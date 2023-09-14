Dinner

Antipasto

-------------

1/2 Antipasto

$14.00

Antipasto Fiore

$28.00

Italian salamis & cheese topped with homemade crispy herb focaccia

Bruschetta

$16.00

Barese burrata topped with basil and garlic marinated cherry tomatoes

Calamari E Zucchine Fritti

$20.00

Tempura calamari & veggies served with marinara

Carciofi Fritti

$16.00

fried marinated artichokes served with our aioli sauce and arugula salad

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$16.00

Wagyu beef carpaccio, arugula, parmigiano & mustard lemon dressing

Cozze E Vongole

$18.00

salt spring mussels & clams in a white wine, garlic, lemon & parsley sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Gamberi Alla Venturina

$17.00

Grilled pancetta & gorgonzola wrapped jumbo shrimps over creamy polenta with balsamic glaze

Trio Della Casa

$28.00

pancetta & gorgonzola wrapped shrimps, crab cakes and goat cheese potato fritters

____________________

Pizza

Calzone

$19.00

calzone of the week

Bianca

$18.00

ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, fresh spinach, artichokes & sauteed mushrooms

Calabrese

$18.00

spicy salami

Caprese

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes marinated with basil, evoo & garlic

Giuseppe

$17.00

mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized balsamic onions

Margherita

$17.00

Bufala mozzarella, basil

Messicano

$18.00

tomato sauce, sauteed pork sausage with jalapenos, avocado, creme fraiche & cilantro

Parma

$19.00

mozzarella, fontina, prosciutto di parma, cherry tomato & arugula salad

Pollo

$18.00

bbq sauce, mozzarella, red onions, chicken & cilantro

Salsiccia E Funghi

$18.00

sauteed mushrooms & pork sausage

-------------

Insalata

Caprese Di Mozzarella

$17.00

Bufala mozzarella, heirloom and cherry tomatoes, basil & arugula

Insalata Fiore

$15.00

endive tossed with candied pecans, roasted beets, apples & gorgonzola in a sherry dressing

Insalata Di Burrata

$17.00

Barese burrata, arugula, roasted beets, pistachios, oranges, fennel & avocado in a citrus dressing

Insalata Della Casa

$13.00

baby greens, garbanzo beans, Kalamata, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, & croutons in a balsamic dressing

Insalata Di Calamari E Granchio

$19.00

romaine, crispy calamari, blue crab meat, avocado, cucumber, corn & tomatoes in a jalapeno dressing

Insalata Di Cesare

$13.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons & anchovy in our caesar dressing

Insalata Di Pera E Gorgonzola

$16.00

mixed baby greens, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, red wine poached pear in a sherry dressing

Insalata Di Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$18.00

Fried parmesan chicken, arugula, fried polenta croutons, roasted tomatoes, pepperdew peppers, avocado & fresh mozzarella in a red wine vinaigrette

Parma E Burrata

$18.00

local fruits grilled & served with prosciutto, burrata cheese, arugula salad & Tuscan bread

Salmone Organico Con Insalata Di Farro

$26.00

grilled organic New Zealand salmon, grain mustard leek sauce, whole wheat barley salad

Tonno Al Sesamo E Asparagi

$26.00

black sesame-crusted seared ahi tuna with a balsamic glaze over mixed baby greens, with roasted asparagus and carrots tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette

-------------

Pasta

-------------

Agnolotti Di Pollo E Spinaci

$20.00

chicken & spinach ravioli in a cherry tomato, basil sauce topped with melted burrata

Fettuccine Al Filetto

$26.00

sauteed mushrooms, garlic and arugula sauteed with brandy & truffle butter topped with a filet

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccine Bolognese

$18.00

Fiore's bolognese

Gnocchi

$19.00

potato gnocchi tossed in a gorgonzola sauce over our pomarola sauce

Lasagna Con Ragu Di Carne

$20.00

bolognese, besciamella & parmesan cheese

Linguine Al Frutti Di Mare

$28.00

clams, scallops, calamari, shrimp & mussels in a spicy pomarola sauce

Paccheri Strascinate

$20.00

our bolognese sauteed with pork sausage with marinara and a touch of cream

Pasta Al Forno

$18.00

rigatoni tossed with sauteed eggplant, marinara and mozzarella

Pasta Integrale

$18.00

wheat spaghetti tossed with pesto, sun dried & roasted tomatoes, chicken, arugula

Penne All'arrabbiata

$17.00

our spicy pomarola sauce with garlic and parsley

Ravioli Di Ricotta

$17.00

stuffed with ricotta, parmesan & mascarpone in a tomato basil sauce

Risotto Con Pollo E Funghi

$20.00

roasted & shredded chicken tossed with mushrooms

Spag. Aglio Olio

$15.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$15.00

Spaghetti Meatball

$18.00

homemade beef, pork & veal meatballs in a marinara sauce

Tortellacci Di Zucca

$20.00

butternut squash tortellaci in a parmesan sage cream sauce

____________________

Linguine clams

$24.00

Secondi

New York

$45.00

Grilled 12 oz. New York steak served with pumpkin mashed potatoes with gorgonzola cream & garlic spinach

