- Vegan Combination Platter (VG)$18.00
A Cafe Colucci favorite — our Vegan Combination Platter. Enjoy all things wholesome with a vegan feast featuring staples in traditional Ethiopian cuisine including Azifa, Buticha, Messer Wot, Kik Alicha, Gomen and Atakilt. Served with "salata" (salad) and a whole injera. Choose from our House injera or a yummy Gluten Free teff injera. Order Extra Injera under "Injera" in the main menu.
- Doro Tibs$19.00
Marinated in traditional Ethiopian Berbere by Brundo Spice Company, these boneless, skinless chicken cubes are sautéed until tender "tibs style" with onions, jalapeño, tomatoes and garlic. Served with "salata" (salad), shiro and a whole injera. Dairy Free
- Vegatarian Sambussa$10.00
Who says vegetarians can't dig in? Our flavorful Vegetarian Sambusa are packed with savory — yet meatless — goodies, including whole lentils, garlic, cilantro, spices, onions, jalapeno and Mitmita from Brundo Spice Company. Enjoy these "pockets-full-of-sunshine" with a side of Ethiopian Style dipping sauce. Contains dairy.
Apetitzers
- Beef Sambussa$11.00
Clearly we're biased but no one else does sambussa's the way Ethiopians do. These mouth-watering wonton-wrapped favorites are stuffed with minced beef, seasoned with garlic, cilantro, onions, Korerima, jalapeno, and the Mitmita Ethiopian Spice blend from Brundo Spice Company. Contains beef and dairy.
- Half Veg/Half Beef Sambussa$11.00
- Polpetti$10.00
Get the party started with half-a-dozen Ethiopian-styled meatballs. Our Polpettis are filled with lean ground beef, garlic, cilantro, and jalapeno. These delectables are topped off with our traditional dairy-based cream called "ayeb" made with our in-house Niter Kibbeh from Brundo Spice Company and a touch of Brundo Spices' Berbere and Korerima. (If you're not a fan of cheese, we've got non-dairy options as well!)
- Dentich Tibs (VG)$10.00
Simple, yet deliciously satisfying, our Denitch Tibs are a perfect pair for any upcoming entree. Made fresh to order, these house-cut potatoes are similar to "chips," but have an added Ethiopian twist i.e., Brundo Spice Company's Berbere. Vegan
- Stuffed Jalapeños$5.00
- Salata (VG)$9.00
Yup — we have our very own Ethiopian-styled salad. It’s more than just the vibrant colors of roma tomatoes, onions, leaf lettuce, jalapeño, and lemon. What makes this dish an Ethiopian staple is the special Ethiopian dressing. Vegan and Gluten Free
- Azifa (VG)$10.00
Looking for something, healthy, organic and delicious? Dig into our refreshing Azifa lentil salad made with whole organic lentils, red onions, jalapeno, fresh lemon juice and Brundo Spice Company's Senafitch (mustard seed) sauce — an Ethiopian take on horseradish. Served with "salata" (salad) and a whole injera. Choose from our House injera or a yummy Gluten Free teff injera.
- Buticha (VG)$10.00
Vegans and carnivores alike — enjoy this flavorful blend of "all things chickpea" on a bed of our fresh in-house salata (salad). Our Buticha is a spicy mix of organic chickpeas, garlic, red onions, jalapeño, and red bell pepper. Choose from our House injera or a yummy Gluten Free teff injera.
Order Extra Injera Here!
- House Injera$2.00
If you want a taste of Ethiopia in your home, look no further. Injera is the foundation of Ethiopian cuisine — seriously, all stews and sauces are usually served on top of this spongy, pancake-like goodness. Our injera is made in-house from barley, flour, finger millet and Brundo Spice Company's Abish (Ethiopian fenugreek). Contains gluten. Vegan.
- Gluten Free Teff Injera$2.50
There’s injera and then there’s Teff Injera. This gluten free and vegan alternative to the in-house injera is originally how the grandmas made injera back home — backed from naturally fermented teff flour and Abish (we used Brundo’s Spice Company's Abish which is as close to home as you can get). Gluten-free injera is made from Teff, the smallest grain in the world. This tiny, yet powerful grain, is packed with nutrition. It’s high in protein, iron, & minerals, with high calcium content. Contains no fat or preservatives.
