Cafe Du Soleil Old Town
Food Menu
COFFEE AND TEA
- Americano$3.75
- Café Au Lait$3.75
- Café Latte$4.50
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Carmel Macchiato$4.75
- Chai Latte$4.75
- Cold Brew$4.75
- Cortado$3.95
- Dirty Chai$4.95
- Drip Coffee$3.75
- Espresso$3.75
- Espresso Macchiato$3.95
- Flat Liner$4.95
- Flat White$3.95
- French Press$9.95
4 Serving
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
- Hot Tea$3.75
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Matcha Latte$4.75
- Milk$2.95
- Mocha$4.75
- Red Eye$4.75
- Regular Coffee$2.95
- Tea$4.25
- Tea Au Lait$4.25
- White Chocolate Mocha$4.75
SMOOTHIES
BEVERAGE
PASTRIES AND BREAD
BREAKFAST
- French American$15.95
2 eggs, Sausage or turkey and pan-fried potatoes
- French Toast$14.95
- Ham and Cheese Omelette$14.95
3 eggs prob-mozzarella cheese bland salt and pepper
- Scrambled Eggs With Toast$12.95
- Veggie Omeltte$12.95
3 Eggs (red pepper, green pepper, onions, mushrooms, bland spinach) prob-mozzarella cheese bland salt and pepper
- Cheddar Chive Scones Egg and Chesse$12.95
- DLX Smoke Salmon Bagel$14.95
bagel 1tbs dill cream cheese 2 slice tomato 3 slice cucumber pickled red onions, capers and lemon juice
- Ham, egg & cheese bagel$13.95
bagel smoke ham scrambled egg pro-mozzarella cheese bland
- Ham, egg & cheese croissant$14.95
butter croissant smoke ham scrambled egg pro-mozzarella cheese bland
- Bagel with cream cheese$5.95
SANDWICHES
- Ham and Cheese$14.95
Smoked ham, swiss cheese & butter spread
- Tuna Salad$14.95
Tuna salad, mayonnaise, celery, onion and tomato
- Chicken$15.95
1/2 traditional baguette 1 tbs remoulade sauce (mayonnaise, smoked paprika, lemon juice and herbs de Provence) 3 slice tomato 2 slice Swiss cheese 5oz oven roasted and marinade chicken
- Tomato & Mozzarella$15.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto sauce, balsamic glaze
- Smoked Salmon$17.95
Smoked Salmon, tomato, capers, pickled red onion & dill cream cheese with lemon zest
TOASTS (GF)
CROQUES
QUICHE
WHOLE QUICHE
SWEET CREPES
- French Jam, Fruits$14.95
Beaucoup French jam (strawberry or apricot) fresh fruit & berries
- Lemon, Brown Sugar, Butter$13.95
Passionnement Lemon, brown sugar & salted butter
- Nutella, Banana or Straberry$14.95
Un Peu Nutella & banana or Strawberry with chocolate sauce
- Simply Nutella$12.95
Nutella with chocolate sauce
SAVORY CREPES
- Chef’s veggies$14.95
Je Suis Heureux Chef’s veggies & cheese Je Suis Unique
- Ham, egg & cheese$15.95
Je Suis Unique Ham, egg & cheese
- Chicken, remoulade, tomatoes & cheese$15.95
Je Suis Belle Chicken, remoulade, tomatoes & cheese
- Prosciutto Di Parma, Tomatoes & Cheese$16.95
Je Sui Cresatif Prosciutto di parma, tomatoes arugula, cheese & balsamic glaze
- Smoked Salmon, Spinach, Capers & Cream Cheese$16.95
Je Suis Gourmand Smoked salmon, spinach, capers, pickled red onion & dill cream cheese with lemon zest
SALADS
- Quinoa Salad$16.95
Quinoa, Chicken, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion & feta cheese with a red wine vinaigrette
- Soleil Salad$15.95
Mixed greens, strawberry, figs, avocado, feta cheese & roasted almond with a champagne vinaigrett
- Nicoise Salad$16.95
Mixed greens, smoked salmon, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, boiled egg, green beans, potatoes & kalamata olives with a champagne vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$15.95
Mixed greens, chicken breast, crushed croutons & shaved parmesan with a caesar vinaigrette spread
- Mari bel Salad$15.95
Mixed greens, red onion, friedegg, crotons, lardon / bacon with mustard vinaigrette
SIDE
Bar Menu
Red Wine
- Cabernet Sauvignon GLS$9.99
- Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$36.00
- Pinot Noir GLS$10.99
- Pinot Noir BTL$40.00
- Malbec GLS $9.99
- Malbec BTL$38.00
- Coeur de Terre, Heritage, Pinot Noir, McMinnville, Willamette$35.00
- Brouca, Pinot Noir, Foulage Gaulois, Languedoc$31.00
- La Universal, Grenache blend, Dido, Montsant$35.00
- Martray, Gamay, Corentin, Brouilly$37.00
- Ca' Del Baio, Nebbiolo, Autinbej, Barbaresco$39.00
- Ca' La Bionda, Corvina blend. Casal Vegri,$36.00
- Finca La Mata, Tinta del Pais (Tempranillo), Ribera del Duero$35.00
- Caparsa, Sangiovese, Chianti Classico$36.00
- Tenuta di Collosorbo, Super Tuscan, Le Due Gemme, Sant'Antimo$30.00
- Vina Otano, Tempranillo blend, Gran Reserva, Rioja Alta$40.00
- Pas de l'Escalette, Syrah blend, Clapas Rouge, Larzac$35.00
- Chateau Mondesir Gazin, Merlot blend, Blaye$39.00
- Vinas Elias Mora, Tinta de Toro, Toro$29.00
- Valravn, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma$35.00
- Powell & Son, Shiraz, Barossa$39.00
- Mayol, Malbec blend, Cuatro Primos, Uco, Mendoza$35.00
- Cordillera, Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipo$31.00
- Château du Cèdre, Malbec, Cahors$39.00
White Wine
- NORE Chardonnay GLS$10.99
- NORE Chardonnay BTL$36.00
- Pinot Grigio GLS$9.99
- Pinot Grigio BTL$36.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Touraine GLS$9.99
- Sauvignon Blanc Touraine BTL$36.00
- Gran Vinum, Albarino, Seleccion Especial, Rias Baixas,$35.00
- Borthwick, Sauvignon Blanc, Wairarapa,$33.00
- La Mesma, Cortese, Il Giallo, Gavi,$30.00
- Sartarelli, Tralivio, Verdicchio Classico Superiore di Castelli di Jesi,$31.00
- Meadowcroft, Chardonnay, Los Carneros, Napa$34.00
- Brocard, Chardonnay, Vieilles Vignes, Chablis$40.00
- Pelle, Sauvignon Blanc, La Croix au Garde, Sancerre$39.00
- Mader, Riesling, Alsace$30.00
Rose Wine
Sparkling Wine/Champagne
- Sparkling White GLS$9.99
- Sparkling White BTL$36.00
- Mimosa GLS$9.99
- Prosecco BTL$12.99
- Charles Orban, Brut, Champagne, NV$42.00
- Mader, Crémant d'Alsace$34.00
- Thibaut Janisson, Blanc de chardonnay, Monticello,$39.00
- Conca d'Oro, Extra Dry, Prosecco, Treviso,$30.00
- Ca' del Baio, Moscato d Asti$29.00
- Churchill's, Crusted Ruby Port, Douro$35.00