Rib Eye

$50.00

Grilled 16 oz. rib eye served with cream of corn and roasted balsamic mushrooms

Cioppino Mamma Fiore

$35.00

Assorted seafood in a spicy tomato broth served with grilled crostini

Osso Buco Con Risotto Alla Milanese

$33.00

Braised veal osso buco in a tomato & vegetable sauce over creamy saffron & parmesan risotto

Pollo Parmigiana

$29.00

Chicken parmesan layered with marinara & mozzarella served over mashed potatoes

Whole Chicken

$35.00

Whole deboned marinated chicken with a balsamic sauce served with rosemary roasted potatoes, garlic spinach

Salsiccia Alla Griglia

$27.00

Grilled pork sausages with a mustard sauce over mashed potatoes & rapini sauteed with garlic and cherry tomatoes

Sand Dabs

$30.00

Pan sauteed sand dabs Piccata style over mashed potatoes & tomato sauteed string beans

Lamb Shank

$29.00

Braised lamb shank served with homemade potato gnocchi in a gorgonzola sauce

-------------

Chicken Picatta

$29.00

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

Desserts

Bon Bon

$13.00

chocolate cake topped with mint ice cream & chocolate granche

Bread Pudding

$13.00

italian style warm bread pudding, caramel, & vanilla creme anglaise sauce

Cannoli Siciliani

$13.00

ricotta, chocolate chip & pistachio dipped

Crème Brûlée

$13.00

vanilla bean custard bruleed

Fantasia Di Dolci

$13.00

flourless chocolate cake, butterscotch pots de creme, & white chocolate pistachio semifreddo

Tartaruga Di Gelato

$11.00

turtle sundae, candied pecans, & candied orange peel

Tiramisu

$13.00

espresso dipped savoiardi cookies, nutella & mascarpone cream

Torta Di Cioccolato

$13.00

rich molten chocolate cake, mascarpone cream & candied orange peel

Cheesecake

$13.00

double baked with a sour cream topping & raspberry sauce

Tropicale

$13.00

brown sugar roasted pineapple topped with passion fruit cream & curd, phyllo dough & fresh whipped

Sweet Of The Week

$14.00

Cobbler Of The Week

$14.00

Affogatos Espresso

$10.00

espresso poured over our gelato

Affogatos Cordials

$12.00

coridals poured over our gelato

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.25

per person

-------------

Bday Sundae

Kids Vanilla

Kids Chocolate

Scoop vanilla

$400.00

Scoop chocolate

$4.00

Granita of the week

$13.00

Bread

Butter

$1.00

Bread Basket

$3.00

Bread Loaf

$5.00

Focaccia

$6.00

Focaccina

$5.50

Garlic Bread Cold Small

$6.00

Garlic Bread Hot Small

$6.00

Garlic Bread Cold Large

$10.00

Garlic Bread Hot Large

$10.00

Gluten Free Bread

$5.50

-------------

Sides

Side Ahi Tuna

$10.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.50

Side Anchovies

$2.00

Side Asparagus

$5.50

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Pasta Bolognese

$8.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Burrata

$6.00

Side Cap. Pomo.

$7.00

Side Carrots

$4.00

Side Chic. Breast

$7.00

Side Chic. Shred

$7.00

Side Cream Corn

$6.00

Side Filet

$8.00

Side Garlic

$1.50

Side Gnocchi

$8.00

Side Gorgonzola Sauce

$3.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.50

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Mashed

$3.00

Side Meatball

$4.50

Side Penne Pomo.