Vegan Dishes
- Kik Alicha (VG)$16.00
This robust and creamy organic split pea stew is flavored with our in-house herbs & Alicha Kimem blend from Brundo Spice Company. Dig into a yummy blend that includes a turmeric sauce prepared with fresh garlic, ginger, and bessobela. Served with "salata" (salad), a side and a whole injera. Choose from our House injera or a yummy Gluten Free teff injera. Order Extra Injera under "Injera" in the main menu. Served with "salata" (salad), shiro and a whole injera.
- Messer Wot (VG)$16.00
This rich organic split lentil stew is a spicier alternative to its subtle cousin, Kik Alicha. Our velvety Messer Wot is prepared with Brundo Spice Company's Berbere, Mitmita, and simmered in Bessobela, garlic, and red onions. Served with "salata" (salad), shiro and a whole injera. Choose from our House injera or a yummy Gluten Free teff injera. Order Extra Injera under "Injera" in the main menu.
- AtaKilt (VG)$16.00
Dig into this hearty vegan stir-fry dish filled with cabbage, carrots and potatoes and sautéed with onions, fresh tomatoes, ginger and garlic in Brundo Spice’s Ird (Turmeric). Served with “salata” (salad), a side and a whole injera. Choose from our House injera or a yummy Gluten Free teff injera. Order Extra Injera under "Injera" in the main menu.
- Gomen (VG)$16.00
Greens, greens and more [collard] greens! Our Gomen is freshly prepared with onions, tomatoes, garlic & oil and seasoned with Brundo Spice Company’s Korerima and Tikur Azmud. Served with “salata” (salad), a side and a whole injera. Choose from our House injera or a yummy Gluten Free teff injera. Order Extra Injera under "Injera" in the main menu.
- Mitten Shiro (VG)$17.00
Prepared with Shiro Mitten imported from Ethiopia by Brundo Spice Company, our Shiro is a complex mix of sun-dried, finely-ground chickpeas, chili peppers, and organic herbs. Served with “salata” (salad), a side and a whole injera. Choose from our House injera or a yummy Gluten Free teff injera. Order Extra Injera under "Injera" in the main menu.
- Shiro Combination (VG)$18.00
Another satisfying vegan delight from the motherland! This combination platter features three of our in-house favorites — Shiro, Gomen and Ataklit. Served with “salata” (salad), shiro and a whole injera. Choose from our House injera or a yummy Gluten Free teff injera. Order Extra Injera under "Injera" in the main menu.
- Mushroom Tibs (VG)$18.00
Did someone say "Mushroom Tibs?" Yup — this vegan edition of the classic dish is packed with full-bodied flavors. This stir-fry includes shitaki and button mushroom sautéed with garlic, onions, and bell peppers cooked to your spice desire. Using Brundo's Spice Company seasonings, you can choose between a mild turmeric blend or a spicy berbere sauce. Served with "salata" (salad), a side and a whole injera. Choose from our House injera or a yummy Gluten Free teff injera. Order Extra Injera under "Injera" in the main menu.
- Eggplant Tibs (VG)$18.00
Eggplants have always been a great alternative to meatier classics. Our Eggplant Tibs is no exception. Enjoy the full-bodied flavors of an Ethiopian favorite sauteed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeno. Deliciously seasoned with a host of Brundo Spice Company's blends including Korerima and Berbere. Served with "salata" (salad), shiro and a whole injera. Choose from our House injera or a yummy Gluten Free teff injera. Order Extra Injera under "Injera" in the main menu.
