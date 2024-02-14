Cafe LeMade - Birmingham 670 South Old Woodward Avenue
Hot Drinks
- Basic Brew$5.00+
Brew of the Day!
- Espresso$5.00
one double shot
- Cortado$6.00
A tiny tiny latte!
- Cortadito$6.50
Espresso brewed with turbinado sugar
- Americano$5.50+
- Cappuccino$6.00+
A double shot of espresso + steamed milk + milk foam. Any milk, same price!
- Latte/Flat White$6.00+
Steamed milk + espresso
- Steamer$6.00+
Steamed milk + flavoring
- Tea$5.00
- London Fog$6.00+
Black tea with steamed milk + honey
- Red Eye$6.00+
Basic Brew + a double shot of espresso
- Matcha Latte$8.00
- Chai Latte$8.00
Cold Drinks
- Iced Coffee$6.00+
- Iced Tea$5.00
- Espresso on Ice$5.00
- Frappe$8.00
- Iced Chai Latte$8.00
- Iced Matcha Latte$8.00
- Iced Latte$8.00
- Italian Soda$5.00
- Smoothie$8.00
Snacks
Cafe LeMade - Birmingham 670 South Old Woodward Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(313) 820-7866
Open now • Closes at 3:45PM