$7.00

Side Polenta

$3.00

Side Prosciutto

$3.00

Side Pumpkin Mashed

$4.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Rapini

$4.00

Side Risotto

$9.00

Side Roast Potato

$3.50

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Sausages

$4.50

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Spinach

$3.00

Side Marianara

$3.00

Side Veggies

$4.50

Side Corn Pasta

$7.00

Side Arabbiata sauce

$4.00

Side truffle butter

$4.00

Side avocado

$3.00

Side polenta croutons

$2.00

Side gorgonzola sauce

$3.00

Side fresh mozzarella

$4.00

Zuppe

Minestrone Di Verdure

$10.00

Country vegetable soup

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Lobster cognac bisque

Soup of the day

$10.00

Soup of the Day

-------------

Liquor

Vodka

Effen

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Absolut

$11.00

Absolut Pear

$11.00

Absolut Vanilla

$11.00

Absolut Mandarin

$11.00

Beluga

$12.00

Absolut Elyx

$14.00

Titos

$11.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Chopin

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$11.00

Skyy Citris

$10.00

Skyy Pineapple

$10.00

Well Vodka

$9.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli Elit

$14.00

DBL Effen

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

DBL Absolut

$18.00

DBL Absolut Pear

$18.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$18.00

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$18.00

DBL Beluga

$20.00

DBL Absolut Elyx

$22.00

DBL Titos

$18.00

DBL Belvedere

$22.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

DBL Chopin

$22.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL Absolut Grapefruit

$18.00

DBL Skyy Citris

$18.00

DBL Skyy Pineapple

$18.00

DBL Well Vodka

$16.00

DBL Stoli

$18.00

DBL Stoli Elit

$22.00

Gin

Hendricks

$11.00

Gunpowder

$11.00

Aviation

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Bombay

$12.00

Death's Door

$11.00

Empress

$11.00

Malfy Pink

$11.00

Monkey 47

$13.00

No. 209

$11.00

Nolets

$11.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Sipsmith

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Tanq Ten

$14.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Ada Lovelace

$11.00

Scapegrace

$11.00

Bulldog

$11.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Sloe Gin

$10.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

DBL Gunpowder

$20.00

DBL Aviation

$20.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$22.00

DBL Bombay

$21.00

DBL Death's Door

$20.00

DBL Empress

$20.00

DBL Malfy Pink

$20.00

DBL Monkey 47

$22.00

DBL No. 209

$20.00

DBL Nolets

$20.00

DBL Plymouth

$22.00

DBL Sipsmith

$22.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

DBL Tanq Ten

$24.00

DBL Well Gin

$16.00

DBL Ada Lovelace

$20.00

DBL Scapegrace

$20.00

DBL Bulldog

$20.00

DBL The Botanist

$22.00

DBL Sloe Gin

$18.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Cruzan Well Rum

$9.00

Cruzan Mango

$10.00

Cruzan Vanilla

$10.00

Gosling

$10.00

Flore De Cana 18 Yr

$18.00

Malibu

$10.00

Meyers

$10.00

Pyrat

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

The Kraken

$10.00

The Real Mccoy

$12.00

Flore De Cana 12 Yr

$12.00

Leblon

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$18.00

DBL Bacardi

$18.00

DBL Cruzan Well Rum

$16.00

DBL Cruzan Mango

$18.00

DBL Cruzan Vanilla

$18.00

DBL Gosling

$18.00

DBL Flore De Cana 18 Yr

$28.00

DBL Malibu

$18.00

DBL Meyers

$18.00

DBL Pyrat

$20.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$18.00

DBL The Kraken

$18.00

DBL The Real Mccoy

$20.00

DBL Flore De Cana 12 Yr

$20.00

DBL Leblon

$20.00

Tequila

Casa Dragones Joven

$50.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Cazadores Repo

$12.00

Chamusco

$11.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$45.00

Clase Azul Repo

$35.00

Clase Azul Gold

$45.00

Dahlia

$11.00

Del Marquez Mezcal

$15.00

Don Julio 70 Ann

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Ultima

$50.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Don Julio Rosado

$25.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

El Tesoro

$11.00

Hornitos

$11.00

Lalo

$11.00

Nosotros

$12.00

Nosotros Mezcal

$25.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Repo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Roca

$15.00

Patron El Alto

Patron Shot

$10.00

DBL Casa Dragones Joven

$95.00

DBL Casa Dragones Blanco

$28.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$22.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$28.00

DBL Casamigos Repo

$20.00

DBL Cazadores Repo

$20.00

DBL Chamusco

$18.00

DBL Clase Azul Anejo

$86.00

DBL Clase Azul Repo

$66.00

DBL Clase Azul Gold

$86.00

DBL Dahlia

$18.00

DBL Del Marquez Mezcal

$26.00

DBL Don Julio 70 Ann

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

DBL Don Julio Ultima

$95.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$66.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

