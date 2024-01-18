Cafe on the Square
TO GO
Drinks - NA
Liquor
- Well Vodka$3.74
- Grey Goose$7.01
- Titos$4.67
- Dbl Well Vodka$5.84
- Dbl Grey Goose$10.51
- Dbl Titos$6.77
- Well Gin$3.74
- Tanquerey$4.67
- Dbl Well Gin$5.84
- Dbl Tanquerey$6.77
- Well Rum$3.74
- Bacardi$4.44
- Captain$4.67
- Dbl Well Rum$5.84
- Dbl Bacardi$6.54
- Dbl Captain$6.77
- Well Tequila$3.74
- Patron$7.01
- Dbl Well Tequila$5.84
- Dbl Patron$8.41
- Well Whiskey$3.74
- Crown$5.84
- Jack$4.91
- Jameson$5.84
- Larceny$5.14
- MaCallan$9.35
- Makers$5.84
- Dbl Well Whiskey$5.84
- Dbl Crown$8.76
- Dbl Jack$8.76
- Dbl Jameson$8.76
- Dbl Larceny$7.61
- Dbl MaCallan$14.02
- Dbl Makers$8.76
- Amaretto$4.44
- Bailey's$5.14
- Coffee Liqeur$3.74
- Malibu$3.97
- Peach Scnapps$3.50
- Dbl Amaretto$6.54
- Dbl Bailey's$7.24
- Dbl Coffee Liqeur$5.84
- Dbl Malibu$6.07
- Dbl Peach Scnapps$5.60
Wine
Beer
Cocktails
- Mimosa$5.84
- Hawaiian Mimosa$7.01
- Fuzzy Mimosa$7.01
- Mimosa Flight$5.84
- Creamsicle Mimosa$7.01
- Tropical Mimosa$7.01
- Jalapeno Mary$5.84
- Bloody Mary$5.84
- Bloody Maria$6.78
- Mary NA$3.97
- White Russian$6.07
- Feelin` Peachy$6.07
- Boozy Hot Choc$6.07
- Rum Punch$6.07
- Old Fashioned$7.94
- Irish Coffee$7.01
- Pineapple Mule$7.01
- Straw Screwdriver$6.08
- Colorado Bulldog$6.54
- Drink Special$5.84
- Jalapeno Marg$6.54
- Long Island$7.94
- Mai Thai$7.94
- Margarita$4.91
- Moscow Mule$7.01
- Tequila Sunrise$4.91
Drink Special
BREAKFAST - OO
FAVORITES
- Corner Breakfast$9.35
Two eggs, prepared your way, hash browns, sausage, bacon or ham, and toast.
- Avocado Toast$9.90
Garlic toasted wheat bread with an avocado spread, topped with diced tomato, red onion, avocado slices and cracked black pepper. Served with two eggs prepared your way and fresh fruit. Add walnuts, chopped bacon or dried cranberries for .50 each.
- Town Square$9.35
Two fluffy pancakes or two slices of our old fashioned French toast, served with two eggs prepared your way and a choice of two strips of bacon, two sausage patties or a slice of ham.
- Breakfast Burrito$10.30
Spinach and herb tortilla stuffed with two scrambled eggs, bacon, peppers, onions, and hash browns topped with melted cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of house salsa and pineapple salsa.
OMELETS
- Everything Omelet$10.55
Three egg omelet stuffed with bacon, sausage, ham, red and green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with cheddar-jack cheese and avocado. Served with hash browns and toast.
- Cheese Lovers Omelet$9.85
Three egg omelet topped with cheddar, swiss, and pepper jack cheese. Add bacon, sausage, or ham for .50 each. Served with hash browns and toast.
- Garden Omelet$10.05
Three egg omelet stuffed with red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, topped with cheddar-jack cheese and avocado with salsa on the side. Served with hash browns and toast.