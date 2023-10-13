Cafe Fresco - Center City 215 N 2nd Street
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Wraps
Egg and Cheese Wrap
Two eggs and cheese
Mediterranean Wrap
Two eggs, chorizo, roasted red peppers, and feta
Mushroom and Swiss Wrap
Two eggs, mushrooms, and Swiss
Southwestern Wrap
Two eggs, chorizo, green peppers, onions, and Pepper Jack
Spinach Wrap
Two eggs, spinach, tomato, and feta
Omelets
Fresh Baked Oatmeal
Bagel
Sides
Pastries & Breads
Breakfast Feature
BEVERAGES
COFFEE BAR
GRAB AND GO
SELF SERVE
LUNCH
Soups
Salads
Tossed Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onions, cucumber, housemade croutons
Barbecue Ranch Salad
Barbecue chicken, mixed greens, roasted corn, avocado, cucumbers, tomato, frizzled onions, barbecue ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, housemade croutons, housemade Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese, Cheddar, bacon, tomato, red onion, eggs, vinaigrette dressing
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, feta, tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, oregano, Greek dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, topped with dijon mustard, field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Oriental Salad
Grilled chicken, field greens, mandarin oranges, almonds, wontons, sesame seeds, oriental sesame ginger dressing
Spinach Salad
Spinach, mushrooms, bacon, black olives, eggs and housemade croutons, poppy seed dressing
Sun-Dried Tomato and Feta Salad
Field greens, crumbled feta, sun-dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Wraps
Cajun Chicken Caesar Wrap
Cajun Chicken, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Housemade Caesar Dressing in a Garlic Herb Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan, housemade Caesar dressing in a garlic herb wrap
Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes, shredded iceberg lettuce, Cheddar in a sun-dried tomato wrap with sour cream
Seafood Wrap
Shrimp and jumbo lump crab seafood salad, chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes in a sun-dried tomato wrap
Steak Wrap
Chopped sirloin steak and provolone, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato in a plain wrap
Tuna Wrap
Albacore tuna salad, chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, provolone in a honey wheat wrap
Turkey Wrap
Smoked turkey, brie, chopped romaine lettuce, cranberry mayo in a honey wheat wrap
Veggie Wrap
Avocado, cucumber, chopped tomato, red onion, chopped romaine lettuce, roasted red pepper hummus in a spinach wrap served with chips or Caesar salad
Lunch Feature
Turkey Sandwiches
Turkey and Provolone
Smoked turkey, provolone, leaf lettuce, cranberry mayo in housemade flatbread
Turkey and Swiss
Smoked turkey, Swiss, coleslaw in housemade flatbread
Smoked Turkey and Brie
Smoked turkey, brie, leaf lettuce, honey mustard in housemade flatbread
Turkey Club
Smoked turkey, bacon, provolone, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo in housemade flatbread
Ham Sandwiches
Roast Beef Sandwiches
Roast Beef and Swiss
Roast beef, Swiss, frizzled onions, field greens, Dijon mustard in housemade flatbread
Roast Beef and Bleu Cheese
Roast beef, red onions, field greens with bleu cheese dressing in housemade flatbread
Marinated Roast Beef
Roast beef marinated in balsamic vinaigrette, leaf lettuce, sliced red onion, melted provolone, mayo on a ciabatta roll
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, field greens with balsamic vinaigrette on a ciabatta roll
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, sun-dried tomato, basil, spinach, provolone, pesto mayo on a ciabatta roll
Mediterranean Chicken
Diced chicken breast, shredded cabbage, feta, tomatoes, tossed in a Greek dressing in housemade flatbread
Barbecue Chicken Sandwich
Grilled barbecue chicken breast, red onion, mozzarella, cilantro, frizzled onions on a ciabatta roll
Grilled Chicken Avocado Club
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss, tomato, herbed mayo on a ciabatta roll
Fish Sandwiches
Fish Sandwich
Crispy battered fish, leaf lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a brioche roll
Crab Cake Sandwich
Jumbo lump crabmeat, leaf lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a brioche roll
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Albacore tune salad, leaf lettuce, tomato in housemade flatbread served with chips or caesar salad
Veggie Sandwiches
Grilled Portabella
Grilled portabella, roasted red peppers, housemade mozzarella, spinach, rosemary mayo on a ciabatta roll, served with fries
Grilled Eggplant
Grilled Japanese eggplant, roasted red pepper, grilled red onion, melted mozzarella, herbed mayo on a ciabatta roll, served with fries
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg salad, field greens on olive bread, served with chips or Caesar salad
Gourmet Burgers
Hamburger
Fresh Angus beef, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo on a brioche roll
Cheeseburger
Fresh Angus beef, leaf lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese, mayo on a brioche roll
Fresco Mozzarella Burger
Fresh Angus beef, field greens, housemade mozzarella, roasted red pepper on a brioche roll
Santa Fe Burger
Fresh Angus beef, Pepper Jack, avocado salsa on a brioche roll
Pizzas
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, housemade tomato sauce, Romano
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, housemade tomato sauce, Romano
Mediterranean Pizza
Pesto, mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, feta
Margherita PIzza
Fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, housemade mozzarella, basil, Romano
4 Cheese Fresco
Fresh garlic, mozzarella, provolone, Gorgonzola, Cheddar, Romano
Spinach Pizza
Fresh garlic, spicy tomato sauce, sautéed spinach, mozzarella, feta
Romano Pizza
Fresh garlic, sautéed spinach, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, Romano
Seafood PIzza
Fresh garlic, sautéed shrimp, jumbo lump crab, mozzarella, Romano
Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Barbecue sauce, diced chicken, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Marinated chicken, pesto, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, Romano
Basil Pizza
Housemade mozzarella, fresh basil, spicy tomato sauce