DBL Don Julio Repo

$20.00

DBL Don Julio Rosado

$46.00

DBL Well Tequila

$16.00

DBL El Tesoro

DBL Hornitos

DBL Lalo

DBL Nosotros

DBL Nosotros Mezcal

DBL Patron Anejo

DBL Patron Repo

DBL Patron Silver

DBL Patron Roca

DBL Patron El Alto

DBL Patron Shot

Whiskey

Auchentoshan

$14.00

Balvenie Doublewood

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Bookers

$18.00

Bookers 22 Batch

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Chivas

$12.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Dalmore 12 Yr

$15.00

Dalmore 14yr

$18.00

Dalwhinnie 15yr

$13.00

Dewars

$11.00

Dickel

$12.00

Elijah Barrel

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Fireball

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$11.00

Glenfiddich 14

$14.00

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

Glen Mar 10

$13.00

Glenkinchie 12

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 15

$15.00

Glenlivet 18

$20.00

Glenlivet 21

$45.00

Glenlivet FR

$11.00

Glenrothes

$12.00

Green Spot

$13.00

Hakushu 12yr

$20.00

Hibiki Harmony

$18.00

High West Rendev

$18.00

J & B Rare

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

Jack Single Barrel

$13.00

Jameson Mule

$14.00

Jamesons

$11.00

Jefferson

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

JW Green

$15.00

JW Black

$15.00

JW Blue

$55.00

JW Gold

$15.00

JW Red

$12.00

Kavalan

$14.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Curveball

$10.00

Lagavulin

$20.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$14.00

Larceny Barrel P

$15.00

Larceny Bourbon

$11.00

Legent

$11.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 15

$21.00

Macallan 18

$35.00

Macallan 21

$50.00

Magnus

$13.00

Makers Limited

$16.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Midwinter Night Dram

$18.00

Nikka Whiskey

$12.00

Oban

$18.00

Oban 14yr

$18.00

Pigs Nose

$11.00

Redemp. Rye

$11.00

Russell Res

$12.00

Seagram 7

$10.00

Sheeps Dip

$10.00

Singleton 12

$12.00

Slow And Low

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Talisker 10 Yt

$15.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Tomintoul 12

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Well Bourbon

$9.00

Well Scotch

$9.00

Whistlepig 10 Yr

$15.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Woodford

$12.00

Yamazaki 12 Yr

$25.00

DBL Auchentoshan

$24.00

DBL Balvenie Doublewood

$22.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$24.00

DBL Blanton's

$28.00

DBL Bookers

$32.00

DBL Bookers 22 Batch

$32.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$20.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$20.00

DBL Canadian Club

$16.00

DBL Chivas

$20.00

DBL Crown Royal

$18.00

DBL Dalmore 12 Yr

$26.00

DBL Dalmore 14yr

$32.00

DBL Dalwhinnie 15yr

$22.00

DBL Dewars

$18.00

DBL Dickel

$20.00

DBL Elijah Barrel

$26.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$18.00

DBL Fireball

$16.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$18.00

DBL Glenfiddich 14

$24.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$18.00

DBL Glen Mar 10

$22.00

DBL Glenkinchie 12

$22.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$20.00

DBL Glenlivet 15

$26.00

DBL Glenlivet 18

$36.00

DBL Glenlivet 21

$86.00

DBL Glenlivet FR

$18.00

DBL Glenrothes

$20.00

DBL Green Spot

$22.00

DBL Hakushu 12yr

$36.00

DBL Hibiki Harmony

$32.00

DBL High West Rendev

$32.00

DBL J & B Rare

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$20.00

DBL Jack Single Barrel

$22.00

DBL Jameson Mule

$24.00

DBL Jamesons

$18.00

DBL Jefferson

$22.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$18.00

DBL JW Green

$26.00

DBL JW Black

$26.00

DBL JW Blue

$105.00

DBL JW Gold

$26.00

DBL JW Red

$20.00

DBL Kavalan

$24.00

DBL Knob Creek

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$18.00

DBL Curveball

$16.00

DBL Lagavulin

$36.00

DBL Laphroaig 10yr

$24.00

DBL Larceny Barrel P

$26.00

DBL Larceny Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Legent

$18.00

DBL Macallan 12

$26.00

DBL Macallan 15

$38.00

DBL Macallan 18

$66.00

DBL Macallan 21

$95.00

DBL Magnus

$22.00

DBL Makers Limited

$28.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Midwinter Night Dram

$32.00

DBL Nikka Whiskey

$20.00

DBL Oban

$32.00

DBL Oban 14yr

$32.00

DBL Pigs Nose

$18.00

DBL Redemp. Rye

$18.00

DBL Russell Res

$20.00

DBL Seagram 7

$16.00

DBL Sheeps Dip

$16.00

DBL Singleton 12

$20.00

DBL Slow And Low

$16.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$16.00

DBL Suntory Toki

$20.00

DBL Talisker 10 Yt

$26.00

DBL Templeton Rye

$18.00

DBL Tomintoul 12

$16.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$18.00

DBL Well Bourbon

$14.00

DBL Well Scotch

$14.00

DBL Whistlepig 10 Yr

$26.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$16.00

DBL Woodford

$20.00

DBL Yamazaki 12 Yr

$46.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

B&B

$11.00

Baileys

$11.00

Brandy

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Chartreuse Green

$10.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$11.00

Courvoisier Vs

$13.00

Courvoisier Vsop

$15.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Dry Sack

$11.00

FB Aperitivo

$12.00

FB Fernet Alpina

$12.00

Galliano

$11.00

GM Centenario

$40.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Godiva White

$11.00

Godiva Dark

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Hennessy XO

$35.00

Hennessy Black

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$13.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Midori

