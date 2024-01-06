Cafe Fleur De Lis
Food
Benedicts
- Eggs Florentine$14.00
Creamed spinach, poached eggs, biscuit, hollandaise, tomato, grits or hashbrowns
- Eggs Benedict$12.00
Canadian bacon, poached eggs, biscuit, hollandaise, grits or hashbrowns
- Seafood Benedict$16.00
Crab & crawfish cakes, poached eggs, biscuit, hollandaise, grits or hashbrowns
- Chef's Benedict Special$15.00
Please ask your server about our chef's special for the day
- Oyster Benedict$17.00
Breakfasts
- Creole Country Breakfast$13.00
Two eggs, smoked boudin, yellow grits & biscuit
- Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Louisiana shrimp, cheese grits, scallion, garlic & lemon cream sauce
- Seriously Southern Breakfast$16.00
Two eggs, thick cut pork belly, biscuit & gravy, short stack
- Big Easy Breakfast$16.00
Two eggs, bacon & sausage, grits or hashbrowns, short stack & wheat toast
- Bourbon Street Breakfast$17.00
Banana pecan cakes, candied bacon, maple syrup, melted butter served with complimentary shot of bourbon
- Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon on sourdough served with grits or hashbrowns
- Sweet Cream Pancakes$11.00
Your choice of plain, strawberry, banana, pecan or chocolate chip
- French Toast$11.00
Southern style battered biscuit & honey
- Beignet (4)$6.00
Omelets
- Crab Catch Omelet$14.00
Crab, shrimp, onion & bell pepper, provolone topped with creamed spinach. Grits or hashbrowns
- Fleur De Lis Omelet$14.00
Onion, bell pepper & crawfish, provolone, topped with etouffe. Grits or hashbrowns & wheat toast
- Vegeterian Omelet$12.00
Onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, spinach & cheddar topped with tomato. Grits or hash browns & wheat toast
- Boudin Omelet$13.00
Locally made smoked boudin sausage, grilled onion, pepper jack. Grits or hashbrowns & wheat toast
- Avocado Omelet$14.00
Avocado, goat cheese, onion, spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms. Grits or hashbrowns & wheat toast
Small Plates
Lunch
- Shrimp Po-Boy$14.00
Louisiana shrimp, sliced tomato, dill pickle, iceberg lettuce & mayo with homemade fries with ramoulade sauce
- Oyster Po-Boy$17.00
Gulf coast oyster, sliced tomato, dill pickle, iceberg lettuce & mayo with homemade fries
- Fried Green Tomato Po-Boy$12.00
Smoked bacon, fried green tomato, iceberg lettuce, dill pickle & spicy aioli with home made fries
- Crawfish Etouffee$12.00Out of stock
Bowl of house made crawfish etouffee & local rice with french bread
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Spicy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle with homemade fries
- Crispy Chicken Blt$12.00
Fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle with homemade fries