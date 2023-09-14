CAFE FIORE 66 South California Street
Dinner
Antipasto
-------------
1/2 Antipasto
Antipasto Fiore
Italian salamis & cheese topped with homemade crispy herb focaccia
Bruschetta
Barese burrata topped with basil and garlic marinated cherry tomatoes
Calamari E Zucchine Fritti
Tempura calamari & veggies served with marinara
Carciofi Fritti
fried marinated artichokes served with our aioli sauce and arugula salad
Carpaccio Di Manzo
Wagyu beef carpaccio, arugula, parmigiano & mustard lemon dressing
Cozze E Vongole
salt spring mussels & clams in a white wine, garlic, lemon & parsley sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Gamberi Alla Venturina
Grilled pancetta & gorgonzola wrapped jumbo shrimps over creamy polenta with balsamic glaze
Trio Della Casa
pancetta & gorgonzola wrapped shrimps, crab cakes and goat cheese potato fritters
____________________
Pizza
Calzone
calzone of the week
Bianca
ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, fresh spinach, artichokes & sauteed mushrooms
Calabrese
spicy salami
Caprese
fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes marinated with basil, evoo & garlic
Giuseppe
mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized balsamic onions
Margherita
Bufala mozzarella, basil
Messicano
tomato sauce, sauteed pork sausage with jalapenos, avocado, creme fraiche & cilantro
Parma
mozzarella, fontina, prosciutto di parma, cherry tomato & arugula salad
Pollo
bbq sauce, mozzarella, red onions, chicken & cilantro
Salsiccia E Funghi
sauteed mushrooms & pork sausage
-------------
Insalata
Caprese Di Mozzarella
Bufala mozzarella, heirloom and cherry tomatoes, basil & arugula
Insalata Fiore
endive tossed with candied pecans, roasted beets, apples & gorgonzola in a sherry dressing
Insalata Di Burrata
Barese burrata, arugula, roasted beets, pistachios, oranges, fennel & avocado in a citrus dressing
Insalata Della Casa
baby greens, garbanzo beans, Kalamata, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, & croutons in a balsamic dressing
Insalata Di Calamari E Granchio
romaine, crispy calamari, blue crab meat, avocado, cucumber, corn & tomatoes in a jalapeno dressing
Insalata Di Cesare
romaine, parmesan, croutons & anchovy in our caesar dressing
Insalata Di Pera E Gorgonzola
mixed baby greens, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, red wine poached pear in a sherry dressing
Insalata Di Pollo Alla Parmigiana
Fried parmesan chicken, arugula, fried polenta croutons, roasted tomatoes, pepperdew peppers, avocado & fresh mozzarella in a red wine vinaigrette
Parma E Burrata
local fruits grilled & served with prosciutto, burrata cheese, arugula salad & Tuscan bread
Salmone Organico Con Insalata Di Farro
grilled organic New Zealand salmon, grain mustard leek sauce, whole wheat barley salad
Tonno Al Sesamo E Asparagi
black sesame-crusted seared ahi tuna with a balsamic glaze over mixed baby greens, with roasted asparagus and carrots tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette
-------------
Pasta
-------------
Agnolotti Di Pollo E Spinaci
chicken & spinach ravioli in a cherry tomato, basil sauce topped with melted burrata
Fettuccine Al Filetto
sauteed mushrooms, garlic and arugula sauteed with brandy & truffle butter topped with a filet
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Bolognese
Fiore's bolognese
