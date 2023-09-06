All Day Menu

Shareables

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Cornmeal/flour breaded green tomatoes | Red Apple Arugula Salad | Feta Cheese | Balsamic Reduction

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$13.00

Fries | Truffle Oil | Parmesan | Black Pepper Aioli

Grilled Artichokes

$11.00

Whole Artichoke | Grilled Lemon | Old Bay Aioli

Warm Pimento Cheese Dip

$12.00

Toasted Naan Bread | House Made Pepper Jelly

Lobster Flatbread

$24.00

Lobster | Applewood Bacon | Dijon Cream | Divina Tomato | Smoked Gouda | Arugula Salad

White Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled Chicken | Garlic Spread | Spinach | Divina Tomatoes | Feta Cheese | Fresh Basil

Handhelds

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Roasted Garlic Aioli Choice of fries or a side salad

Cafe 4 Burger

$16.00

Parmesan | Arugula | Red Onion | Tomato | Umami Sauce | Brioche Bun

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Fried White Fish | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle | Dill Crema | Brioche Bun

Tennessee Cheesesteak

$16.00

Shaved Sirloin | Roasted Peppers & Onions | White Cheese Sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken | Feta | Divina Tomatoes | Spinach | Garlic Lemon Aioli | Wheat Berry Bread

Music City Melt

$16.00

Nashville Hot Chicken | White American Cheese | House Pickles | Cabbage Slaw | Brioche Bun

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fried White Fish | Sriracha Aioli | Cabbage Slaw | Avocado | Flour Tortilla

Mac N Cheese

3 Cheese Mac N Cheese

$12.00

White Cheese Sauce | Cavatappi | Breadcrumb Crust

Nashville Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Strips | White Cheese Sauce | Cavatappi | Breadcrumb Crust

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$24.00

Soups & Salads

Seasonal Soup

$7.00

Summer: Corn Chowder

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Tomato Cream Base | Croutons | Cilantro Sour Cream | Chives

Grilled Cheese Dipper

$13.00

Grilled Cheese sandwich, tomato bisque soup Add avocado | Bacon | Lobster

Strawberry Field Salad

$14.00

Field Greens | Strawberries | Blue Cheese | Candied Walnuts | Strawberry Vin Add Grilled Chicken | Shrimp | Salmon | Grilled Steak

Market Square Wedge

$12.00

Bacon | Tomato | Chopped Egg | Candied Pecan | Blue Cheese | Ranch Dressing | Balsamic Reduction

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Grilled Salmon | Field Greens | Oranges | Fresh Beets | Red Onion | Goat Cheese | Orange Vin

Green Goddess Salad

$12.00

Avocado | Cucumber | Parmesan | Brioche Croutons | Green Goddess

Cafe 4 Favorites

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Blackened Shrimp | White Cheddar Grits | Etouffee Sauce | Andouille Sausage | Red & Green Peppers

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Smashed Fingerlings | Collard Greens | Smoky Dill Crema

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Sausage Gravy | Maple Syrup

Herb Roasted Half Chicken

$24.00

Herb Gremolata | Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes | Southern-Style Green Beans

Vegetable Linguini

$18.00

Artichoke | Mushroom | Spinach | Divina Tomatoes | Parmesan | Garlic Beurre Blanc

Braised Short Rib

$25.00

White Cheddar Grits | Sautéed Collard Greens

Grilled Ribeye

$38.00

Bacon Butter | Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes | Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Sides

French Fries

$5.00
Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$5.00
Smashed Fingerlings

$5.00

Tossed in Bacon Garlic Butter

Mac N Cheese

$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$7.00
White Cheddar Grits

$5.00
Roasted Maple Glazed Carrots

$5.00
Southern-Style Green Beans

$5.00
Collard Greens

$5.00
Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Naan Refill

$2.00

Side Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Salmon

$9.00

Side of Steak

$10.00

Side of Lobster

$10.00

Side Mayo

Side Jalapenos

Side Dressing/Sauce

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Desserts

Butterscotch Bread Pudding

$8.00

Sweet Cream Custard | Bourbon Glaze | Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Coconut Creme Brulee

$8.00

Creamy Custard | Coconut Flakes | Hard Caramel

Chocolate Fudge Torte

$8.00

Flourless Fudge Torte, Fresh Berries, Whipped Cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$0.99

Monthly Specials

Chef's App

$18.00

Wasabi Pea Crusted Tuna, sliced thin and served with a soba noodle salad

Chef's Flatbread/Mac

$14.00

Whipped Lemon Ricotta, Roasted Squash, Divina Tomatoes, Feta Cheese

Chef's Entree

$30.00

Pan Seared Barramundi served with roasted green vegetables and red lentil ragout

Chef's Dessert

$9.00
Monthly Old Fashioned

$14.00

Castle & Key Rye, PX sherry, Fig, Smoked Cherry Wood, Cherry Bitters

Monthly Cocktail

$14.00

Coa Reposado, Campo Bravo Reposado, Pear, Orange, Loco Sour, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk Punch, Spiced Pear

Monthly Beer

$7.00

Sweet and Balanced with notes of biscuit & caramel

Monthly Wine

$13.00+

A blend of Negroamaro and Nero d'Avola from the southern region of Puglia and Barbera from the northern region of Piedmont, in Italy by David Finney

Kids Menu

Kids Mac

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Drink

$1.99

Beverage Menu

N/A Bev

Soda Refill

Tea Refill

Fruity Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Arnold Palmer Refill

½ & ½ Tea

$3.50

½ & ½ Tea Refill

Kids Drink

$1.99

Fauxmosa

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00
Bottled Sparkling Water

$5.00

20oz Life Water

RedBull

$4.00
Tonic Water

$5.00

fever-tree

Apple Juice

$3.50

NA Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Hot Tea & Coffee

Hot Coffee Refill

Iced Coffee Refill

Decaf Coffee Refill

Chai Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Cocktails

Cafe 4 Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

33. Mimosa: • Glassware: Champagne Flute • 2 oz orange juice • 5 oz sparkling wine