Seafood Dishes
- Assa Tibs$24.00
Enjoy Cafe Coluci's take on "Fish & Chips," infused with traditional Ethiopian seasonings and flavors. Deep-fried whole tilapia flavored with Brundo Company Spice's Shiro Mitten and Korerima and served with Ethiopian-style chips (fried potatoes with Brundo's Berbere). Served with "salata" (salad), a side and a whole injera. Dairy Free
- Assa Gored Gored$22.00
Our savory Assa Gored Gored (white boneless fish) is sautéed to perfection with fresh rosemary, onions, garlic, lemon juice and jalapeño. Seasoned with zesty Brundo Spice Company's Berbere Served with "salata" (salad), shiro and a whole injera. Dairy Free
- Shrimp Tibs$23.00
Our pan-fried shrimp features amazing flavor combinations courtesy of Brundo Spice Company's Berbere and Niter Kibbeh. Lightly sautéed in a mild buttery sauce with onions, bell pepper, jalapeño and tomato. Served with "salata" (salad), a side and a whole injera. Dairy Free
Doro (Chicken) Dishes
- Doro Wot$19.00
You can't talk about Ethiopian cuisine without referring to our national dish — i.e., Doro Wot. This full-bodied stew is bursting with flavors unique to the motherland. Simmered in our Niter Kibbeh, Berbere and Korerima, all courtesy of Brundo Spice Company. Our Doro Wot comes with a hearty portion of chicken and boiled eggs. Served with "salata" (salad), shiro and a whole injera. Dairy Free
- Doro Alicha$19.00
You can't talk about Ethiopian cuisine without referring to our national dish — i.e., Doro Wot. This is Doro Wot's mild cousin- Doro Alicha! This full-bodied stew is bursting with flavors unique to the motherland. Simmered in our Niter Kibbeh, Tumeric and Afrenje, all courtesy of Brundo Spice Company. Our Doro Wot comes with a hearty portion of chicken and boiled eggs. Served with "salata" (salad), shiro and a whole injera. Dairy Free
Meat Dishes
- Meat Combination Platter$20.00
A carnivorous feast for true meat lovers! This combination platter is overflowing with some of our favorite meaty dishes — Doro Wot, Doro Alicha, Sega Alicha, Minchet Abish Wot and Gomen. Served with a side of "ayeb" (Ethiopian cheese) "salata" (salad), sour cream, and a whole injera
- Begue Wot (Lamb)$20.00
Dig into the decadent flavors of our Begue Wot (lamb stew)! Cooked to tender, these moist lamb cubes and shank are simmered in Brundo Spice Company's Berbere sauce, garlic, minced red onions, and dished with a side of ayeb (cottage cheese) and sour cream. Served with "salata" (salad), shiro and a whole injera.
- Begue Tibs (Lamb)$20.00
Enjoy the delicate flavor and rich texture of our Begue (Lamb) Tibs. Pan-fried to juicy tenderness, our fresh lamb meat is seasoned with Brundo’s Berbere, Mitmita, Korerima, and lightly sautéed with onions, jalapeño & fresh rosemary. Served with “salata” (salad), shiro and a whole injera. Dairy Free
- Minchet Wot (Beef)$19.00
Slow-cooked, all-natural lean ground beef simmered in a savory Berbere sauce seasoned with Brundo Spice Company's Tikur Azmud and Korerima, richly infused with caramelized onions and garlic. Served with "salata" (salad), shiro and a whole injera.