Gnocchi
potato gnocchi tossed in a gorgonzola sauce over our pomarola sauce
Lasagna Con Ragu Di Carne
bolognese, besciamella & parmesan cheese
Linguine Al Frutti Di Mare
clams, scallops, calamari, shrimp & mussels in a spicy pomarola sauce
Paccheri Strascinate
our bolognese sauteed with pork sausage with marinara and a touch of cream
Pasta Al Forno
rigatoni tossed with sauteed eggplant, marinara and mozzarella
Pasta Integrale
wheat spaghetti tossed with pesto, sun dried & roasted tomatoes, chicken, arugula
Penne All'arrabbiata
our spicy pomarola sauce with garlic and parsley
Ravioli Di Ricotta
stuffed with ricotta, parmesan & mascarpone in a tomato basil sauce
Risotto Con Pollo E Funghi
roasted & shredded chicken tossed with mushrooms
Spag. Aglio Olio
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti Meatball
homemade beef, pork & veal meatballs in a marinara sauce
Tortellacci Di Zucca
butternut squash tortellaci in a parmesan sage cream sauce
____________________
Linguine clams
Secondi
New York
Grilled 12 oz. New York steak served with pumpkin mashed potatoes with gorgonzola cream & garlic spinach
Rib Eye
Grilled 16 oz. rib eye served with cream of corn and roasted balsamic mushrooms
Cioppino Mamma Fiore
Assorted seafood in a spicy tomato broth served with grilled crostini
Osso Buco Con Risotto Alla Milanese
Braised veal osso buco in a tomato & vegetable sauce over creamy saffron & parmesan risotto
Pollo Parmigiana
Chicken parmesan layered with marinara & mozzarella served over mashed potatoes
Whole Chicken
Whole deboned marinated chicken with a balsamic sauce served with rosemary roasted potatoes, garlic spinach
Salsiccia Alla Griglia
Grilled pork sausages with a mustard sauce over mashed potatoes & rapini sauteed with garlic and cherry tomatoes
Sand Dabs
Pan sauteed sand dabs Piccata style over mashed potatoes & tomato sauteed string beans
Lamb Shank
Braised lamb shank served with homemade potato gnocchi in a gorgonzola sauce
-------------
Chicken Picatta
Chicken Marsala
Desserts
Bon Bon
chocolate cake topped with mint ice cream & chocolate granche
Bread Pudding
italian style warm bread pudding, caramel, & vanilla creme anglaise sauce
Cannoli Siciliani
ricotta, chocolate chip & pistachio dipped
Crème Brûlée
vanilla bean custard bruleed
Fantasia Di Dolci
flourless chocolate cake, butterscotch pots de creme, & white chocolate pistachio semifreddo
Tartaruga Di Gelato
turtle sundae, candied pecans, & candied orange peel
Tiramisu
espresso dipped savoiardi cookies, nutella & mascarpone cream
Torta Di Cioccolato
rich molten chocolate cake, mascarpone cream & candied orange peel
Cheesecake
double baked with a sour cream topping & raspberry sauce
Tropicale
brown sugar roasted pineapple topped with passion fruit cream & curd, phyllo dough & fresh whipped
Sweet Of The Week
Cobbler Of The Week
Affogatos Espresso
espresso poured over our gelato
Affogatos Cordials
coridals poured over our gelato
Cake Cutting Fee
per person
-------------
Bday Sundae
Kids Vanilla
Kids Chocolate
Scoop vanilla
Scoop chocolate
Granita of the week
Bread
Sides
Side Ahi Tuna
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Anchovies
Side Asparagus
Side Blue Cheese
Side Pasta Bolognese
Side Broccoli
Side Burrata
Side Cap. Pomo.
Side Carrots
Side Chic. Breast
Side Chic. Shred
Side Cream Corn
Side Filet
Side Garlic
Side Gnocchi
Side Gorgonzola Sauce
Side Jalapeno
Side Marinara
Side Mashed
Side Meatball
Side Penne Pomo.
Side Polenta
Side Prosciutto
Side Pumpkin Mashed
Side Ranch
Side Rapini
Side Risotto
Side Roast Potato
Side Salmon
Side Sausages
Side Shrimp
Side Spinach
Side Marianara
Side Veggies
Side Corn Pasta
Side Arabbiata sauce
Side truffle butter
Side avocado
Side polenta croutons
Side gorgonzola sauce
Side fresh mozzarella
Zuppe
Liquor
Vodka
Effen
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Absolut
Absolut Pear
Absolut Vanilla
Absolut Mandarin
Beluga
Absolut Elyx
Titos
Belvedere
Ketel One
Chopin
Grey Goose
Absolut Grapefruit
Skyy Citris
Skyy Pineapple
Well Vodka
Stoli
Stoli Elit
Gin
Hendricks
Gunpowder
Aviation
Bombay Sapphire
Bombay
Death's Door
Empress
Malfy Pink
Monkey 47
No. 209
Nolets
Plymouth
Sipsmith
Tanqueray
Tanq Ten
Well Gin
Ada Lovelace
Scapegrace
Bulldog
The Botanist
Sloe Gin
Rum
Captain Morgan
Bacardi
Cruzan Well Rum
Cruzan Mango
Cruzan Vanilla
Gosling
Flore De Cana 18 Yr
Malibu
Meyers
Pyrat
Sailor Jerry
The Kraken
The Real Mccoy
Flore De Cana 12 Yr
Leblon
Tequila
Casa Dragones Joven
Casa Dragones Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Repo
Cazadores Repo
Chamusco
Clase Azul Anejo
Clase Azul Repo
Clase Azul Gold
Dahlia
Del Marquez Mezcal
Don Julio 70 Ann
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Ultima
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Repo
Don Julio Rosado
Well Tequila
El Tesoro
Hornitos
Lalo
Nosotros
Nosotros Mezcal
Patron Anejo
Patron Repo
Patron Silver
Patron Roca
Patron El Alto
Patron Shot
Whiskey
Auchentoshan
Balvenie Doublewood
Basil Hayden
Blanton's
Bookers
Bookers 22 Batch
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Chivas
Crown Royal
Dalmore 12 Yr
Dalmore 14yr
Dalwhinnie 15yr
Dewars
Dickel
Elijah Barrel
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 14
Gentleman Jack
Glen Mar 10
Glenkinchie 12
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 15
Glenlivet 18
Glenlivet 21
Glenlivet FR
Glenrothes
Green Spot
Hakushu 12yr
Hibiki Harmony
High West Rendev
J & B Rare
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Single Barrel
Jameson Mule
Jamesons
Jefferson
Johnnie Walker Red
JW Green
JW Black
JW Blue
JW Gold
JW Red
Kavalan
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Curveball
Lagavulin
Laphroaig 10yr
Larceny Barrel P
Larceny Bourbon
Legent
Macallan 12
Macallan 15
Macallan 18
Macallan 21
Magnus
Makers Limited
Makers Mark
Midwinter Night Dram
Nikka Whiskey
Oban
Oban 14yr
Pigs Nose
Redemp. Rye
Russell Res
Seagram 7
Sheeps Dip
Singleton 12
Slow And Low
Southern Comfort
Suntory Toki
Talisker 10 Yt
Templeton Rye
Tomintoul 12
Tullamore Dew
Well Bourbon
Well Scotch
Whistlepig 10 Yr
Wild Turkey
Woodford
Yamazaki 12 Yr
Liqueurs & Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
B&B
Baileys
Brandy
Campari
Chambord
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Courvoisier Vs
Courvoisier Vsop
Drambuie
Dry Sack
FB Aperitivo
FB Fernet Alpina
Galliano
GM Centenario
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Godiva White
Godiva Dark
Grand Marnier
St. Germain
Hennessy XO
Hennessy Black
Hennessy VS
Hennessy VSOP
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Limoncello
Luxardo
Midori
Ouzo
Peachtree
Pimms
Pernod
Ricard
Remy VSOP
Remy Martin XO
Rumplemintz
Sambuca Romano
Tuaca
Amaro & Grappa
Angostura
Averna
Nonino "Quintessentia"
Faccia Brutta, Fernet, Planeta
Alexander
Banfi
Nonino, Chardonnay
Gaja Sperss
Nonino, Merlot
IL Poggione, "Brunello"
Cocktails
Martinis
HH Bartenders choice martini
HH Cosmo
HH Lemon drop
Vespa
Vertigo Lemon
The Spanish Flyer
The Frenchie
The Detox
Thai Lassi
Sugar Plum
Springtime
Sour Apple
Rasp Lemon Drop
Prickly Pear
Pomeg. Menta.
Pomegranate Martini
Pineapple Basil Drop
Passion Of Fruit
Orig. Fiore House Martini
One Two Punch
Mucho Bueno
Mr. Espresso
Mexican Chocolate
Margatini
Lav. Pear
Lavender Fields
La Passione
Keylime Martini
Jalisco Razorblade
Fiore Negroni
Cucumber Martini
Cosmopolitan
Classic Martini
Chocolate Martini
California Sunset
Brown Derby
Black Berry Manhattan
Barrel Aged Cock
Avocado Martini
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Amaretto Sour
AMF
B-52
Baybreeze
Bellini
Bird Of Paradise
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blow Job
Cadillac Marg
Cafe Mai Tai
Caipirinha
Cape Cod
HH Classic Margarita
Cubra Libre
Cucum Gin Gimlet
Daiquiri
Dark N Stormy
Fig Smash
Fijian
Fiore Bloody Mary
Fiore Derby
French Connection
Fresh Margarita
Greyhound
Harvest Wall Banger
Hurricane
Jager Bomb
Toki Highball
Kamikazi
Kir Royale
Long Island
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Maragarita House
Mediterranean Mule
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Negroni White
Old Fashion
Patron Marg
Pineapple Buck
Pisco Sour
Raspberry Gin Sour
Rib Tickler
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Sangria Red
Sangria White
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Sex On Beach
Sidecar
The Harvest
Tequilla Sunrise
Tom Collins
Trouble In Paradise
Violet Kiss
Virgin Daquiri
Virgin Marg
Virgin Mojito
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
ZP Revival Collins
ZP Empty Buck
ZP Prickly Pear Blossom
ZP The Smashing Cucumber
ZP Garden Sour
ZP FT Grapefruit
ZP FT Lime & Yuzu
ZP FT Elderflower Tonic Water
ZP FT Premium Ginger Beer
HH Well
Aperol spritz
Brazilian Lemonade
Tequila Tiki
New York Sour
Pina Colada
Dessert Wines
Ports & Sherry
Beer
Draft
Bottled Beer
Wine
Reds
**Corkage Fee**
Pinot Noir, Sea Sun
Pinot Noir, Meiomi
Merlot, Rodney Strong
Red Blend, Beckmen
Zinfandel, Cline
Cabernet, Dark Harvest
Cabernet, 14 Hands
Cabernet, Bononza
Cabernet, Fableist
Chianti, Ruffino
Primitivo, Tormaresca
Italian Red
Malbec, Graffigna
Tuscan Red Blend, Monrosso
Ripasso, Valpolicella
Classico Luigi Righetti
Super Tuscan, Ruffino
Toscano
Sp. Gl. Red
*Half Brunello, Camigliano
*Half Cab.Silverado Vineyards
*Half Cabernet, Justin
*Half Chianti Classico, Ruffino
*Half Pinot Noir, Patz & Hall
*Half Red Blend, Prisoner
*Half Zinfandel, Saldo
BTL Aglianico, Tormaresca
BTL Amarone , Luigi Righetti
BTL Amarone Nicolis
BTL Amarone, Ca Dei Frati
BTL Antinori, Guado Al Tasso
BTL Antinori, II Bruciato
BTL Antinori, Solaia
BTL Antinori, Tignanello
BTL Barb, Gaja
BTL Barb, Pio Cesare
BTL Barb., Prunotto
BTL Barbera D'Alba, Ruvei
BTL Barbera, Maraia
BTL Barolo, Giovanni Rosso
BTL Barolo, Pertinace
BTL Barolo, Prunotto
BTL Belnero Banfi
BTL Brun.Castiglion Del Bosco
BTL Brunello Greppone
BTL Brunello,Gaja
BTL Cab. Mt Veeder Winery
BTL Cabernet, 14 Hands
BTL Cabernet, Antica
BTL Cabernet, Bononza
BTL Cabernet, Brave Maiden
BTL Cabernet, Caymus
BTL Cabernet, Daou
BTL Cab. Dark Harvest
BTL Cabernet, Double Diamond
