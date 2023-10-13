BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Two eggs on a brioche roll

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Two eggs and your choice of cheese on a brioche roll

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Sunny side up egg, mashed avocado, tomato, scallion, served on wheat toast

English Muffin Sandwich

$3.50

One sunny side up egg on a toasted English muffin

Breakfast Wraps

Egg and Cheese Wrap

$7.00

Two eggs and cheese

Mediterranean Wrap

$8.50

Two eggs, chorizo, roasted red peppers, and feta

Mushroom and Swiss Wrap

$8.00

Two eggs, mushrooms, and Swiss

Southwestern Wrap

$8.50

Two eggs, chorizo, green peppers, onions, and Pepper Jack

Spinach Wrap

$8.50

Two eggs, spinach, tomato, and feta

Omelets

Egg & Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Mediterranean Omelet

$10.50

Mushroom & Swiss Omelet

$10.00

Southwestern Omelet

$10.50

Spinach Omelet

$10.50

Fresh Baked Oatmeal

House made, freshly baked oatmeal served warm with steamed milk.

Baked Oatmeal

$7.50

With steamed milk

Bagel

Plain

$3.00

Grain

$3.00

Cinn Raisin

$3.00

Blueberry

$3.00

Sesame

$3.00

Poppyseed

$3.00

Onion

$3.00

Everything

$3.00

Sides

Apple

$1.50

Bacon

$2.50

Banana

$1.50

Butter

$0.50

Chorizo

$2.50

Corn Bread

$1.00

Cran Mayo

$0.75

Cream Cheese

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Fries

$5.00

Ham

$2.50

Jelly

$0.50

Lg Dressing

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Pizza Bread

$1.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Tossed

$5.00

Sm Dressing

$0.75

Sm Salsa

$0.75

Sm Sour Cream

$0.50

Toast

$1.00

Pastries & Breads

White Toast

$1.50

Wheat Toast

$1.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Almond Croissant

$3.00

Plain Croissant

$3.00

English Muffin

$1.50

Muffin

$3.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Breakfast Feature

French Toast & Eggs

$12.00

BEVERAGES

COFFEE BAR

Americano

$3.00

Cafe Latte

$4.00

Cafe Mocha

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Caramel Latte

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Chai Stinger

$5.50

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Chai

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Latte Feature

$5.00

Lg Hot Tea

$4.50

London Fog

$4.50

Sm Hot Tea

$3.00

Stinger

$4.00

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

GRAB AND GO

Bottle Water

$2.50

Can Pelligrino

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

La Colombe Can

$5.00

Large Fiji

$6.00

Large Pelligrino

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Small Fiji

$4.00

Small Pelligrino

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Vitamin H20

$3.00

SELF SERVE

Coffee Refill

$1.50

Lg Bev

$3.00

Lg Coffee

$3.25

Lg Milk

$3.00

Sm Bev

$2.50

Sm Coffee

$2.75

Sm Milk

$2.50

LUNCH

Soups

Cup Chicken Chilli

$6.00

Bowl Chicken Chilli

$7.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.00

Salads

Tossed Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomato, red onions, cucumber, housemade croutons

Barbecue Ranch Salad

$12.50

Barbecue chicken, mixed greens, roasted corn, avocado, cucumbers, tomato, frizzled onions, barbecue ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan, housemade croutons, housemade Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, bleu cheese, Cheddar, bacon, tomato, red onion, eggs, vinaigrette dressing

Greek Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, feta, tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, oregano, Greek dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.00

Grilled salmon, topped with dijon mustard, field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Oriental Salad

$12.50

Grilled chicken, field greens, mandarin oranges, almonds, wontons, sesame seeds, oriental sesame ginger dressing

Spinach Salad

$11.50

Spinach, mushrooms, bacon, black olives, eggs and housemade croutons, poppy seed dressing

Sun-Dried Tomato and Feta Salad

$11.00

Field greens, crumbled feta, sun-dried tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Wraps

Cajun Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Cajun Chicken, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Housemade Caesar Dressing in a Garlic Herb Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan, housemade Caesar dressing in a garlic herb wrap

Fajita Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, onions, peppers, tomatoes, shredded iceberg lettuce, Cheddar in a sun-dried tomato wrap with sour cream

Seafood Wrap

$15.00

Shrimp and jumbo lump crab seafood salad, chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes in a sun-dried tomato wrap

Steak Wrap

$12.50

Chopped sirloin steak and provolone, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato in a plain wrap

Tuna Wrap

$12.50

Albacore tuna salad, chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, provolone in a honey wheat wrap

Turkey Wrap

$11.50

Smoked turkey, brie, chopped romaine lettuce, cranberry mayo in a honey wheat wrap

Veggie Wrap

$11.50

Avocado, cucumber, chopped tomato, red onion, chopped romaine lettuce, roasted red pepper hummus in a spinach wrap served with chips or Caesar salad

Lunch Feature

Lunch Feature

$13.00

Turkey Sandwiches

Turkey and Provolone

$11.50

Smoked turkey, provolone, leaf lettuce, cranberry mayo in housemade flatbread

Turkey and Swiss

$11.50

Smoked turkey, Swiss, coleslaw in housemade flatbread

Smoked Turkey and Brie

$12.00

Smoked turkey, brie, leaf lettuce, honey mustard in housemade flatbread

Turkey Club

$12.50

Smoked turkey, bacon, provolone, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo in housemade flatbread

Ham Sandwiches

Ham and Swiss

$11.50

Ham, Swiss, leaf lettuce, tomato, Dijon mustard in housemade flatbreads

Ham & Turkey Club

$12.50

Ham, smoked turkey, bacon, provolone, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo in housemade flatbread

Cuban

$13.00

Pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, Dijon mustard on a baguette, served with fries

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Roast Beef and Swiss

$12.00

Roast beef, Swiss, frizzled onions, field greens, Dijon mustard in housemade flatbread

Roast Beef and Bleu Cheese

$12.00

Roast beef, red onions, field greens with bleu cheese dressing in housemade flatbread

Marinated Roast Beef

$12.00

Roast beef marinated in balsamic vinaigrette, leaf lettuce, sliced red onion, melted provolone, mayo on a ciabatta roll

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, field greens with balsamic vinaigrette on a ciabatta roll

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast, sun-dried tomato, basil, spinach, provolone, pesto mayo on a ciabatta roll

Mediterranean Chicken

$13.50

Diced chicken breast, shredded cabbage, feta, tomatoes, tossed in a Greek dressing in housemade flatbread

Barbecue Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled barbecue chicken breast, red onion, mozzarella, cilantro, frizzled onions on a ciabatta roll

Grilled Chicken Avocado Club

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss, tomato, herbed mayo on a ciabatta roll

Fish Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy battered fish, leaf lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a brioche roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Jumbo lump crabmeat, leaf lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a brioche roll

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Albacore tune salad, leaf lettuce, tomato in housemade flatbread served with chips or caesar salad

Veggie Sandwiches

Grilled Portabella

$11.50

Grilled portabella, roasted red peppers, housemade mozzarella, spinach, rosemary mayo on a ciabatta roll, served with fries

Grilled Eggplant

$12.50

Grilled Japanese eggplant, roasted red pepper, grilled red onion, melted mozzarella, herbed mayo on a ciabatta roll, served with fries

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Egg salad, field greens on olive bread, served with chips or Caesar salad

Gourmet Burgers

Hamburger

$12.00

Fresh Angus beef, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo on a brioche roll

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Fresh Angus beef, leaf lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese, mayo on a brioche roll

Fresco Mozzarella Burger

$13.50

Fresh Angus beef, field greens, housemade mozzarella, roasted red pepper on a brioche roll

Santa Fe Burger

$13.50

Fresh Angus beef, Pepper Jack, avocado salsa on a brioche roll

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Mozzarella, housemade tomato sauce, Romano

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, housemade tomato sauce, Romano

Mediterranean Pizza

$11.50

Pesto, mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, feta

Margherita PIzza

$11.00

Fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, housemade mozzarella, basil, Romano

4 Cheese Fresco

$11.50

Fresh garlic, mozzarella, provolone, Gorgonzola, Cheddar, Romano

Spinach Pizza

$11.50

Fresh garlic, spicy tomato sauce, sautéed spinach, mozzarella, feta

Romano Pizza

$11.50

Fresh garlic, sautéed spinach, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, Romano

Seafood PIzza

$15.00

Fresh garlic, sautéed shrimp, jumbo lump crab, mozzarella, Romano

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Barbecue sauce, diced chicken, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$12.00

Marinated chicken, pesto, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, Romano

Basil Pizza

$11.50

Housemade mozzarella, fresh basil, spicy tomato sauce

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Cornbread

$1.00

Fries

$5.00

Pizza Bread

$1.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Tossed

$5.00

Sm Dressing

$0.50

Lg Dressing

$0.75

KIDS MENU

Kids

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Kids Ham Sandwich

$9.00