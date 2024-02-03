BON BOUQUET CAFE
Food
Sandwiches
Benedicts
Turkey, avocado, black pepper, chives
Pancakes
French Toast
Crepes
- PB & Banana Crepes$17.99
Peanut Butter, Banana, Powdered Sugar, Honey, Whip Cream
- Triple Berry Crepes$17.99
Raspberries, blueberriers, blackberries, cream cheese, honey, powdered sugar and whipped cream
- The LaSalle *for two Crepes$24.99
banana, pistachio, nutella, chocolate covered strawberries, white and dark chocolate dip
- Breakfast Crepes$17.99
Eggs, Cheese, Turkey, Aioli
- Veggie Crepes$17.99
Olives, Onion, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, Creamy Herb Dressing
- Strawberry & Nutella Crepes$17.99
Toasts
Avocado, lime, 2fried eggs,balsamic drizzle, sauteed spinach, mushroom, grilled tomato
Paninis
Salads
Drinks
Espresso
Specialties
Smoothies
Teas
BON BOUQUET CAFE Location and Ordering Hours
(307) 413-1755
Closed • Opens Saturday at 7AM