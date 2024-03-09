Cafe 257 - Jasper 488 County Road 257
Food
Starters
- Chips, Salsa, Queso$7.00
Homemade Tortilla Chips served with a side of queso and salsa
- Fried Green Tomatoes$7.00
Handsliced Green Tomatoes battered and fried topped with pico & cajun sauce
- Avocado Toast$7.00
Toasted cornbread topped with avocado, sliced tomatoes, cracked black pepper
- Onion Rings$7.00
Thinly Sliced Onions battererd and fired served with Cafe257 Sauce
- Grazing Board$8.00
Cheese, Meats, Pickles, Olives, Local & Seasonal Ingredients
- Firecrackers$8.00
Jalapeno Strips battered and fried served with a house jam
- Blue Sprouts$8.00
Roasted Brussel Sprouts topped with Sausage, Balsamic Glaze & Blue Cheese
- Texas Twist$9.00
Fresh Pinwheel stuffed with Garlic Paste & Mozzarella Cheese Baked & Served with Our House Marinara & Cowboy Bacon
- 2 Pigs & A Pickle$10.00
Fried Smoked Sausage, Porked Skins with a House Dip & Fried Dill Cheese Curds
Salad
Between the Bread
- Reuben$14.00
Rye Bread with Cornbeef, Homemade Sauerkruat, Tangy Russian Sauce & Swiss Cheese
- Muffaletta$15.00
Muffaletta Bread with Ham, Turkey, Olive Spread & Provolone Cheese
- BLT$9.00
Sweet Cornbread Bread with Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken Topped with Your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles
Between the Tortilla
- Street Tacos$12.00
Choice of Meat, Coleslaw, Trio Cheese & Cilantro Lime Sauce on Tortillas.
- Bang Bang Tacos$14.00
Spicy Grilled Shrimp, Grits, Trio Cheese & Cilantro Lime Sauce on Tortillas
- Birria Tacos$13.00
Pulled Pork Smothered in Mexican Peppers Inside Corn Tortialla Based In Birria Sauce Served with Cilantro, Limes, and Birria Sauce topped with Goat Cheese
Burgers
- Plain Jayne$10.00
Beef Burger Topped with American Cheese
- Plain John$13.00
Beef Burger Topped with American Cheese
- Brushhog$15.00
Beef Burger Topped with Bacon, Smoked Sausage, Fried Onion Rings, Pepperjack Cheese, Cowboy Jalapenos, & Cafe 257 Sauce
- Hangover$13.00
Beef Burger Topped with Pepperjack cheese, Avocado, Fried Egg, & Cowboy Jalapenos
- Smokehouse$18.00
Beef Burger Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Brisket, Cowboy Bacon, Firehouse Sauce, BBQ Sauce, Queso, & Grilled Onions
- SOB$18.00
Beef Burger Topped with Feta & Monterey Jack Cheese, Chorizo, Grilled Onion, Fried Egg, Street Corn, Guacamole & House Jam
- The Yeehaw$13.00
Beef Burger on a Pretzel Bun Topped with Beer Cheese, Cowboy Jalapenos, Grilled Onions, with a side of Blackberry Compote
Yardbirds
Texas Pizzas
- Plain Perry$10.00
Marinara Sauce base with Pepperoni & Cheese
- Plain Cheese$10.00
Marinara Sauce base with Cheese
- Meatlovers$14.00
Marinara Sauce Base with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon & Sausage
- Filthy Animal$15.00
Marinara Sauce Base with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Mixed Olives, Purple Onions & Mushrooms
- Rosa Blanco$11.00
Alfredo Sauce base with Roasted Garlic Paste, Sliced Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese & Spinach
- Chicken Bacon Alfredo$12.00
Alfredo Sauce base with Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Parmesan Cheese
- Hangloose$13.00
BBQ Sauce base with Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Cowboy Jalapenos & Purple Onions; Drizzled with BBQ Sauce
- Smugglers$13.00
Tomato Bail Jam base with Grilled Shrimp, Goat Cheese, Siced Tomato & Spinach; Drizzled with Tomato Basil Jam
- Taffs$14.00
Cafe257 Sauce base with Bacon, Smoked Sausage Bites, Cowboy Jalapenos, Purple Onion; Drizzled with 257 Sauce
- The Green$13.00
Basil Pesto & Garlic Paste, Mushrooms Black Olives, Bell Peppers; Topped with Fresh Spinach
- Captain Morgans$12.00
Raspberry Jam Base with Brie, Roasted Pecans,& Fresh Raspberry
Out of the Box
- Phat Fries$10.00
Fries topped with Queso, Trio Cheese, Brisket, Phat Sauce, Jalapenos
- Phat Mac$10.00
Homemade Mac & Cheese topped with Queso, Trio Cheese, Brisket, Phat Sauce, Jalapenos
- Phrizzle Fries$12.00
Fried topped with Black Truffle Sauce, Fried Chicken Bites covered in Praline Sauce & Pecans
- Cajun Fries$12.00
Fried topped with Crawfish Shirley, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Shrimp & Cajun Sauce