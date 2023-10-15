Breakfast

Korean Sandwiches

Ham-Egg-Cheese Korean Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Soft scrambled eggs, ham, korean corn-cheese on milk bread with ketchup-kewpie mayo glaze

Bacon-Egg-Cheese Korean Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Soft scrambled eggs, apple wood bacon, korean corn-cheese on milk bread with ketchup-kewpie mayo glaze

Rice Bowls

Egg Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Two Korean beef broth marinated hard boiled eggs with broccoli kimchi over rice. Available with bacon or ham

Baked Goods

Goodies

Croffle

$5.00

Flaky croissant dough in a crispy waffle shape. Topped with powdered sugar and your choice of matcha or chocolate drizzle and/or homemade whipped cream

Chocolate Croffle

$5.00

Flaky croissant dough with dark chocolate folded in a crispy waffle shape. Topped with powdered sugar and your choice of matcha or chocolate drizzle and/or homemade whipped cream

Berry Custard Toast

$5.00Out of stock

Like French toast but with a yogurt custard on thick-sliced Milk Bread topped with berries and your choice of drizzle

Honey Butter Soufflé Pancakes

$5.00Out of stock

A super soft pillow-y soufflé yogurt honey butter pancake topped with your choice of honey butter walnuts, matcha or berries

Kimchi Bacon Focaccia

$5.00Out of stock

Curry Scallion Biscuit with Miso Honey Butter

$4.50Out of stock

Savory, flaky with hints of Japanese curry combined with homemade miso butter

Cheese Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Tiramisu Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Fridge

Drinks

Milkis

$3.00

Grape Sac Sac

$3.00

Rice Punch

$3.00

Ramune

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Glass Bottle Coke

$4.00

Fiji Water (1L)

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Mojito Cocktail

$5.00

Kin Non Alcoholic Bellini Cocktail

$5.00

Ghia Non Alcoholic Spritz Cocktail

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Aperol Spritz Cocktail

$5.00

Bright Side Club Soda

$3.00

Bright Side Cucumber Lime Sparkling Water

$3.00

Bright Side Peach Ginger Sparkling Water

$3.00