- Sega Alicha (Beef)$19.00
The mild version of our Sega Wot! Our slow cooked spicy beef stew is simmered for hours in an authentic Berbere and Mitmita sauce from Brundo Spice Company. Freshly prepared with chopped onions, grated ginger, pressed garlic, and other traditional herbs and spices. Served with “salata” (salad), shiro and a whole injera. Dairy Free
- Sega Wot (Beef)$19.00
Our slow cooked spicy beef stew is simmered for hours in an authentic Berbere and Mitmita sauce from Brundo Spice Company. Freshly prepared with chopped onions, grated ginger, pressed garlic, and other traditional herbs and spices. Served with “salata” (salad), shiro and a whole injera. Dairy Free
- Sega Tibs (Beef)$19.00
Diced lean beef marinated for hours in a mixture of fresh herbs and spices, including Brundo Spice Company’s Korerima and Bebere (chili blend). This juicy stir-fry is prepared fresh and sautéed with fresh rosemary, onions, jalapeño and tomatoes. Served with “salata” (salad), shiro,and a whole injera. Dairy Free
- Kitfo (Beef)$20.00
A timeless Ethiopian Classic! Minced Raw Meat that is steeped in Nitter Kibbeh- an Ethiopian Ghee that is made using Kosseret and Bessobela and also available to purchase at Brundo.com! Contains Meat and Dairy Pick from our Kitfo Regular or the Kitfo Special- Kitfo special is sauteed with jalepeno and onions with Kibbeh. Pick from Completely Raw, Half Cooked (Leb-leb) and Fully Cooked. The (VG) versions is Vegan and made with Oil. The (V) version is Vegetarian and made with Niter Kibbeh- Ethiopian Styled Ghee/Butter
- Doulet$20.00
Minced Raw Beef, Lamb Liver and Lamb Tripe with Niter Kibbeh and Brundo Spices, sauteed with Jalapenos and Onions
Brundo Spice Company
- Abish Ethiopian Fenugreek$10.00
Known as the “seed of antiquity,” Ethiopian Abish (fenugreek) carries a subtle bitterness that immerses any dish with depth and richness. Stir it into a stew to compliment the sweetness of your vegetables or do it the traditional Ethiopian way and add it to your bread or injera mixture. Pro Tip: Make sure to lightly roast the seeds or soak them for at least an hour before adding them to your favorite recipe. Oh, and use sparingly — these little seeds pack a punch! Suggested Uses: Doro Wot and Injera- can also be used to ground up in Vegetable dishes and stews to add more flavor. Product: Whole Seed Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Abish (Fenugreek)
- Afrenje |አፍርንጅ| Mild Pepper Blend$11.00
For the more sensitive palettes out there, Afrenje offers a mild alternative to our spicy chili blends. Enjoy authentic Ethiopian flavors without having to exceed your heat tolerance. Afrenje combines subtle spicy tones of Mareko Pepper Seed complemented by a balanced blend of Abish, Tena Adam, and Bessobela. Suggested Uses: Roasted Cauliflower & Chickpeas in Ethiopian Spices Powdered Spice Blend - 2 oz Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Mareko Pepper Seed, Abish (Fenugreek), Tena Adam (Rue), Bessobela (Sacred Basil)
- Alicha Kimem$11.00
- Awaze Powder$11.00
There are very few spice blends that carry the same full-bodied notes and versatility as Awaze does. Looking for a dip or marinade for your favorite grilled meats? Simply blend this intoxicating chili powder with a hoppy beer or red wine. Need a dry rub for a healthy salmon dinner? A handful of this sun-dried, blend of herbs and spices should do the trick! Now, we understand table manners but when you dip your favorite meat into Awaze, you’ll see that this one is just too finger-licking good! Suggested uses: Awaze paste dip, marinade, or rub for meats such as Kurt (Ethiopian-style beef sashimi). Powdered Spice Blend Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Mareko Chili Peppers, Senafitch (Mustard Seed), Nutmeg, Cloves, Cinnamon
- Berbere Base Chili Blend$11.00+
There’s milk and coffee. Sugar and tea. PB and J. And then there’s Berbere and Ethiopian cuisine. The culinary importance of this distinctive blend cannot be understated. Its peppery and mildly sweet tones capture the heart and soul of Ethiopian cooking culture. This tangy mixture is a universal seasoning for most sauces, meats, vegetables, and legumes. It also serves as a milder alternative to its spicer “cousin,” Mitmita. Fun Fact: Here at Brundo, we process our own Berbere in Modjo, Ethiopia using time-tested traditional spice blending methods. Suggested uses: All Wot dishes (Begue, Sega, Doro, Minchet, Misser), Sega Tibs, sprinkle on roasted vegetables, eggs & avocado, etc. Powdered Spice Blend Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Chili Peppers, garlic, ginger, Bessobela (Sacred Basil), Korerima (Black Cardamom), Abish (Fenugreek), Tena Adam (Rue), Tikur Azmud (Nigella Seed), Kundo Berbere (Black Pepper) 2oz Glass Jar
