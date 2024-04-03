Cafe Floriana 611 Veterans Avenue
Extra Shot
Online/Food
Bakery
- Cinnamon Rolls$1.00+
Our soft, fluffy cinnamon roll topped with cream cheese icing.
- Cranberry White Chocolate Muffin$3.25
- Carmel Chocolate Chip Muffin
- GF Pecan Upside Down Cake$3.25
- GF Peach Muffin$3.50
- GF And VEGAN Chunky Monkey Breakfast Cookies$2.00
Peanut butter, banana, oats, coconut, and bittersweet chocolate chips. Gluten friendly & vegan!
- M&M Cookies$2.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.00
- Funfetti Cookies$2.00
- Cranberry White Chocolate Breakfast Cake$3.00Out of stock
Breakfast Items
- Breakfast Bun$5.45
Egg, bacon and cheddar cheese baked in our bread dough.
- Classic Egg Sandwich$3.85
Egg, Canadian bacon and cheddar cheese on an English muffin with herbed butter
- BIG Egg Sandwich$5.45
TWO eggs, TWO slices Canadian bacon, TWO slices cheddar cheese on sandwich roll with herbed butter.
- Frittata$5.25
Baked egg casserole with meat and/or vegetables, & cheese. Selection varies. See below for today's filling.
- Baked Oatmeal$4.50
Rolled oats soaked in milk overnight and baked with cinnamon & brown sugar. Topped with fruit compote; see below for today's selection.
- Yogurt Parfait$4.00
Non-fat vanilla yogurt, blueberries & house-made granola.
- Cinnamon Roll Breakfast Bake$5.25
Our soft cinnamon rolls baked into a bread pudding and served with a butter pecan sauce.
Smoothie Bowls
- Red, White & Blue Bowl$8.00
Acai Berry sorbet topped with granola (contains almonds, coconut), blueberries, strawberries, banana, unsweetened coconut, hemp seeds. Dairy free, gluten free, vegan!
- Peanut Butter Bowl$8.00
Acai Berry sorbet topped with house-made granola (CONTAINS ALMONDS, COCONUT), unsweetened coconut, apples, bananas, cocoa nibs, peanut butter, hemp seeds. Dairy free, gluten free & vegan!
- Strawberry Kiwi Bowl$8.00
Acai berry sorbet topped with house-made granola, unsweetened coconut, strawberries, kiwi fruit, crushed macadamia nuts, & hemp seeds.
Sandwiches
- Turkey Pesto$7.68
All-natural turkey, provolone cheese and a basil pesto spread on a house-made sandwich roll with lettuce & tomato.
- Ham & Honey Mustard$7.68
All-natural ham, provolone cheese, and honey mustard on a fresh sandwich roll with lettuce & tomato.
- Roast Beef$8.20
All-natural roast beef, havarti cheese, red onion and horseradish mayo on a fresh sandwich roll with lettuce and tomato.
- Toasted Caprese$7.00
Fresh mozzarella and tomato with a basil-pesto spread on a ciabatta roll.
- BUN OF THE MONTH: Reuben$8.00Out of stock
Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese baked in our bun. Thousand Island dressing on the side
- Bagel Bites: Garden Vegetable$2.25+Out of stock
Cream cheese with carrot, celery, sweet pepper, radish, onion, & dill.
- Bun of the Month: Buffalo Chicken$8.00
Buffalo Chicken and shredded cheese baked into our house-made roll! Topped with parmesan cheese.
- Bagel Bites: Caprese$2.25+
Cream cheese with pesto, mozzarella, and tomato
Drinks
- Drip Coffee$2.75+
Brewed coffee from Stone Creek. Roast and blend will vary.
- Cafe Au Lait$3.00+
Brewed drip coffee with steamed milk of your choice.
- Americano$3.25+
Espresso & hot water.
- Espresso Lattes$4.00+
Rich espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Add flavored syrup for a special treat! Small and medium sizes have a double shot of espresso; large has four shots.
- Cold Brew Coffee$3.25+
Stone Creek Coffee's Jet Black blend brewed 12+hours for a smooth, rich infusion with low levels of acidity. Served cold.
- Nitro Coffee$3.45+
Jet Black cold brewed coffee infused with nitrogen gas which imparts a foamy sweetness unlike other cold coffees.
- Mochas$4.75+
Espresso, steamed milk, and your choice of Dutch Chocolate or White Chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
- Matcha Latte$4.50+
Unsweetened Matcha tea powder with your choice of steamed milk. Want to sweeten it up? Try with vanilla, lavender, or peppermint syrup.
- Matcha Lemonade$4.00+
Tart lemonade mixed with unsweetened matcha green tea powder. Bright and refreshing!
- Hot Tea$3.00
A selection of teas and herbal blends from Rishi Tea. One size (20 oz), one price!
- Iced Tea$3.00+
Refreshing iced tea from Rishi. Three flavors: English Breakfast, Earl Grey, or Blueberry Hibiscus (herbal). One size (20 oz)
- Handcrafted Sodas$2.75
A refreshing seltzer with your choice of syrup flavor. Ask for a splash of cream, if you like!
- Ginger Cranberry Cooler$3.75
Ginger beer (non-alcoholic) with cranberry syrup. Sparkly and refreshing!
