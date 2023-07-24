Entree

Herb Roasted Salmon

$14.50

Lemon Herb Roasted Salmon with two sides & tzatziki sauce

Mango Chicken

$10.95

Chicken Breast topped with mango salsa and served with two sides.

Fiesta Chicken

$10.95

Chicken breast topped with pico de gallo & chipotle crema served with two sides

Spanakopita (V)

$10.50

Sautéed spinach with ricotta & sheep feta baked in phyllo dough & served with our tzatziki sauce and two sides

Trio Salad

$8.75

Protein Plate

$9.25

Sandwiches

Beltie Sandwich

$9.50

Roast beef, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, crunchy onion straws, garlic chive cream cheese on a sub

BLT & A Sandwich

$9.50

Loaded with crispy bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, avocado, aioli in pressed panini

Caprese Sandwich

$9.50

Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, arugula, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic glaze in pressed panini

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken breat, habanero cheddar jack, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema on brioche

Club Sandwich

$9.50

Roast turkey, honey ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, dijon & mayo on wheat

El Diablo Sandwich

$9.50

Spiced roasted turkey, bacon, habanero cheddar jack, crispy jalapeños , lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch on a sub

Frisco Sandwich

$9.50

Roast turkey, swiss, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pesto aioli on wheat

Julian

$9.50

Pesto Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, tomato, basil pesto in pressed panini

Rueben Sandwich

$9.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island, deli mustard on marble rye

Savannah Sandwich

$9.50

Crispy Chicken breast, spiced honey drizzle, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red pepper jelly on brioche

Sicilian Sandwich

$9.50

Genoa salami, honey ham, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, hot cherry peppers, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, spices, balsamic reduction drizzle, and Italian vinaigrette on a sub

Supreme Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone, aioli on brioche

Tofu Sandwich

$9.50

Seasoned tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, house made hummus on ciabatta

Tuna Melt

$9.50

Albacore white tuna salad, muenster, bacon, baby spinach, tomato, on panini

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Albacore white tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on wheat

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Chunky tarragon chicken, lettuce, tomato on wheat

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Creamy egg salad, lettuce, tomato on wheat

Upstate Sandwich

$9.50

Buffalo chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone,

Vegan Wrap

$9.50

Spinach, tomato, jalapenos, carrot, black bean, corn, provolone, chipotle crema in a wrap

Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Arugula, tomato, jalapeños, carrot, black bean, corn, provolone, chipotle crema in a wrap

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.95

Romaine, tomatoes, bell peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, feta, lemon vinaigrette

Large Caesar Salad

$9.25

Romaine, parmesan, house made croutons with caesar dressing

Large Kale Salad

$9.75

Kale, carrots, cabbage, sweet cranberries, tossed with lemon dressing

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Romaine, arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles reduction drizzle, balsamic vinaigrette

Strawberry Salad

$10.95

Spring greens, romaine, red cabbage, carrots, walnuts, feta cheese, cannellini beans, fresh strawberries, raspberry vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

romaine, celery, carrots, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Frank’s buffalo chicken breast with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Powerhouse Salad

$15.50

Kale and cranberry salad ,garbanzo beans, tomato and baked salmon

Santa Fe Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, red cabbage, avocado, carrots, Monterey Jack cheese, jalapeños, black bean, corn, tomato, crispy tortilla chips, chipotle ranch dressing

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, red cabbage, peppers, cucumbers, carrots, edamame, sesame seeds scallions, crispy noodles, sesame ginger dressing

Sides

Black Bean & Corn

$2.65+

Roasted Beets

$2.65+

Red Skin Potato Salad

$2.65+

Macaroni Salad

$2.65+

Orzo & Spinach

$2.65+

Bowtie Pesto Pasta Salad

$2.65+

Garbanzo & Tomato Salad

$2.65+

Fruit Salad

$2.65+

Kale & Cranberry Salad

$4.25

Caesar Salad

$4.25

Chunky Chicken Salad

$3.95+

Albacore Tuna Salad

$3.95+

Creamy Egg Salad

$3.95+

Roasted Vegetables

$2.65+

Vegetable of Day

$2.65

Kettle Chips

$1.75

Beef Chili

Cup of Beef Chili

$6.25

With Cheese & Onion

Bowl of Beef Chili

$8.75

With Cheese & Onion

Drinks

Coke Products

$1.79

Dr. Browns Soda

$1.79

Smart Water 16oz

$2.99

Ice Tea

$1.79

JARRITOS Glass Bottle

$2.79

Perrier

$2.99

Snapple Juice

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Desserts

Ghirardelli Brownie

$2.75

Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75

Large Red Velvet Cookie

$2.75

Large Reese's Cup Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

5 Flavor Pound Cake

$4.99

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Cheese Cake

$4.99

topped with fresh Strawberries

Chololate Lovers Cake

$4.99

Chocolate layer cake with Chocolate Icing

Coconut Pineaple Cake

$4.99

Lemon Cake

$4.99

Strawberry Cake

$4.99

Strawberry layer cake with Strawberry Icing

Tiramisu

$4.99

Warm Toffee Butter Cake

$4.99

topped with caramel drizzle

Banana Pudding to share

$12.99