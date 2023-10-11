Plumpjack 2018

$450.00

The warm growing season gave this wine its rich and dark character. The nose is filled with black cherry, blackberry, cassis, and fig, which is perfectly complimented by the classic Plumpjack sage and mint. The palate is silky upon entry and opens up to juicy blackberry and black cherry. The balanced acid and well-integrated tannin give this wine energy and length and leads to a beautiful raspberry and spice finish.