- Ginger Lime Cooler$3.75
Ice-cold ginger beer (non-alcoholic) with lime juice. So refreshing!
- Sparkling Lemonade$4.45
Lemonade and seltzer combine to make a very refreshing drink! Add a flavor shot...we recommend raspberry or cherry. One size...20 oz.
- Lemonade$3.00+
- Chocolate Milk$2.00
- Pumpkin White Chocolate Latte$4.75+
Your Fall favorite! Espresso, pumpkin pie & white chocolate sauces, and steamed milk of your choice. Hot or iced. Topped with whipped cream.
- Snickerdoodle Latte$4.75+
White chocolate and cinnamon with espresso and milk of your choice. Topped with whipped cream. Available hot or iced.
- Honey Vanilla Latte$4.75+
- Stinger Latte$4.75+
An espresso latte with your choice of milk. Sweetened with honey and a kick of cayenne syrup. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
- Spiced Apple Cider$3.75+
Hot apple cider with Fall spices. Warm and comforting!
- Cinnamon Mocha$4.75+
Cinnamon and chocolate with espresso and milk of your choice. Topped with whipped cream.
- Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha$4.75+
Christmas in a cup! Peppermint and white chocolate with espresso and your choice of milk. Topped with whipped cream. Hot or iced!
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.98
- Lavender & Vanilla Matcha Latte$4.75+
A sophisticated way to enjoy Matcha green tea.
- Chocolate Peppermint Tea$4.00+
Hot herbal peppermint tea with chocolate and steamed milk of your choice. A lovely non-caffeinated option to warm you up!
- Cinnamon Roll Latte$4.75+
Espresso with brown sugar cinnamon and caramel syrups, and milk of choice. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. Available SUGAR FREE.
- Almond Joy Latte$4.75+
Coconut and almond syrups with espresso and milk of your choice. Topped with chocolate drizzle.
- True Love Mocha Latte$4.75+
Raspberry & Dark Chocolate Mocha: Raspberry syrup, dark chocolate, espresso, and milk of choice. Topped with whipped cream.
- The Rebound Latte$4.75+
Cherry Vanilla Latte: Bounce back with cherry and vanilla syrups, espresso, and milk of your choice.
- Heart Breaker Chai Latte$4.75+
Chocolate and chai with milk of your choice. A real heart-breaker!
- "Be Mine" Matcha Latte$4.75+
Be my valentine! Matcha latte with strawberry syrup and white chocolate. Available hot or iced.
- Berry Bliss Iced Tea$4.00
Iced Blueberry Hibiscus herbal tea with strawberry syrup and a splash of coconut milk.
- Lucky Charm Latte$4.75+
Irish Cream syrup, espresso, and your choice of steamed milk. Topped with mini marshmallows.
- St. Patrick's Mocha$4.25+
Espresso, white chocolate sauce and green mint syrup. Made with milk of your choice and topped with whipped cream. Available iced.
- Emerald Isle Matcha Frappe (16 oz)$4.98
Green mint syrup and matcha green tea blended with ice, milk of your choice, and creamy frappe powder (contains dairy). Topped with whipped cream.
- Nutty Leprechaun Cold Brew$4.75+
Cold Brew with Irish Cream. Topped with a Hazelnut cold foam!
- Salted Turtle Mocha$4.75+
Chocolate and hazelnut mocha with your choice of milk. Topped with a caramel drizzle and a light sprinkle of sea salt
- Creme Brule Latte$4.75+
Caramel and white chocolate latte with a splash of vanilla and your choice of milk
- Prickly Pear Lemonade$4.50+
- Hibiscus Rose Matcha$4.75+
Hibiscus and rose flavoring with our unsweetened matcha and your choice of milk
- Chai$4.25+
Sweet and spicy regular Maya Chai with milk of your choice. Devi Chai has the extra spicy kick of habanero pepper. Hot or iced.
- London Fog$3.75+
Earl Grey tea with sweet vanilla and lavender, steamed milk of your choice.
- Juiced! Eternal Life$4.49
Cold pressed pineapple orange & ginger. 12 oz bottle
- Juiced! Bionic Glow$4.49
Cold pressed watermelon, strawberry and lemon juices.
- Juiced! Lean & Clean$4.49
Cold pressed green kale, cucumber, apple, lime & ginger. 12 oz bottle
- Juiced! Super Destroyer$4.49
Cold pressed juice: beet, carrot, apple, lemon.
- Juiced! Invincibility$4.49
Cold pressed juice made from kale, kiwi, apple, and lemon. Great way to get your greens! 12 oz bottle.
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Juiced! Trim and Tasty$4.49
Blend of cold pressed grapefruit, carrot and apple juices. Yummy!
- Mocha Frappe$4.98
Espresso & milk chocolate blended with ice & milk. Topped with whipped cream.
- Caramel Frappe$4.98
Espresso & caramel blended with vanilla frappe powder, ice & milk. Topped with whipped cream.
- Pina Colada Frappe$4.98
White chocolate, pineapple juice & coconut syrup blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.
- White Chocolate Strawberry Frappe$4.98
Whole strawberries blended with white chocolate, ice, and milk. Topped with whipped cream.
- Chocolate Peppermint Frappe$4.98
Peppermint and chocolate blended with espresso, ice & milk. Topped with whipped cream.
- Chai Frappe$4.98