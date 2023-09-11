Café Parisien Stanford Hospital
Cafe
Sandwich
Ham & Swiss Parisian
Ham and Swiss cheese with butter on a freshly baked baguette.
Turkey Parisian
Turkey and Swiss cheese with butter on a baguette.
Pastrami Parisian
Turkey pastrami and Swiss cheese with mustard on baguette.
Cheese Parisian
Swiss cheese with butter on a baguette.
9-Grain Ham & Swiss Parisian
Ham and Swiss cheese with butter on a 9-grain baguette.
Salami Parisian
Italian Salami, Swiss cheese, fresh spinach and balsamic vinaigrette on a 9-grain baguette.
Greek
Fresh spinach, roasted tomatoes, Kalamata olive tapenade and Feta cheese on a 9-grain baguette.
Margarita
Fresh Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette on a Panini roll.
Tuscan
Grilled chicken breast, roasted tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette on a Panini roll.
Florentine
Grilled chicken, roasted tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella with pesto on Panini roll.
Chips
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
Egg, ham, Swiss cheese, spinach and roasted tomatoes on a croissant.
Salad
Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, freshly baked croutons, with a homemade Caesar dressing
Chinese Chicken Salad
A blend of shredded cabbage and lettuce, chicken breast, wontons, sliced mandarins, pickled ginger and sesame seeds with sesame vinaigrette dressing.
Warm Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed greens, Dijon vinaigrette, baguette crostini with warm goat cheese and bacon, topped with chopped walnuts
Primavera Salad
Spring Mix with Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Gorgonzola Cheese and Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
Soup
Combos
Specialty Items
Ham & Cheese Croissant
A freshly baked croissant with ham rolled inside and topped with Swiss cheese.
Spinach & Cheese Croissant
A freshly baked croissant hand rolled with spinach and cream cheese, and topped with Swiss cheese.
Vegetarian Quiche
A freshly baked pie crust filled with egg, cream, spinach, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese.
Bacon Quiche
Bacon, eggs, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, four cheeses and herbs baked in a delicate pie crust.
Vegetarian Quiche 7"
Bacon, eggs, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, four cheeses and herbs baked in a delicate 7" pie crust. Order in a day in advance.
Bacon Quiche 7"
Bacon, eggs, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, four cheeses and herbs baked in a delicate 7' pie crust. Order a day in advance.
Beverages
Espresso
Double Espresso
Cappuccino 8 oz.
Latte 8 oz.
Mocha 8 oz.
Americano 8 oz.
Single Macchiato
Cappuccino 12 oz.
Latte 12 oz.
Mocha 12 oz.
Americano 12 oz.
Double Macchiato
Single Espresso
Latte 16 oz.
Mocha 16 oz.
Iced Latte - 12 oz.
Iced Latte - 16 oz.
Iced Mocha - 12 oz.
Iced Mocha - 16 oz.
Coffee & Tea
House Beverages
Fresh Squeezed OJ - 16 oz.
Italian Soda - 16 oz.
Monin Syrup with carbonated water. Whipped cream added upon request.
Italian Soda - 24 oz.
Monin Syrup mixed with carbonated water. Whipped cream added upon request.