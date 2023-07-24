Cafe Meridian & Catering 4731 NC-55
Entree
Herb Roasted Salmon
Lemon Herb Roasted Salmon with two sides & tzatziki sauce
Mango Chicken
Chicken Breast topped with mango salsa and served with two sides.
Fiesta Chicken
Chicken breast topped with pico de gallo & chipotle crema served with two sides
Spanakopita (V)
Sautéed spinach with ricotta & sheep feta baked in phyllo dough & served with our tzatziki sauce and two sides
Trio Salad
Protein Plate
Sandwiches
Beltie Sandwich
Roast beef, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, crunchy onion straws, garlic chive cream cheese on a sub
BLT & A Sandwich
Loaded with crispy bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, avocado, aioli in pressed panini
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, arugula, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic glaze in pressed panini
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breat, habanero cheddar jack, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema on brioche
Club Sandwich
Roast turkey, honey ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, dijon & mayo on wheat
El Diablo Sandwich
Spiced roasted turkey, bacon, habanero cheddar jack, crispy jalapeños , lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch on a sub
Frisco Sandwich
Roast turkey, swiss, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli on wheat
Julian
Pesto Sandwich
Chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, tomato, basil pesto in pressed panini
Rueben Sandwich
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island, deli mustard on marble rye
Savannah Sandwich
Crispy Chicken breast, spiced honey drizzle, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red pepper jelly on brioche
Sicilian Sandwich
Genoa salami, honey ham, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, hot cherry peppers, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, spices, balsamic reduction drizzle, and Italian vinaigrette on a sub
Supreme Sandwich
Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone, aioli on brioche
Tofu Sandwich
Seasoned tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, house made hummus on ciabatta
Tuna Melt
Albacore white tuna salad, muenster, bacon, baby spinach, tomato, on panini
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Albacore white tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on wheat
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chunky tarragon chicken, lettuce, tomato on wheat
Egg Salad Sandwich
Creamy egg salad, lettuce, tomato on wheat
Upstate Sandwich
Buffalo chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone,
Vegan Wrap
Spinach, tomato, jalapenos, carrot, black bean, corn, provolone, chipotle crema in a wrap
Veggie Wrap
Arugula, tomato, jalapeños, carrot, black bean, corn, provolone, chipotle crema in a wrap
Salads
Greek Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, bell peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, feta, lemon vinaigrette
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, house made croutons with caesar dressing
Large Kale Salad
Kale, carrots, cabbage, sweet cranberries, tossed with lemon dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine, arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles reduction drizzle, balsamic vinaigrette
Strawberry Salad
Spring greens, romaine, red cabbage, carrots, walnuts, feta cheese, cannellini beans, fresh strawberries, raspberry vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
romaine, celery, carrots, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Frank’s buffalo chicken breast with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Powerhouse Salad
Kale and cranberry salad ,garbanzo beans, tomato and baked salmon
Santa Fe Salad
Mixed greens, red cabbage, avocado, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, black bean, corn, tomato, crispy tortilla chips, chipotle ranch dressing
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, red cabbage, peppers, cucumbers, carrots, edamame, sesame seeds scallions, crispy noodles, sesame ginger dressing
Sides
Black Bean & Corn
Roasted Beets
Red Skin Potato Salad
Macaroni Salad
Orzo & Spinach
Bowtie Pesto Pasta Salad
Garbanzo & Tomato Salad
Fruit Salad
Kale & Cranberry Salad
Caesar Salad
Chunky Chicken Salad
Albacore Tuna Salad
Creamy Egg Salad
Roasted Vegetables
Vegetable of Day
Kettle Chips
Drinks
Desserts
Ghirardelli Brownie
Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Large Red Velvet Cookie
Large Reese's Cup Peanut Butter Cookie
5 Flavor Pound Cake
Banana Pudding
Carrot Cake
Cheese Cake
topped with fresh Strawberries
Chololate Lovers Cake
Chocolate layer cake with Chocolate Icing
Coconut Pineaple Cake
Lemon Cake
Strawberry Cake
Strawberry layer cake with Strawberry Icing
Tiramisu
Warm Toffee Butter Cake
topped with caramel drizzle