Noodle Soup / Instant Noodles / Rice Noodles

Beef Brisket Noodle Soup牛腩面/ 河粉

$13.95

Beef Brisket Wonton Noodles牛腩云吞河粉

$15.95
Pork Wonton Noodles猪肉云吞面

$12.95
Shrimp Wonton Noodles鲜虾云吞面

$13.95

Pork Wonton猪肉云吞

$10.95

Shrimp Wonton鲜虾云吞

$12.95

Wonton Rice Noodles猪肉云吞河粉

$12.95

Dumpling Noodles 水饺面/ 河粉

$13.95

Pork Dumpling(Soup)水饺

$10.50

Pan-Fried Pork Dumpling煎水饺

$10.50

Macaroni with Ham火腿通粉

$8.95

Instant Noodles with Ham and Egg餐 蛋 面

$8.95

Rice Plates Pasta

Hamburger Steak with Rice汉堡扒饭

$14.95Out of stock
Baked Rice with Cream Sauce Chicken and Cheese白汁鸡扒饭

$16.95

Boneless Chicken Over Rice鸡扒饭

$14.95

Pork Chop Over Rice 猪扒饭

$14.95

Fried Chicken Cutlet Rice炸鸡扒饭

$14.95

Fried Pork Cutlet Rice炸猪扒饭

$14.95

Fried Chicken Cutlet Spaghetti炸鸡扒意粉

$14.95

Fried Pork Chop Spaghetti炸猪扒意粉

$16.95

HK Style Spaghetti with Meat Sauce肉酱意粉

$13.95
Fried Pork Chop Spaghetti with Meat Sauce肉酱炸猪扒意粉

$16.95

Fried Chicken Cutlet Spaghetti with Meat Sauce肉酱炸鸡扒意粉

$16.95

Sandwich

Egg and Luncheon Meat Sandwich餐蛋治

$6.95Out of stock

Club Sandwich公司三文治

$7.95Out of stock

Ham, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich火腿蛋芝士三文治

$8.95Out of stock

Chicken Katsu Sando 日式炸鸡扒三文治

$10.95Out of stock

Pork Katsu Sando 日式炸猪扒三文治

$10.95Out of stock

Menchi Katsu Sando日式汉堡扒三文治

$8.95Out of stock

HK FRENCH TOAST 西多士

$7.50Out of stock

Congee

Preserved Egg and Minced Pork Congee皮蛋瘦肉粥

$7.95Out of stock

Plain Congee白粥

$4.95Out of stock

Snack

Fried Chinese Breadstick油条

$2.99Out of stock

Curry Fish Balls咖喱鱼蛋

$6.95

Egg Waffles鸡蛋仔

$5.95Out of stock

Takoyaki章鱼小丸子

$8.95

Chicken katsu日式炸鸡扒

$9.95

Pork Katsu日式炸猪扒

$9.95

French Fries炸薯条

$4.50

Japanese Style Popcorn Chicken炸鸡块

$8.95

Hamburger steak 汉堡扒

$12.95Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Can

Diet Coke

$2.50

Can

Sprite

$2.50

Can

Sunkist

$2.50

Can

Root Beer

$2.50

Can

Hong Kong Style Milk Tea港式奶茶

$4.95
Ice Lemon Tea with Honey冻柠茶

$4.95

Cold Red Bean Crushed Ice with Coconut Milk红豆冰

$5.95