- Bessobela |በሶብላ| Basil$12.00
Bessobela, also known as “Sacred Basil,” offers a delightful, fruity element to a number of Ethiopian dishes and spice blends. This purple flower is handpicked and sun-dried to preserve its unusual, yet elegant tones. You’ll recognize this bold flavor in many culinary favorites including Shiro, Berbere, and even teas! Suggested uses: Shiro, add to teas, sprinkle on top of pasta Dried Herb Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Bessobela (dried Sacred Basil) Size: 1oz
- Boon Boona ROASTED coffee 12oz$15.00
- Boon Boona UNROASTED 2 POUNDS$12.00
- Gesho Entchet |ጌሾ| Hops Stems$14.00
Sustainably sourced. Hand-picked. Centuries-old tradition. This is the perfect recipe for a refreshing homemade wine from the highlands of Ethiopia. Our Gensho Entchet (Aroma Hop Stems) is the foundation for Tej, Ethiopia’s traditional Honey wine. Grab a couple of friends, make your own Tej, and enjoy hundreds of years of tradition and culture in this sweet, homemade elixer. Suggested uses: Ethiopian honey wine - Tej Dried Stems - 4oz Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Gesho Entchet (Dried hops stems)
- Gesho Kitel |ጌሾ| Hops Leaves$12.00
No one loves a good homemade brew like your friends at Brundo! Especially if it “stems” from the highlands of Ethiopia. Our Gensho Kitel (Aroma Hops) are sun-dried, hand-picked, and carefully packaged to seal the freshness and flavor. These aromatic leaves contain centuries-old brewing tradition and history. Need something to do with family and friends? Make your own Ethiopian honey wine (Tej) or beer (Tella) using our homegrown hops — you won’t regret it! Suggested uses: Tella (subtly flavored beer), Tej Dried Leaves - 4oz Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Gesho Kitel (Dried hops leaves)
- Gluten Free Teff Powder$11.00
1 Pound of ground up Teff Grain
- Ird/Ethiopian Tumeric$11.00
- Kibbeh Manteria$11.00
Want the secret sauce to almost every Ethiopian dish and stew? Here it is — Manteria (butter seasoning spice). This aromatic blend of wholesome spices and rich herbs is perfect for flavoring clarified butter and seasoning cooking oil. As soon as you add this balanced butter spice, you will recognize the full-bodied flavors of Kosseret, cardamom, and other staples in Ethiopian cuisine. If you don’t have access to traditional Ethiopian butter, simply add to your current cooking oil and enjoy! Suggested uses: Niter Kibbeh Spice Blend- 2oz Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: ginger, garlic, Korerima (Black Cardamom), Kosseret, Tikur Azmud (Nigella Seed), Netch Azmud (Caraway Seed), Ird (Turmeric)
- Korerima |ኮሮሪማ| Black Cardamom$13.00
Not many spices carry the culinary versatility of Brundo’s Korerima (Black Cardamom). Minty yet smoky, earthy yet floral, our open-fire roasted Korerima is guaranteed to quickly join your top five favorite spices. The potency of the whole seed intensifies the distinct flavors of Korerima that add a one-of-a-kind savoriness to meat-based dishes such as Kitfo (Ethiopian style steak tar-tar) and spice blends. The versatility of this seed can make for some creative dishes! A small handful of freshly ground Korerima seeds can create a smoky infusion to your favorite recipe. Suggested uses: Sega and Begue Tibs, Sega Alicha, Kitfo, Gomen, Begue Wot Whole Seed Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Ethiopian black cardamon seeds
- Koseret |ኮሰረት| Clarifying Herb$11.00
Native to the Ethiopian highlands, Kosseret is a minty, dried herb most popularly used as a flavorful addition to homemade clarified butter mixes and seasoned oil. Suggested uses: Niter Kibbeh Dried Herb - 1oz Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Dried Kosseret
- Matafecha$11.00
