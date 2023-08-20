Richmond Cafe 8347 Elk Grove Florin Road
Noodle Soup / Instant Noodles / Rice Noodles
Beef Brisket Noodle Soup牛腩面/ 河粉
$13.95
Beef Brisket Wonton Noodles牛腩云吞河粉
$15.95
Pork Wonton Noodles猪肉云吞面
$12.95
Shrimp Wonton Noodles鲜虾云吞面
$13.95
Pork Wonton猪肉云吞
$10.95
Shrimp Wonton鲜虾云吞
$12.95
Wonton Rice Noodles猪肉云吞河粉
$12.95
Dumpling Noodles 水饺面/ 河粉
$13.95
Pork Dumpling(Soup)水饺
$10.50
Pan-Fried Pork Dumpling煎水饺
$10.50
Macaroni with Ham火腿通粉
$8.95
Instant Noodles with Ham and Egg餐 蛋 面
$8.95
Rice Plates Pasta
Hamburger Steak with Rice汉堡扒饭
$14.95Out of stock
Baked Rice with Cream Sauce Chicken and Cheese白汁鸡扒饭
$16.95
Boneless Chicken Over Rice鸡扒饭
$14.95
Pork Chop Over Rice 猪扒饭
$14.95
Fried Chicken Cutlet Rice炸鸡扒饭
$14.95
Fried Pork Cutlet Rice炸猪扒饭
$14.95
Fried Chicken Cutlet Spaghetti炸鸡扒意粉
$14.95
Fried Pork Chop Spaghetti炸猪扒意粉
$16.95
HK Style Spaghetti with Meat Sauce肉酱意粉
$13.95
Fried Pork Chop Spaghetti with Meat Sauce肉酱炸猪扒意粉
$16.95
Fried Chicken Cutlet Spaghetti with Meat Sauce肉酱炸鸡扒意粉
$16.95
Sandwich
Egg and Luncheon Meat Sandwich餐蛋治
$6.95Out of stock
Club Sandwich公司三文治
$7.95Out of stock
Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich火腿蛋芝士三文治
$8.95Out of stock
Chicken Katsu Sando 日式炸鸡扒三文治
$10.95Out of stock
Pork Katsu Sando 日式炸猪扒三文治
$10.95Out of stock
Menchi Katsu Sando日式汉堡扒三文治
$8.95Out of stock
HK FRENCH TOAST 西多士
$7.50Out of stock
Snack
Beverages
Richmond Cafe 8347 Elk Grove Florin Road Location and Ordering Hours
(916) 829-2347
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM