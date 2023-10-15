Cafe’ la Fleur 313 N Magnolia St
Cafe Lunch
Appetizers
Duck Wontons
Applewood smoked duck bacon, charred sweet corn, and cream cheese fills crescent-shaped wontons. Served with a pepper jelly sauce reduction
Boudin Balls
Cajun favorite boudin. This unique twist is mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, breaded & fried. Served with our house ranch horseradish
Jazzy Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a creamy sriracha aioli
Roadhouse Fries
Garlic & pepper fries, mixed cheeses, bacon, fried jalapenos, green onions, and a side of jalapeno ranch
Roux Seafood Dip
Shrimp, crab meat, & spinach baked in an old bay cream cheese sauce. Served with bread
Crawfish Bites
Fried crawfish tails, onions, and jalapenos. Served with seafood sauce
Nola Nachos
Seasoned tortilla chips paired with creamy Cajun queso topped with ground beef and roasted corn, peppers, poblano, & onions
Ms. Brenda's Green Tomatoes
Named after our beloved Brenda. She has passed but will live forever with the green tomatoes she perfected! Hand-cut and deep-fried. Finished with our crawfish Julie sauce
Soup & Salad
House Salad
Seasonal greens, tomato wedges, mixed cheese, cucumber, & pepperoncini peppers
Creole Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken, spring mix, red tomato, shredded cheese, bacon, roasted corn, peppers, poblano, & onions
Salmon Salad
Salmon seasoned with Cajun spices served atop baby spinach with hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, and fresh Parmesan cheese. We suggest our feta cheese vinaigrette dressing
Chef Salad
A generous portion of ham and turkey accompanied by Cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and a hard-boiled egg with your choice of dressing
Pineapple Chicken Salad
Chunks of tender charbroiled chicken blended with a light pineapple mayonnaise served in a pineapple boat atop a bed of crisp greens & fruit
Homemade Chicken Salad
He's a 20-year-old town favorite. Chunks of tender chicken blended with our house seasonings. Served with fresh fruit
Spinach Salad
Cup Red Beans and rice
Bowl red beans and rice
Cup seafood gumbo
Bowl Seafood Gumbo
Cup Shrimp bisque
Bowl Shrimp Bisque
Cup Chicken Gumbo
Bowl Chicken Gumbo
Cup Lobster Bisque
Bowl Lobster Bisque
Sides
Pasta & Creole Dishes
Improved Mardi Gras Pasta
Shrimp, chicken, Conecuh, holy trinity, creole cream sauce with penne pasta
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta
Lobster & Crab Ravioli
Lobster stuffed ravioli, sauteed spinach & tomatoes in a crab garlic cream sauce
Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with Alfredo sauce
Flanery Pasta
Sauteed shrimp with green onions & crawfish tails in a white wine butter sauce over penne pasta
Shrimp Ravioli
Sauté gulf shrimp in a mushroom cream sauce with a three cheese ravioli
Shrimp Creole
Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun. Served over rice
Crawfish Etouffee
Chicken Tortellini
Bourbon Street Pasta
Handheld Pt 1
Salmon BLT
Blackened filet of salmon on toasted ciabatta with dill mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and applewood smoked bacon
Chicken Sandwich
Boneless, skinless chicken breast dusted with Cajun spices, blackened, and topped with Pepper Jack cheese, fried jalapeños, lettuce, and tomato on ciabatta bread
Chick's Croissant
Homemade chicken salad or pineapple chicken salad on a flaky croissant with lettuce and tomato
Muffaletta
A New Orleans favorite. Stuffed with smoked ham, salami, smoked provolone cheese, and olive salad served on a fresh baked muffuletta bread
Captain's Club
A triple-layer sandwich of turkey, ham, bacon, Cheddar and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on wheat berry
Gravy Train
Roast beef, brown gravy, fried onions, and fried shrimp, on toasted French bread. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Crawfish Poboy
Tender crawfish tail meat blackened or fried served on toasted French bread. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Shrimp Poboy
Gulf shrimp hand-battered and quick-fried or lightly seasoned and sautéed. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Mardi Gras Poboy
Fried shrimp, fried jalapeños, caramelized onions, and andouille on toasted French bread. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, & seafood sauce
Roast Beef Poboy
Sweet Heat
Catfish Poboy
Entrées
Wicked Chicken
Cajun grilled chicken served on a bed of dirty rice and topped with crawfish, caramelized onions, & bacon scallion cream sauce
Canal Street Chicken
Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice and Italian green beans
Grilled Chicken with Vegetables