Need a gift idea for that bride-to-be? Look no further than Brundo’s Matafecha Spice Blend! This all-purpose spice is traditionally presented as a gift from mothers to their newlywed daughters. It’s believed that an effective blend of this spice can help solidify a new bride’s reputation as a "balemoya" among her in-laws. But for the rest of us, Matafecha is a great flavor enhancer used to complement and magnify the taste, aroma, and flavor of nearly any meat or vegetable dish. Suggested uses: Roasted cauliflower and chickpeas, Doro Alicha Powdered Spice Blend - 2oz Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Kundo Berbere (Black Pepper), Korerima (Black Cardamom), Abish (Fenugreek), Shai Kimem (cinnamon, cloves, cardamom)
- Mekelesha$11.00
Mekelesha Spice Blend Brundo’s Finishing Spice Mix is a special handcrafted recipe handed down from generation to generation. It is a finishing culinary tradition to sprinkle in at the final stage of stew preparation and it ignites taste buds and gives off an appetizing aroma. Suggested uses: Misser Wot Powdered Spice Blend - 2oz Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Shai Kimem (cinnamon, cloves, cardamom), Tikur Azmud (Nigella Seed), ginger, garlic, Netch Azmud (Caraway Seed), Kundo Berbere (Black Pepper)
- Mitmita Spicy Chili Blend$11.00+
Warning: We recommend you proceed with caution on this one! Brundo's Mitmita (Hot Chili Pepper blend) brings together the finest — and hottest! — Ethiopian spices into a one, fiery mixture. Toss it into your favorite pasta sauce, add it to a dry rub for grilled meats or simply sprinkle a bit on top of any dish for that extra kick! Think you stand the heat? Test your tolerance with our carefully crafted Mitmita (pronounced // meet-mit-ah). Suggested uses: Condiment for pasta sauces, grilled meats as well as for Kitfo- Ethiopian style spicy beef tartar Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Bird's Eye Chili Pepper, Korerima (Black Cardamom), Tikur Azmud (Nigella Seed), clove, ginger, cinnamon 2oz Glass Jar
- Netch Azmud |ነጭ አዝሙድ| Caraway Seed$11.00
Prepare for an aromatic explosion of earthy fragrances, potently packaged into small crescent-shaped seeds. The Ethiopian White Cumin is perfect for bringing balance to a, particularly spicy or sweet dish. In Ethiopia, Netch Azmud is often found in mild sauces such as Kik Alicha, seafood sauces, and homebaked bread. We recommend that you go easy on the Netch Azmud — this tiny seed packs a powerful punch that can dominate a dish. A small spoon or two (depending on the volume of the recipe) will do the job! Suggested uses: Kik Alicha, bread, seafood sauces, herb-crusted fishes, such as cod or tilapia Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Dried white caraway seed
- Senfatich$8.00
- Shai Kimem Tea Blend$11.00
- Shiro Mitten Blend$17.00
Shiro is widely-used throughout Habesha culture, especially during fasting seasons such as Lent. The complex mix of sun-dried, finely-ground chickpeas, chili peppers, and organic herbs has been a staple in Ethiopian cuisine for centuries. Brundo’s Shiro spicy legume blend adds modern twists by incorporating notes of berbere, shallots, red onions, ginger, garlic, and sacred basil. Enjoy the velvety texture of our appetizing Shiro blend either in the orthodox split-pea stew or sprinkle a teaspoon or two into a vegetable dish or soup for a rich twist to your favorite recipes. Suggested uses: Shiro, pasta sauces, salad dressing, vegetable roasts and soups Powdered Legume Blend - 14oz Suggested uses: Shiro, pasta sauces, salad dressing, vegetable roasts and soups Powdered Legume Blend - 14oz Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Shimbera (chickpeas), garlic, ginger, Berbere, onion, Bessobela (Sacred Basil), rosemary, Tossegn (Thyme)
- Tikur Azmud |ጥቁር አዝሙድ| Nigella Seed$11.00
Ethiopian Nigella Seed. The rich, nutty flavors of Brundo’s Tikur Azmud are brought to you by the careful hand harvesting efforts of our dedicated farmers in the foothills of Modjo, Ethiopia. A staple in many Ethiopian spice blends, Tikur Azmud’s pungent flavor complements the distinct palettes of hot chili peppers frequented in Ethiopian cuisine. Suggested Uses: Add to base of wot dishes for enhanced flavor, baking bread, berbere sauces, and the preparation of clarified butter Whole Seed Origin: Ethiopia Ingredients: Whole Ethiopian Nigella seeds
- Addis Tea$8.00
- Derkosh (Dried Injera)$9.00
- Drinking Chocolate$13.00