Cafe on the Grove
Breakfast Menu
Brkfst Specialties
- Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, tomato, beans, bell peppers, onions, cilantro, chihuahua cheese, topped with homemade salsa and la crema$15.00
- Bacon Ched Egg Sand
Two fried eggs, bacon, white cheddar, arugula, pesto aioli$14.50
- Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado$14.00
- Divorciados
Corn tortillas, eggs over easy, avocado, salsa verde, salsa rojo, refried beans, queso fresco$14.00
- Chilaquiles
Eggs "Your way", fried tortilla chips, black beans, avocado, la crema, cotija cheese$16.00
Classics
Skillets
- Mexicana Skillet
Chorizo, jalapeños, pico de gallo, avocado, Monterey jack cheese, served with the side of sour cream and homemade salsa$16.00
- Chipotle Chicken Skillet
Chicken tinga, queso fresco, cilantro and drizzled la crema$16.00
- Meat Lover Skillet
Bacon, Sausage & Ham$16.00
- Farmer Skillet
Mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, tomato, Swiss cheese$15.00
- Denver Skillet
Ham, bell peppers, onion, Cheddar$15.50
- BYO Skillet
Includes 2 and choice of cheese$16.00
Omelets
- Mexicana Omelet
Chorizo, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Avocado$16.00
- Chipotle Chix Omelet
Grilled chicken, chorizo, red onions, green chilies, avocado, Cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, hollandaise$16.00
- Meat Lover Omelet
Ham, bacon, and sausage and choice of cheese$16.00
- Farmers Omelet
Tomato, mushroom, onion, green peppers, spinach and choice of cheese$15.00
- Denver Omelet
Ham, onion, green peppers, Cheddar cheese$15.50
- BYO Omelet
Includes 2 and choice of cheese$16.00
Avocado Toast
Benedicts
Batters
- Blueberry Lemon Cakes
Fresh blueberries, quinoa, blueberry lemon batter and a side of mixed berry compote$14.00
- Banana Crunch Pancakes
Banana, granola, homemade banana glaze$14.00
- Ult Choc Chip Pancakes
Chocolate and white chocolate drizzle, fresh raspberries, whipped cream, powdered sugar$14.00
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Cinnamon sugar glaze, cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar$14.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes
Choose one: original, seasonal compote, bananas or blueberries$11.00
- Belgian Waffle
Golden brown waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar$11.00
- French Toast$12.00
- Berry Stuffed French Toast
Texas toast stuffed with vanilla cream cheese and mixed berry compote$15.00
Oats & More
- Classic Oatmeal
Served with brown sugar and milk. Add fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, bananas, apples, raisin, craisins, pecans or walnuts$7.00
- Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
Fresh apples, cinnamon and pecans$10.00
- Very Crunchy Oatmeal
Walnuts, pecans, mixed berries, and almond milk$10.00
- Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla Greek yogurt, mixed berries, granola$10.00
- Cold Cereal$8.00
Lunch Menu
Burgers
- Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese and seasoned mayo$16.00
- Buffalo Burger
Buffalo mayo, bleu cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions$16.00
- BBQ Bacon Burger
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, Cheddar cheese, BBQ ranch, crispy onion strings$17.00
- Caprese Turkey Burger
Pesto mayo, mozzarella, tomato, arugula, fresh basil, balsamic glaze$17.00
- Beyond Burger
Hand-packed bean patty, arugula, onion, pepper jack cheese, thousand island, homemade southwest corn relish$15.00
Handhelds
- Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, avocado, havarti cheese, tomato, lettuce, lemon garlic aioli$15.00
- Ham and Gruyère
Ham, gruyère cheese, arugula salad$16.00
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo$14.50
- Veggie Wrap
Cucumber, baby spinach, tomato, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper hummus, feta cheese$14.50
- Tuna Sandwich
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce and tomato$15.00
- Chix Wrap$15.00
- Honey Bourbon Chix
Grilled chicken, honey bourbon dijon, mixed greens$15.00
- Signature Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and smoked gouda$14.50
Greens
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmigiano reggiano cheese, croutons and caesar dressing$15.00
- Chopped Cobb
Iceberg lettuce, field greens, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese and Italian vinaigrette$15.00
- Strawberry Salad
Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, roasted pecans, mandarin, goat cheese, grilled chicken and homemade Italian dressing$15.00
- Burrata Salad
Arugula, burrata cheese, fresh prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, red onions and balsamic glaze$15.00
- SW BBQ Chicken Salad
BBQ grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, black beans, Cheddar cheese, avocado, corn, cilantro, tortilla strings, smoked bacon and chipotle ranch$15.00
Street Tacos
Soups & More
Sides
Sides Dishes
- SD Bagel Crm Chz$5.00
- SD Broccoli$5.00
- Soup - Cup$5.00
- French Fries$4.00
- SD Berries$6.00
- SD Chips$4.00
- SD Pancakes$4.00
- SD Bacon$5.00
- SD Banana$4.00
- SD Chix Saus$5.00
- SD Cndn Bacon$5.00
- SD Fruit Cup$5.00
- SD Ham$5.00
- SD HB$4.00
- SD Saus Links$5.00
- SD Toast$4.00
- SD Trky Saus$5.00
- SD Salad$4.00
- SD Extra Egg$1.00
- SD Gravy$2.00