Boneless, skinless breast of chicken covered in sautéed mushrooms with a fresh steamed vegetable medley & green beans
New Orleans Redfish
A New Orleans original. Blackened redfish prepared over an open fire paired with Italian green beans and cheesy corn grits
Redfish Rockerfeller
Blackened redfish over creamy mashed potatoes topped with Rockefeller sauce
Grilled Chicken with Pasta
Boneless, skinless breast of chicken served with Italian green beans and a side of pasta in a light lemon butter sauce or white wine sauce
Bayou Chicken
Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice & Italian green beans
Blackened Salmon
Atlantic salmon blackened paired with steamed vegetables & white rice
Cajun Enchiladas
Jumbo Shrimp
Catfish Creole
Pirates Passion
Beer Battered Catfish
Catfish Lafayette
Burgers & Tacos
Steak Burger
Cheddar and provolone cheeses, caramelized onions, and sautéed mushrooms. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and pickle slice
El Diablo
Pepper Jack cheese, fried jalapenos, and bacon with spicy garlic mayo on a jalapeño Cheddar bun. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and pickle slice
Shroomer
Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, and mayo. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and pickle slice
Big Easy
Cheddar cheese, pecan smoked bacon, and a runny fried egg on a sweet sourdough bun. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and pickle slice
Shrimp Tacos
Lightly seasoned and sautéed shrimp on flour tortillas topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, Mexican cheeses, & our homemade cilantro ranch dressing
Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas with grilled redfish topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, Mexican cheese, & our homemade cilantro ranch dressing
Desserts
Drinks
Catering Menu
Catering Soups & Salads
Small (Half Gallon) Seafood Gumbo
A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread
Large (Gallon) Seafood Gumbo
A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread
Small (Half Gallon) Shrimp Bisque
Served with garlic bread
Large (Gallon) Shrimp Bisque
Served with garlic bread
Small (Half Gallon) Red Beans & Rice
Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices
Large (Gallon) Red Beans & Rice
Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices
Half Garden Salad
Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread
Full Garden Salad
Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread
Half Grilled Chicken Salad
Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread
Full Grilled Chicken Salad
Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread
Catering Entrées
Half Canal Street Chicken
Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice
Full Canal Street Chicken
Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice
Half Shrimp Creole
Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice
Full Shrimp Creole
Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice
Half Crawfish Etouffee
Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread
Full Crawfish Etouffee
Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread
Half Bayou Chicken
Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice
Full Bayou Chicken
Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice
Half Catfish Lafayette
Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee
Full Catfish Lafayette
Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee
Catering Pastas
Half Chicken Tortellini
Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo
Full Chicken Tortellini
Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo
Half Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta
Full Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta
Half Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce
Full Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce
Half Bayou Pasta
Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta
Full Bayou Pasta
Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta
Half Shrimp & Grits
Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce
Full Shrimp & Grits
Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce
Catering Dessert
Half Bread Pudding
Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel
Full Bread Pudding
Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel
Specialty Cheesecake - Strawberry Swirl
Specialty Cheesecake - Blueberry Swirl
Specialty Cheesecake - Salted Caramel
Specialty Cheesecake - Classic Vanilla
Catering Drinks
Wine and Beer
Red & Rose BTG
White BTG
Red BTB
White BTB
Bottled Beer
Devil's Harvest
Budweiser
Ultra
Coors
Lazy Magnolia
Modelo
Sam Adams october fest
Seasonal
Dos Equis
Bud Light
Angry Orchard
Miller
Yuengling
Suzy B
Abita
Seasonal