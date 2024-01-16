Café at SAIF 400 High St SE
Barista
- Americano$1.75+
Espresso shots and hot water. Remember 1 more shot than a normal drink in this size.
- Brewed Coffee$1.75+
Crafted drip coffee.
- Caramella$3.25+
Steamed milk, espresso shots, and caramel sauce.
- Chai$3.00+
- Cold Brew/Nitro$4.00+
Signature Odolla cold brew. Want something more? Try our cold brew nitro, infused with nitrogen right when you order.
- Espresso$0.75+
Espresso shots.
- Hot Chocolate$2.75+
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Latte$2.75+
- Mocha$3.25+
- Steamed Milk$1.00+
- White Chocolate Mocha$3.25+
Café at SAIF 400 High St SE Location and Ordering Hours
(503) 373-8065
Closed • Opens Monday at 6:30AM