley-b
$43.00
thieuley-g
$11.00
yealand-g
$10.00
yearend-b
$39.00
Whitehaven-g
$10.00
Whitehaven- b
$39.00
Jordan
$120.00
Threfethen
$90.00
Sequoia
$110.00
Josh cellars HERITAGE
$100.00
Threadcount
$90.00
Cakebread
$120.00
AVV Valley
$110.00
Biale
$100.00
Orin swift
$90.00
Josh prosecco-g
$10.00
Josh Prosecco-b
$30.00
Meiomi-g
$12.00
Meiomi-b
$36.00
moscato-g
$10.00
moscato-b
$35.00
Bubble flight
CAFE 100 Location and Ordering Hours
(615) 964-7399
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 4PM