$11.00

Ouzo

$11.00

Peachtree

$10.00

Pimms

$11.00

Pernod

$11.00

Ricard

$11.00

Remy VSOP

$13.00

Remy Martin XO

$21.00

Rumplemintz

$10.00

Sambuca Romano

$12.00

Tuaca

$11.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$22.00

DBL Aperol

$18.00

DBL B&B

$18.00

DBL Baileys

$18.00

DBL Brandy

$16.00

DBL Campari

$18.00

DBL Chambord

$18.00

DBL Chartreuse Green

$16.00

DBL Chartreuse Yellow

$18.00

DBL Courvoisier Vs

$22.00

DBL Courvoisier Vsop

$26.00

DBL Drambuie

$18.00

DBL Dry Sack

$18.00

DBL FB Aperitivo

$20.00

DBL FB Fernet Alpina

$20.00

DBL Galliano

$18.00

DBL GM Centenario

$76.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$18.00

DBL Frangelico

$18.00

DBL Godiva White

$18.00

DBL Godiva Dark

$18.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL St. Germain

$18.00

DBL Hennessy XO

$66.00

DBL Hennessy Black

$22.00

DBL Hennessy VS

$20.00

DBL Hennessy VSOP

$22.00

DBL Jagermeister

$18.00

DBL Kahlua

$18.00

DBL Licor 43

$20.00

DBL Limoncello

$20.00

DBL Luxardo

$20.00

DBL Midori

$18.00

DBL Ouzo

$18.00

DBL Peachtree

$16.00

DBL Pimms

$18.00

DBL Pernod

$18.00

DBL Ricard

$18.00

DBL Remy VSOP

$22.00

DBL Remy Martin XO

$38.00

DBL Rumplemintz

$16.00

DBL Sambuca Romano

$20.00

DBL Tuaca

$18.00

Amaro & Grappa

Angostura

$8.00

Averna

$8.00

Nonino "Quintessentia"

$10.00

Faccia Brutta, Fernet, Planeta

$13.00

Alexander

$13.00

Banfi

$13.00

Nonino, Chardonnay

$16.00

Gaja Sperss

$16.00

Nonino, Merlot

$16.00

IL Poggione, "Brunello"

$16.00

DBL Angostura

$12.00

DBL Averna

$12.00

DBL Nonino "Quintessentia"

$16.00

DBL Faccia Brutta, Fernet, Planeta

$22.00

DBL Alexander

$22.00

DBL Banfi

$22.00

DBL Nonino, Chardonnay

$28.00

DBL Gaja Sperss

$28.00

DBL Nonino, Merlot

$28.00

DBL IL Poggione, "Brunello"

$28.00

Cocktails

Martinis

HH Bartenders choice martini

$9.00

HH Cosmo

$9.00

HH Lemon drop

$9.00

Vespa

$14.00

Vertigo Lemon

$14.00

The Spanish Flyer

$14.00

The Frenchie

$14.00

The Detox

$14.00

Thai Lassi

$14.00

Sugar Plum

$14.00

Springtime

$14.00

Sour Apple

$14.00

Rasp Lemon Drop

$14.00

Prickly Pear

$14.00

Pomeg. Menta.

