Cafe Blue
Coffee
- Drip Coffee 12oz (Jamaican Dark Roast)$3.25
- Drip Coffee 12oz (Medium Roast)$2.25
- Drip Coffee 16oz (Jamaican Dark Roast)$3.50
- Drip Coffee 16oz (Medium Roast)$2.50
- Latte 12oz$3.75
- Latte 8oz$3.25
- Americano$3.25
- Cafe Con Leche 12oz$4.00
- Cafe Con Leche 8oz$3.50
- Mocha 12oz$4.25
- Mocha 8oz$3.50
- Cappuccino$3.00
- Espresso$2.50
- Cafe Au Lait 12 oz$2.75
- Cafecito$3.00
- Cortado$2.50
- Macchiato$2.75
- Iced Coffee$2.25
- Cold Brew$3.25
- Iced Americano$3.75
- Iced Latte$3.75
- Iced Mocha$4.25
- Iced Cafe con Leche$4.25
- Iced Aloha Latte$5.00
- Iced Island Latte$5.00
- Iced Vanilla Latte$4.25
- Aloha Latte 12oz$4.75
- Aloha Latte 8oz$4.25
- Island Latte 12oz$4.75
- Island Latte 8oz$4.25
- Peppermint Mocha$4.50
- Peppermint Mocha 8oz$3.75
- Pumpkin Latte 8oz$3.75
- Pumpkin Latte 12oz$4.25
- Vanilla Latte 12oz$4.25
- Vanilla Latte 8oz$3.50
- $1 Latte$1.00
- Free Drip Coffee
Drinks
- Chai Latte 12oz$4.25
- Chai Latte 8oz$3.75
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Iced Chai Latte$4.25
- Turmeric Ginger Tea$2.50
- Earl Grey Tea$2.50
- Peppermint Tea$2.50
- Chamomile Medley Tea$2.50
- English Breakfast Tea$2.50
- Jade Cloud Tea$2.50
- Tea Latte$3.75
- Milk 8oz$1.50
- Orange Juice$2.00
- Bottled Water$2.45
- Hot Chocolate 12oz$3.50
- Hot Chocolate 8oz$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$2.00
- Freestyle Soda$2.45
Food
- Blueberry Muffin$3.25
- Guava Cheese Muffin$3.25
- Mango Muffin$3.25
- Raspberry Muffin$3.25
- Quesito$2.45
- Plain Croissant$2.50
- Cinnamon Sugar Almond Croissant$2.95
- Guava Cheese Medallion$2.45
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$1.95
- Banana$0.95
- Almond Caramel Kind Bar$2.25
- Coconut Almond Kind Bar$2.25
- Oatmeal$4.00
- Everything Bagel$2.25
- Plain Bagel$2.25
- Extra Cream Cheese$0.50
- Extra Butter$0.50
- Jerk Candied Bacon$2.45
Retail
Drink Add-ons
- Almond Milk$1.00
- Banana Syrup$0.75
- Breve$0.75
- Caramel Syrup$0.75
- Cherry Syrup$0.75
- Chocolate Syrup$0.50
- Coconut Syrup$0.75
- Drip REFILL$2.00
- Extra Shot$1.00
- Gingerbread Syrup$0.75
- Hazelnut Syrup$0.75
- Lavender Syrup$0.75
- Peppermint Syrup$0.75
- Pumpkin Syrup$0.75
- Raspberry Syrup$0.75
- Simple Syrup$0.50
- Soy Milk$1.00
- Vanilla Syrup$0.75
- Whipped Cream$0.50
- White Chocolate Sauce$0.75
Cafe Blue Location and Ordering Hours
(855) 312-5375
Open now • Closes at 11PM