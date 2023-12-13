Abish Ethiopian Fenugreek

$10.00

Known as the “seed of antiquity,” Ethiopian Abish (fenugreek) carries a subtle bitterness that immerses any dish with depth and richness. Stir it into a stew to compliment the sweetness of your vegetables or do it the traditional Ethiopian way and add it to your bread or injera mixture. Pro Tip: Make sure to lightly roast the seeds or soak them for at least an hour before adding them to your favorite recipe. Oh, and use sparingly — these little seeds pack a punch! Suggested Uses: Doro Wot and Injera- can also be used to ground up in Vegetable dishes and stews to add more flavor. Product: Whole Seed Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Abish (Fenugreek)