SOFT OPENING SPECIAL MENU
Café Mornings
Breakfast
Korean Sandwiches
Rice Bowls
Baked Goods
Goodies
Croffle
$5.00
Flaky croissant dough in a crispy waffle shape. Topped with powdered sugar and your choice of matcha or chocolate drizzle and/or homemade whipped cream
Chocolate Croffle
$5.00
Flaky croissant dough with dark chocolate folded in a crispy waffle shape. Topped with powdered sugar and your choice of matcha or chocolate drizzle and/or homemade whipped cream
Berry Custard Toast
$5.00Out of stock
Like French toast but with a yogurt custard on thick-sliced Milk Bread topped with berries and your choice of drizzle
Honey Butter Soufflé Pancakes
$5.00Out of stock
A super soft pillow-y soufflé yogurt honey butter pancake topped with your choice of honey butter walnuts, matcha or berries
Kimchi Bacon Focaccia
$5.00Out of stock
Curry Scallion Biscuit with Miso Honey Butter
$4.50Out of stock
Savory, flaky with hints of Japanese curry combined with homemade miso butter
Cheese Cookie
$4.50Out of stock
Tiramisu Cookie
$4.50Out of stock
Fridge
Drinks
Milkis
$3.00
Grape Sac Sac
$3.00
Rice Punch
$3.00
Ramune
$3.00
Topo Chico
$4.00
Glass Bottle Coke
$4.00
Fiji Water (1L)
$5.00
Non Alcoholic Mojito Cocktail
$5.00
Kin Non Alcoholic Bellini Cocktail
$5.00
Ghia Non Alcoholic Spritz Cocktail
$5.00
Non Alcoholic Aperol Spritz Cocktail
$5.00
Bright Side Club Soda
$3.00
Bright Side Cucumber Lime Sparkling Water
$3.00
Bright Side Peach Ginger Sparkling Water
$3.00
Mornings Location and Ordering Hours
(609) 751-4834
Open now • Closes at 2PM