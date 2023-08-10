Appetizers

Large Cheese Dip

$6.99

Small Cheese Dip

$3.99

Small Bean Dip

$3.99

Large Bean Dip

$6.99

Large Spinach Dip

$6.99

Small Spinach Dip

$3.99

Large Chorizo Dip

$6.99

Large Guacamole Dip

$6.99

Small Guacamole Dip

$3.99

Large Beef Dip

$6.99

Small Beef Dip

$3.99

guacamole mexicano large (grande)

$7.99

guacamole mexicano small (chico)

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.49

Chiles Toreados

$4.49

Ceviche

$10.99

Large Salsa

$4.00

Small Salsa

$2.50

Chile Entero Toreado

$1.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch #1 chile rellleno

$9.50

Lunch #2 burrito with rice and beans

$10.50

Lunch #3 enchilada with rice and beans

$10.50

Lunch #4 burrito,taco and rice

$10.50

Lunch #5 tamal,rice and beans

$10.50

Lunch #6 speedy gonzales (taco ,enchilada y arroz)

$10.50

Lunch #7 flautas

$10.50

Lunch #8 taco salad

$10.50

Lunch #9 chimichanga

$10.50

Lunch #10 fajitas

$10.50

lunch #11 lunch burrito tipico

$10.50

lunch #12 lunch burrito tapatio (burrito arroz y frijol)

$10.50

lunch #13 lunch quesadilla

$12.50

lunch #14 lunch fajitas

$12.50

Nachos

Nachos Con Carne

$9.99

Nachos Con Pollo

$9.99

Nachos Con Frijoles

$9.99

Nachos Con Camarones

$10.99

Nachos Lahoma

$12.99

Nachos Fajita

$10.99

Nachos Supremos

$8.99

Nachos Chorizo

$10.99

Soup and Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.49

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.49

412 Salad

$11.99

Tropical Salad

$12.99

Tortilla Soup

$9.99

Caldo De Camaron

$12.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Blancas

$10.99

Enchiladas Especial

$10.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.99

Enchiladas Picosas

$10.99

Enchiladas De Camaron

$10.99

Enchiladas Ranchero

$10.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Fajita platillo

$11.99

Quesadilla Mexicana platillo

$9.99

Quesadilla De Camarones platilla

$11.99

Quesadilla Oklahoma platillo ( con carne,pollo y camaron)

$12.99

Quesadilla Platillo (con arroz y frijol)

$12.99

Coyote Specials

Parrillada

$16.99

Molcajete

$16.99

Alambre

$13.99

Flautas

$11.99

Chimichangas

$10.99

Fajita Chimichanga

$12.99

Deep-fried tortilla filled with grilled steak or chicken, onions, topped with shredded cheese and served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Coyote Special

$12.99

Burritos

Burrito Hawaiano

$11.99

Burrito Mexicano

$11.49

Burrito De Camaron

$11.49

Burrito Deluxe

$11.99

Cheesesteak Burrito

$11.99

Fajita Burrito

$11.99

Burrito coyote

$10.99

Big Texas Burrito

$11.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$12.99

Pork

Carnitas (orden)

$13.49

Tacos De Carnitas Orden

$12.49

Chile Verde

$12.99

Chile Rojo

$12.99

Chicken

Pollo Con Queso

$11.99

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice and covered with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas

Cowboy Chicken

$14.49

A bed of rice, topped with grilled chicken and steamed vegetables. Covered with cheese sauce and served with tortillas

Pollo Hawaiano

$13.49

Chicken breast grilled with onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Pollo Special

$13.49

Chicken breast grilled with shrimp and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas

Pollo Feliz

$13.99

Chicken breast grilled with shrimp and chorizo. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Pollo Tapatio

$13.99

Chicken breast grilled with mushrooms and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas

Chilaquiles

$11.99

A bed of soft tortilla chips covered with shredded chicken and veggies, shredded cheese and smothered with ranchero sauc... Más