BTL Cabernet, Fableist
BTL Cabernet, Farm Napa Valley
BTL Cabernet, Faust
BTL Cabernet, Ferrari Carano
BTL Cabernet, Heitz Cellars
BTL Cabernet, Iconoclast
BTL Cabernet, Inglenook
BTL Cabernet, John Anthony
BTL Cabernet, Jordan
BTL Cabernet, Joseph Phelps
BTL Cabernet, Justin
BTL Cabernet, My Favorite Neighbor
BTL Cabernet, Patrimony
BTL Cabernet, Paul Dolan
BTL Cabernet, Rodney Strong
BTL Cabernet, Unshackled
BTL Charles Krug
BTL Chianti Cafaggio
BTL Chianti Monsanto
BTL Chianti Villa Antinori Riserva
BTL Chianti, Ruffino
BTL Daou
BTL Gaja Promis
BTL Gattinara, Travaglini
BTL Grenache, Beckman
BTL Grenache, DiFronzo
BTL Grenache, Herman Story
BTL I Greppi, Greppicaia
BTL Insignia Phelps
BTL Isosceles, Justin
BTL Malbec, Rutta 22
BTL Marenco, Bassina
BTL Merlot, Markham
BTL Merlot, Mercer
BTL Merlot, Roth
BTL Merlot, Sequentis Reserve
BTL Merlot, Thorn
BTL Morellino Di Scansano
BTL Nebbiolo, Mirafiore
BTL Nebbiolo, Prunotto
BTL Nero D'Avola, Stemmari
BTL Opus One 2018
BTL Opus One 2019
BTL Overture By Opus One
BTL Peppoli, Antinori
BTL Petite Sirah, Herman Story
BTL Petite Sirah, Parducci
BTL Pinot Noir, Belle Glos
BTL Pinot Noir, Gloria Ferrer
BTL Pinot Noir, Kynsi
BTL Pinot Noir, Meiomi
BTL Pinot Noir, Orogeny
BTL Pinot Noir, Phelps Freestone
BTL Pinot Noir, Sanford
BTL Pinot Noir, Sea Sun
BTL Pinot Noir, Weather
BTL Pinot Noir,David Bynum
BTL Primitivo, Layer Cake
BTL Primitivo, Tormaresca
BTL Red Blend, Beckmen
BTL Red Blend, Herman Story
BTL Red Blend, Molly Dooker
BTL Red Blend, Monrosso
BTL Red Blend, Pessimist
BTL Red Blend, Serial
BTL Red Blend, The Prisoner
BTL Rosso, Camigliano
BTL Rosso, II Poggione
BTL Ruffino, Modus
BTL Sassicaia, Tuscany
BTL Stag's Hands of Time
BTL Stag's Leap, Cabernet
BTL Syrah, Adelaida
BTL Syrah, Alban
BTL Syrah, Beckman
BTL Syrah, DiFronzo
BTL Tenuto San Guido, Guido Alberto
BTL Vino Nobile, Silenio
BTL Zinfandel, Beran
BTL Zinfandel, Cline
BTL Zinfandel, Federalist
BTL Zinfandel, Opolo
BTL Zinfandel, Parducci
BTL Zinfandel, Saldo
BTL Zinfandel, Seghesio
Half bottle Amarone
White
White Blend, Upshot
Sauvignon Blanc, Brancott
Chardonnay, Dark Harvest
Chardonnay, Meiomi
Chardonnay, Wente
Chardonnay, Ferrari Carono
Pinot Grigio, Antinori
Pinot Grigio, Tenuta Polvaro
HH White Wine
HH Bottled White Dark Harvest
HH Bottle Kim Crawford
Sp. Gl White
*Half Chard, Rombauer
*Half Gavi
*Half Sauvignon Blanc, Silverado Vineyards
BTL Bianco, Tenuta Rapitala
BTL Chardonnay, Antinori
BTL Chardonnay, Cakebread Cellars
BTL Chardonnay, Chalk Hill
BTL Chardonnay, Dark Harvest
BTL Chardonnay, Ferrari Carono
BTL Chardonnay, Flowers
BTL Chardonnay, John Anthony
BTL Chardonnay, Jordan
BTL Chardonnay, Meiomi
BTL Chardonnay, Patz & Hall
BTL Chardonnay, Sanford
BTL Chardonnay, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars
BTL Chardonnay, Wente Vineyards
BTL Chardonnay,Rombauer
BTL Falanghina, Feudi Di San Gregorio
BTL Frascati, Principe Pallavicini
BTL Fume Blanc, Ferrari Carano
BTL Orvieto Classico, Santa Cristina