$14.00

Pomegranate Martini

$14.00

Pineapple Basil Drop

$14.00

Passion Of Fruit

$14.00

Orig. Fiore House Martini

$13.00

One Two Punch

Mucho Bueno

$14.00

Mr. Espresso

$14.00

Mexican Chocolate

$14.00

Margatini

$14.00

Lav. Pear

$14.00

Lavender Fields

$14.00

La Passione

$14.00

Keylime Martini

$14.00

Jalisco Razorblade

$14.00

Fiore Negroni

$14.00

Cucumber Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Classic Martini

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

California Sunset

$14.00

Brown Derby

$14.00

Black Berry Manhattan

$14.00

Barrel Aged Cock

$14.00

Avocado Martini

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

AMF

$14.00

B-52

$12.00

Baybreeze

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Bird Of Paradise

$14.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blow Job

$11.00

Cadillac Marg

$15.00

Cafe Mai Tai

$12.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Cape Cod

$12.00

HH Classic Margarita

$12.00

Cubra Libre

$12.00

Cucum Gin Gimlet

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark N Stormy

$12.00

Fig Smash

$13.00

Fijian

$13.00

Fiore Bloody Mary

$12.00

Fiore Derby

$13.00

French Connection

$12.00

Fresh Margarita

$14.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Harvest Wall Banger

$12.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Jager Bomb

$11.00

Toki Highball

$13.00

Kamikazi

$11.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Maragarita House

$13.00

Mediterranean Mule

$14.00

Midori Sour

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Negroni White

$13.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Patron Marg

$15.00

Pineapple Buck

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Raspberry Gin Sour

$13.00

Rib Tickler

$13.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Salty Dog

$13.00

Sangria Red

$13.00

Sangria White

$13.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Seabreeze

$12.00

Sex On Beach

$13.00

Sidecar

$15.00

The Harvest

$14.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Trouble In Paradise

$13.00

Violet Kiss

$12.00

Virgin Daquiri

$8.00

Virgin Marg

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

ZP Revival Collins

$8.00

ZP Empty Buck

$8.00

ZP Prickly Pear Blossom

$8.00

ZP The Smashing Cucumber

$8.00

ZP Garden Sour

$8.00

ZP FT Grapefruit

$4.00

ZP FT Lime & Yuzu

$4.00

ZP FT Elderflower Tonic Water

$4.00

ZP FT Premium Ginger Beer

$4.00

HH Well

$6.00

Aperol spritz

$14.00

Brazilian Lemonade

$14.00

Tequila Tiki

$14.00

New York Sour

$14.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Dessert Wines

Housemade Crema Di Limoncello

$9.00

Muffato, Antinori

$15.00

Vin Santo, Lungarotti

$10.00

Passito Di Pantelleria, Arancio

$12.00

Kaloro, Tomaresco

$15.00

Inniskillin, Ice Wine

$18.00

Ports & Sherry

Cockburn's 10 7yr

$9.00

Dow's, 10 Yr Tawny

$9.00

Dow's, 20 Yr Tawny

$18.00

Dow's, 30 Yr Tawny

$25.00

Hartley & Gibson, Fino

$9.00

Beer

Draft

16oz Modelo

$9.00

16oz Madewest Pale Ale

$9.00

16oz Peroni

$9.00

16oz 805 Lager

$9.00

16oz Stone Delicious IPA

$10.00

Draft of the week

$9.00

HH Draft

$8.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$7.00

BTL Coors Light

$7.00

BTL Stella Artois

$8.00

BTL Modelo

$9.00

BTL Peroni

$7.00

BTL Heineken 0.0

$6.00

BTL Ayinger Brau Weisse

$7.00

BTL Lindemans Lambic Belgium Peche

$10.00

BTL Samuel Smith Organic Cider

HH Bottled Beer

$5.00

BTL Stella Artois

$9.00

Wine

Reds

**Corkage Fee**

$15.00

Pinot Noir, Sea Sun

$10.00

Pinot Noir, Meiomi

$12.00

Merlot, Rodney Strong

$10.00

Red Blend, Beckmen

$16.00

Zinfandel, Cline

$8.00

Cabernet, Dark Harvest

$7.00

Cabernet, 14 Hands

$8.00

Cabernet, Bononza

$10.00

Cabernet, Fableist

$14.00

Chianti, Ruffino

$7.00

Primitivo, Tormaresca

$12.00

Italian Red

Malbec, Graffigna

$8.00

Tuscan Red Blend, Monrosso

$10.50

Ripasso, Valpolicella

$13.00

Classico Luigi Righetti

Super Tuscan, Ruffino

$16.00

Toscano

Sp. Gl. Red

$9.00

*Half Brunello, Camigliano

$45.00

*Half Cab.Silverado Vineyards

$46.00

*Half Cabernet, Justin

$28.00

*Half Chianti Classico, Ruffino

$26.00

*Half Pinot Noir, Patz & Hall

$37.00Out of stock

*Half Red Blend, Prisoner

$40.00

*Half Zinfandel, Saldo

$24.00

BTL Aglianico, Tormaresca

$99.00

BTL Amarone , Luigi Righetti

$56.00

BTL Amarone Nicolis

$80.00

BTL Amarone, Ca Dei Frati

$120.00

BTL Antinori, Guado Al Tasso

$240.00

BTL Antinori, II Bruciato

$62.00

BTL Antinori, Solaia

$300.00

BTL Antinori, Tignanello

$190.00

BTL Barb, Gaja

$290.00

BTL Barb, Pio Cesare

$105.00

BTL Barb., Prunotto

$75.00

BTL Barbera D'Alba, Ruvei

$42.00

BTL Barbera, Maraia

$36.00

BTL Barolo, Giovanni Rosso

$75.00

BTL Barolo, Pertinace

$79.00

BTL Barolo, Prunotto

$91.00

