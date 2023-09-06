Cafe 4
All Day Menu
Shareables
Fried Green Tomatoes
Cornmeal/flour breaded green tomatoes | Red Apple Arugula Salad | Feta Cheese | Balsamic Reduction
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Fries | Truffle Oil | Parmesan | Black Pepper Aioli
Grilled Artichokes
Whole Artichoke | Grilled Lemon | Old Bay Aioli
Warm Pimento Cheese Dip
Toasted Naan Bread | House Made Pepper Jelly
Lobster Flatbread
Lobster | Applewood Bacon | Dijon Cream | Divina Tomato | Smoked Gouda | Arugula Salad
White Chicken Flatbread
Grilled Chicken | Garlic Spread | Spinach | Divina Tomatoes | Feta Cheese | Fresh Basil
Handhelds
Classic Cheeseburger
Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Roasted Garlic Aioli Choice of fries or a side salad
Cafe 4 Burger
Parmesan | Arugula | Red Onion | Tomato | Umami Sauce | Brioche Bun
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Fried White Fish | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle | Dill Crema | Brioche Bun
Tennessee Cheesesteak
Shaved Sirloin | Roasted Peppers & Onions | White Cheese Sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken | Feta | Divina Tomatoes | Spinach | Garlic Lemon Aioli | Wheat Berry Bread
Music City Melt
Nashville Hot Chicken | White American Cheese | House Pickles | Cabbage Slaw | Brioche Bun
Fish Tacos
Fried White Fish | Sriracha Aioli | Cabbage Slaw | Avocado | Flour Tortilla
Mac N Cheese
Soups & Salads
Seasonal Soup
Summer: Corn Chowder
Roasted Tomato Bisque
Tomato Cream Base | Croutons | Cilantro Sour Cream | Chives
Grilled Cheese Dipper
Grilled Cheese sandwich, tomato bisque soup Add avocado | Bacon | Lobster
Strawberry Field Salad
Field Greens | Strawberries | Blue Cheese | Candied Walnuts | Strawberry Vin Add Grilled Chicken | Shrimp | Salmon | Grilled Steak
Market Square Wedge
Bacon | Tomato | Chopped Egg | Candied Pecan | Blue Cheese | Ranch Dressing | Balsamic Reduction
Roasted Beet Salad
Grilled Salmon | Field Greens | Oranges | Fresh Beets | Red Onion | Goat Cheese | Orange Vin
Green Goddess Salad
Avocado | Cucumber | Parmesan | Brioche Croutons | Green Goddess
Cafe 4 Favorites
Shrimp & Grits
Blackened Shrimp | White Cheddar Grits | Etouffee Sauce | Andouille Sausage | Red & Green Peppers
Grilled Salmon
Smashed Fingerlings | Collard Greens | Smoky Dill Crema
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Sausage Gravy | Maple Syrup
Herb Roasted Half Chicken
Herb Gremolata | Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes | Southern-Style Green Beans
Vegetable Linguini
Artichoke | Mushroom | Spinach | Divina Tomatoes | Parmesan | Garlic Beurre Blanc
Braised Short Rib
White Cheddar Grits | Sautéed Collard Greens
Grilled Ribeye
Bacon Butter | Roasted Garlic Whipped Potatoes | Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Sides
French Fries
Garlic Whipped Potatoes
Smashed Fingerlings
Tossed in Bacon Garlic Butter
Mac N Cheese
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
White Cheddar Grits
Roasted Maple Glazed Carrots
Southern-Style Green Beans
Collard Greens
Side Truffle Fries
Side Salad
Naan Refill
Side Chicken Breast
Side of Shrimp
Side of Salmon
Side of Steak
Side of Lobster
Side Mayo
Side Jalapenos
Side Dressing/Sauce
Fruit Cup
Desserts
Monthly Specials
Chef's App
Wasabi Pea Crusted Tuna, sliced thin and served with a soba noodle salad
Chef's Flatbread/Mac
Whipped Lemon Ricotta, Roasted Squash, Divina Tomatoes, Feta Cheese
Chef's Entree
Pan Seared Barramundi served with roasted green vegetables and red lentil ragout
Chef's Dessert
Monthly Old Fashioned
Castle & Key Rye, PX sherry, Fig, Smoked Cherry Wood, Cherry Bitters
Monthly Cocktail
Coa Reposado, Campo Bravo Reposado, Pear, Orange, Loco Sour, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milk Punch, Spiced Pear
Monthly Beer
Sweet and Balanced with notes of biscuit & caramel
Monthly Wine
A blend of Negroamaro and Nero d'Avola from the southern region of Puglia and Barbera from the northern region of Piedmont, in Italy by David Finney