Pollo Coyote

$14.49

Pollo Loco

$12.99

Pollo Ranchero

$13.99

Beef

t-bone Steak

$18.99

coyote steak

$15.99

steak ranchero

$15.99

carne asada

$12.99

tacos de carne asada (orden)

$11.99

chile colorado

$12.99

Desserts

Sopapilla

$2.49

Churro

$2.99

Flan

$4.99

Cheesecake Chimi

$4.99

Vegetarian

#1 Veg one bean burrito

$9.99

#2 Veg one bean burrito

$9.99

#3 Veg one chile relleno and one cheese anchilada

$9.99

#4 Veg twon bean burrito

$9.99

#5 Veg vegetarian faijta

$10.99

#6 Veg one spinach qusadilla

$9.99

#7 Veg vegetarian quesadilla

$9.99

#8 veg two cheese quesadilla

$9.99

Drinks

Water

Soft Drink

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

agua fresca/flavored water

$3.50

Kids Drink

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Horchata

$3.50

Seafood

caldo de camaron

$11.99

Seafood Quesadilla*

$13.99

Seafood Chimichanga

$12.99

Seafood Fajitas*

$15.99

Chimichanga De Camarone

$12.99

Enchiladas De Camarone

$11.99

Tacos De Camarone (orden)

$12.49

Tacos De Pescado (orden)

$12.49

Ceviche*

$12.99

Coctel De Camarone

$14.99

Tilapia a La Diabla

$13.99

Tilapia a La Mexicana

$13.99

Ranchero Shrimp

$14.99

Chipotle Shrimp

$14.99

Camarones Empanizados

$14.99

Camarones Al Ajilo

$14.99

Camarones a La Diabla

$14.99

Camarones a La Mexicana

$14.99

sandwiches

hamburguesa mexicana

$10.50

chicken sandwich

$9.99

A La Carte

Burrito

$4.99

Enchilada

$3.49

Taco

$2.99

Chile Relleno

$5.49

Tamal

$3.99

Tostada

$4.49

Flauta

$2.99

Combinations

Pick 2

$10.00

Pick 3

$11.99

Kids Menu

#1 plato nino Enchilada, Rice, and Beans

$5.99

#2 plato nino Taco, Rice, and Beans

$5.99

#3 plato nino Chicken Sandwich and Fries

$5.99

#4 plato nino Burrito, Rice and Beans

$5.99

#5 plato nino quesadilla arroz y frijol

$5.99

#6 plato nino Hamburger and Fries

$5.99

#7 plato nino Pizza with Fries

$5.99

#8 plato nino Mini Corndogs with Fries

$5.99

#9 plato nino Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$5.99

#10 plato nino pollo asado con arroz y salsa de queso

$5.99

#11 plato nino Chicken Strips con papas frances

$5.99

#12 plato nino Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Breakfast

huevo con chorizo (servido con frijoles refritos)

$10.99

huevos rancheros (servidos con frijoles refritos)

$10.99

huevos a la mexicana (servido con frijoles)

$10.99

huevos a la diabla (servido con frijoles)

$10.99

chilaquiles (rojos o verdes)

$10.99

breakfast burrito (con queso,papas y huevo)

$7.99

jr breakfast burrito

$4.99

breakfast taco

$3.50

fajitas

Fajita

$13.99

fajitas coyote

$15.99

Fajitas Hawianas

$15.99

fajitas vegetarianas

$11.99

fajitas de camaron

$14.99

seafood fajitas

$15.99

Sides

Arroz Mexicano

$2.99

Frijoles Refritos

$2.99

Guacamole

$3.99

Sour Cream

$2.49

shredded cheese

$2.49

french fries

$2.49

tortillas

$1.99

pickle jalapenos

$1.99

arroz y frijol

$2.99

chips y salsa

$3.99

2 Tacos Platter

$11.99

Trooper Special

$8.00

Taco

$2.99