BTL Belnero Banfi

$65.00

BTL Brun.Castiglion Del Bosco

$68.00

BTL Brunello Greppone

$100.00

BTL Brunello,Gaja

$150.00

BTL Cab. Mt Veeder Winery

$65.00

BTL Cabernet, 14 Hands

$30.00

BTL Cabernet, Antica

$125.00

BTL Cabernet, Bononza

$38.00

BTL Cabernet, Brave Maiden

$100.00

BTL Cabernet, Caymus

$125.00

BTL Cabernet, Daou

$50.00

BTL Cab. Dark Harvest

$26.00

BTL Cabernet, Double Diamond

$150.00

BTL Cabernet, Fableist

$60.00

BTL Cabernet, Farm Napa Valley

$65.00Out of stock

BTL Cabernet, Faust

$99.00

BTL Cabernet, Ferrari Carano

$55.00

BTL Cabernet, Heitz Cellars

$125.00

BTL Cabernet, Iconoclast

$49.00

BTL Cabernet, Inglenook

$125.00Out of stock

BTL Cabernet, John Anthony

$125.00

BTL Cabernet, Jordan

$90.00

BTL Cabernet, Joseph Phelps

$89.00

BTL Cabernet, Justin

$46.00

BTL Cabernet, My Favorite Neighbor

$65.00

BTL Cabernet, Patrimony

$400.00

BTL Cabernet, Paul Dolan

$40.00

BTL Cabernet, Rodney Strong

$75.00

BTL Cabernet, Unshackled

$49.00

BTL Charles Krug

$85.00

BTL Chianti Cafaggio

$35.00

BTL Chianti Monsanto

$52.00

BTL Chianti Villa Antinori Riserva

$65.00

BTL Chianti, Ruffino

$26.00

BTL Daou

$200.00

BTL Gaja Promis

$80.00

BTL Gattinara, Travaglini

$95.00

BTL Grenache, Beckman

$50.00

BTL Grenache, DiFronzo

$49.00

BTL Grenache, Herman Story

$100.00

BTL I Greppi, Greppicaia

$90.00

BTL Insignia Phelps

$450.00

BTL Isosceles, Justin

$120.00

BTL Malbec, Rutta 22

$30.00

BTL Marenco, Bassina

$38.00

BTL Merlot, Markham

$40.00

BTL Merlot, Mercer

$32.00

BTL Merlot, Roth

$45.00

BTL Merlot, Sequentis Reserve

$50.00

BTL Merlot, Thorn

$60.00

BTL Morellino Di Scansano

$41.00

BTL Nebbiolo, Mirafiore

$56.00

BTL Nebbiolo, Prunotto

$49.00

BTL Nero D'Avola, Stemmari

$21.00

BTL Opus One 2018

$450.00

BTL Opus One 2019

$500.00

BTL Overture By Opus One

$200.00

BTL Peppoli, Antinori

$40.00

BTL Petite Sirah, Herman Story

$100.00

BTL Petite Sirah, Parducci

$45.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Belle Glos

$65.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Gloria Ferrer

$39.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Kynsi

$65.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Meiomi

$46.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Orogeny

$59.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Phelps Freestone

$80.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Sanford

$60.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Sea Sun

$34.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Weather

$35.00

BTL Pinot Noir,David Bynum

$40.00

BTL Primitivo, Layer Cake

$29.00

BTL Primitivo, Tormaresca

$38.00

BTL Red Blend, Beckmen

$60.00

BTL Red Blend, Herman Story

$80.00

BTL Red Blend, Molly Dooker

$50.00

BTL Red Blend, Monrosso

$40.00

BTL Red Blend, Pessimist

$38.00

BTL Red Blend, Serial

$38.00

BTL Red Blend, The Prisoner

$70.00

BTL Rosso, Camigliano

$39.00

BTL Rosso, II Poggione

$54.00

BTL Ruffino, Modus

$60.00

BTL Sassicaia, Tuscany

$400.00

BTL Stag's Hands of Time

$61.00

BTL Stag's Leap, Cabernet

$145.00

BTL Syrah, Adelaida

$60.00

BTL Syrah, Alban

$65.00

BTL Syrah, Beckman

$47.00

BTL Syrah, DiFronzo

$51.00

BTL Tenuto San Guido, Guido Alberto

$85.00

BTL Vino Nobile, Silenio

$46.00

BTL Zinfandel, Beran

$35.00

BTL Zinfandel, Cline

$51.00

BTL Zinfandel, Federalist

$42.00

BTL Zinfandel, Opolo

$50.00

BTL Zinfandel, Parducci

$30.00

BTL Zinfandel, Saldo

$45.00

BTL Zinfandel, Seghesio

$58.00Out of stock

Half bottle Amarone

$35.00

White

White Blend, Upshot

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Brancott

$9.00

Chardonnay, Dark Harvest

$7.00

Chardonnay, Meiomi

$10.00

Chardonnay, Wente

$12.00

Chardonnay, Ferrari Carono

$13.00

Pinot Grigio, Antinori

$8.00

Pinot Grigio, Tenuta Polvaro

$11.00

HH White Wine

$6.00

HH Bottled White Dark Harvest

$20.00

HH Bottle Kim Crawford

$25.00

Sp. Gl White

$10.00

*Half Chard, Rombauer

$35.00

*Half Gavi

$16.00

*Half Sauvignon Blanc, Silverado Vineyards

$25.00

BTL Bianco, Tenuta Rapitala

$32.00

BTL Chardonnay, Antinori

$41.00

BTL Chardonnay, Cakebread Cellars

$77.00

BTL Chardonnay, Chalk Hill

$35.00

BTL Chardonnay, Dark Harvest

$26.00

BTL Chardonnay, Ferrari Carono

$45.00

BTL Chardonnay, Flowers

$65.00

BTL Chardonnay, John Anthony

$50.00

BTL Chardonnay, Jordan

$57.00

BTL Chardonnay, Meiomi

$38.00

BTL Chardonnay, Patz & Hall

$45.00

BTL Chardonnay, Sanford

$55.00

BTL Chardonnay, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

$55.00

BTL Chardonnay, Wente Vineyards

$46.00

BTL Chardonnay,Rombauer

$65.00

BTL Falanghina, Feudi Di San Gregorio

$39.00

BTL Frascati, Principe Pallavicini

$28.00

BTL Fume Blanc, Ferrari Carano

$32.00

BTL Orvieto Classico, Santa Cristina

$29.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Antinori