BTL Pinot Grigio, Antinori
BTL Pinot Grigio, Livio Felluga
BTL Pinot Grigio, Tenuta Polvaro
BTL Riesling, Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr.Loosen
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Brancott
BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford
BTL Vermentino, Olianas
BTL Vernaccia Di San Gimignano
BTL Viognier, Zaca Mesa
BTL White Blend, Rodney Strong
Rose
Champagne
Domaine Chandon
Moet Imperial Brut,
Nicolas Feuillatte,
Rotari Talento Brut
Prosecco Brut,
Brut, Gloria Ferrer
Chandon, Garden Spritza
**Champagne Corkage Fee
*HB, Ferrer Blanc
*HB,Veuve
*HB,M&C Rose
Brut, Gloria Ferrer
BTL Chandon, Brut
BTL Chandon, Pinot Noir, Brut Rose
BTL Dom Perignon, Brut
BTL Krug, Brut
BTL Louis Roederer, Brut
BTL Mumm Napa, Brut
BTL Nicolas Feuillatte,
BTL Perrier Jouet, Brut
BTL Mionetti Prosecco
BTL Ruinart Blanc De Blancs, Brut
BTL Veuve,Rose
BTL Vueve, La Grande Dame
BTL Vueve, Yellow Label
NA Beverages
Coffee & Tea
Americano
Arnold Palmer
Baileys Irish Coffee
Caffe Au Lait
Caffe Amaretto
Caffe Baileys
Caffe Kahlua
Caffe Latte
Caffe Mocha
Cappuccino
DBL Caffe Latte
DBL Cappuccino
DBL Espresso
Decaf Coffee
EMP Cappuccino
EMP Espresso
Espresso
Irish Coffee
Keoke Coffee
Mexican Coffee
Regular Coffee
NA Beverages
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Empty Buck
Fever Tree
Garden Sour
Ginger Beer
Ginger Ale
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kids Coke
Kids Diet Coke
Kids Ice Tea
Kids Lemonade
Kids Pj
Kids Roy Roger
Kids Shirley
Kids Sprite
Large Pellegrino
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Panna/Still
Pear Blossom
Pellegrino
Pome/Mojito
Red Bull
Revival Collins
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sm Water
Small Pellegrino
Smash Cucumber
Soda Water
Sprite
Strawberry Lemonade
Tonic Water
Employee Menu
Minestrone Di Verdure
Country vegetable soup
Soup of the day
Soup of the Day
Insalata Di Pera E Gorgonzola
mixed baby greens, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, red wine poached pear in a sherry dressing
Insalata Di Cesare
romaine, parmesan, croutons & anchovy in our caesar dressing
Insalata Della Casa
baby greens, garbanzo beans, Kalamata, tomatoes, avocado, carrots, cucumbers, & croutons in a balsamic dressing
Insalata Di Pollo Alla Parmigiana
Fried parmesan chicken, arugula, fried polenta croutons, roasted tomatoes, pepperdew peppers, avocado & fresh mozzarella in a red wine vinaigrette
Penne All'arrabbiata
our spicy pomarola sauce with garlic and parsley
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Bolognese
Fiore's bolognese
Spaghetti Meatball
homemade beef, pork & veal meatballs in a marinara sauce
Calabrese
spicy salami
Margherita
Bufala mozzarella, basil
Salsiccia E Funghi
sauteed mushrooms & pork sausage
Messicano
tomato sauce, sauteed pork sausage with jalapenos, avocado, creme fraiche & cilantro
Panino Di Tacchino Arrosto
sliced roasted turkey, avocado, crispy pancetta, lettuce, tomato