$30.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Livio Felluga

$48.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Tenuta Polvaro

$38.00

BTL Riesling, Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr.Loosen

$32.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Brancott

$30.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford

$34.00

BTL Vermentino, Olianas

$32.00

BTL Vernaccia Di San Gimignano

$35.00

BTL Viognier, Zaca Mesa

$33.00

BTL White Blend, Rodney Strong

$38.00

Rose

Rosato, Tormaresca

$9.00

HH The Beach Rose Bottle

$20.00

*Half Rose, Cotes De Provence, Chateau D'Esclans

$22.00

BTL Chateau D' Esclans, Whispering Angel

$48.00

BTL Sanford, Pinot Noir Rose

$44.00

BTL Tormaresca, Rosato

$38.00

BTL The Beach, Whsipering Angel

$35.00

Champagne

Domaine Chandon

$12.00

Moet Imperial Brut,

$18.00

Nicolas Feuillatte,

$18.00

Rotari Talento Brut

$10.00

Prosecco Brut,

$9.00

Brut, Gloria Ferrer

$12.00

Chandon, Garden Spritza

$12.00

**Champagne Corkage Fee

$20.00

*HB, Ferrer Blanc

$25.00

*HB,Veuve

$56.00

*HB,M&C Rose

$60.00

Brut, Gloria Ferrer

$46.00

BTL Chandon, Brut

$35.00

BTL Chandon, Pinot Noir, Brut Rose

$35.00

BTL Dom Perignon, Brut

$450.00

BTL Krug, Brut

$320.00

BTL Louis Roederer, Brut

$600.00

BTL Mumm Napa, Brut

$45.00

BTL Nicolas Feuillatte,

$75.00

BTL Perrier Jouet, Brut

$255.00

BTL Mionetti Prosecco

$32.00

BTL Ruinart Blanc De Blancs, Brut

$190.00

BTL Veuve,Rose

$130.00

BTL Vueve, La Grande Dame

$210.00

BTL Vueve, Yellow Label

$125.00

NA Beverages

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Baileys Irish Coffee

$14.00

Caffe Au Lait

$4.50

Caffe Amaretto

$12.00

Caffe Baileys

$12.00

Caffe Kahlua

$12.00

Caffe Latte

$4.50

Caffe Mocha

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

DBL Caffe Latte

$5.50

DBL Cappuccino

$6.00

DBL Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

EMP Cappuccino

$1.00

EMP Espresso

$1.00

Espresso

$4.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Keoke Coffee

$9.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Regular Coffee

$3.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Empty Buck

$8.00

Fever Tree

$4.00

Garden Sour

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$5.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Kids Coke

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Ice Tea

Kids Lemonade

Kids Pj

Kids Roy Roger

Kids Shirley

Kids Sprite

Large Pellegrino

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Panna/Still

$5.00

Pear Blossom

$8.00

Pellegrino

$6.50

Pome/Mojito

$7.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Revival Collins

$8.00

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sm Water

$2.00

Small Pellegrino

$3.00

Smash Cucumber

$8.00

Soda Water

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Specials

Sp. Antipasto

$17.00

Sp. Pizza

$18.00

Sp. Pasta

$29.00

Sp. Risotto

$25.00

Sp. Fish

$35.00

Sp. Meat

$40.00

Sp. Dessert

$14.00

Merchandise

Hats

$24.00

Sweatshirts

$40.00

Aprons

$35.00

T-shirts

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Penne Marinara

$10.99

Kids Penne Butter

$10.99

Kids Spaghetti MB

$10.99

Kids Chicken Ravioli

$10.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$10.99

Kids Chicken Mashed

$10.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Kids Sausages Mashed

$10.99

Kids Pizza Cheese

$10.99

Kids Pizza Pepperoni

$10.99

Employee Menu

Minestrone Di Verdure

$10.00

Country vegetable soup

Soup of the day

$10.00

Soup of the Day

Insalata Di Pera E Gorgonzola

$16.00

mixed baby greens, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, red wine poached pear in a sherry dressing

Insalata Di Cesare

$13.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons & anchovy in our caesar dressing

Insalata Della Casa

$13.00

baby greens, garbanzo beans, Kalamata, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, & croutons in a balsamic dressing

Insalata Di Pollo Alla Parmigiana

$18.00

Fried parmesan chicken, arugula, fried polenta croutons, roasted tomatoes, pepperdew peppers, avocado & fresh mozzarella in a red wine vinaigrette

Penne All'arrabbiata

$17.00

our spicy pomarola sauce with garlic and parsley

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccine Bolognese

$18.00

Fiore's bolognese

Spaghetti Meatball

$18.00

homemade beef, pork & veal meatballs in a marinara sauce

Calabrese

$18.00

spicy salami

Margherita

$17.00

Bufala mozzarella, basil

Salsiccia E Funghi

$18.00

sauteed mushrooms & pork sausage

Messicano

$18.00

tomato sauce, sauteed pork sausage with jalapenos, avocado, creme fraiche & cilantro

Panino Di Tacchino Arrosto

$15.00

sliced roasted turkey, avocado, crispy pancetta, lettuce, tomato