Cafe Passe 415 N. 4th Ave.
Cafe
Coffee
Tea
Smoothie
Bev
Breakfast
- Three Egg Breakfast$14.00
Three eggs cooked to your liking, potatoes or salad, choice of sausage, bacon or chorizo
- Migas$11.00
torn corn tortillas lightly pan fried with eggs
- Egg Sandwich$10.00
two eggs, melted cheddar, refried beans and Tapatio
- Smoked Salmon Gallette
Cripsy fried potato pancake layered with creme fraoche and smoked salmon, topped with truffle greens
- Classic French Toast$12.00
three slices brioche french toast with maple syrup, whipped cream and powdered sugar
- Berry French Toast$15.00
the classic french toast with mixed fresh berries
- Nutella Banana$15.00
the classic french toast with nutella and banana
- Quesadilla with Eggs$10.00
Breakfast Burrito
Bagels
- Just a Bagel$4.00
choice of bagel served with cream cheese or hummus
- Bagel Plate$8.00
choice of bagel with cream cheese, mixed greens, tomato, avocado, and red onion
- That Yummy Bagel$8.00
choice of toasted bagel, cream cheese, tomato slices, melted havarti anc chives
- Bagel and Lox$14.00
choice of bagel with smokeed salmon, cream cheese, greens, red onion, tomato, capers, and balsamic vinaigrette
- That Pesto Bagel$8.00
choice of bagel with fresh vegan pesto, lettuce, tomato, radish, onion, topped with Passes everything seed and herb mix
Lunch
Soups and Salads
- Buttermilk Cobb$14.00
avocado, roasted turkey, bacon, havarti, red onion, soft boiled egg, herloom cherry tomatoes, buttermilk ranch
- Chicken Caesar Salad$8.00
Petite romaine, fresh parmesan, garlic croutons, anchovies, caesar dressing
- That Wedgy One$13.00
crisp iceberg wedge, bleu cheese dressing, bacon, chives, radish
- Veggie Salad$12.00
Sandwiches
- Turkey Avocado Club$14.00
turkey, avocado, havarti, bacon, tomato, greens, basil aioli on a croissant
- The Pig and Pickle$14.00
Avocado, Pickles, greens, tomato, veganaise on whole wheat grain bread
- French Dip$15.00
roast beef with melted swiss cheese and au jus
- French Onion Grilled Cheese$10.00
melted swiss, provolone, carmelized onions
- The Veggie$12.00
Mixed roasted veggies with melted cheese
- Classic Cheeseburger$16.00
Two patty Cheesburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion on a brioche bun with your choice of fries or salad
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Dinner
- Meatloaf$16.00
Home-made traditional meatloaf served with mashed garlic potatoes and seasonal vegetable
- Homestyle Roast Beef$9.00
- Albondigas$17.00
Traditional Mexican meatball soup served with a cheese quesadilla
- Pan Seared Chicken$20.00
Chicken breast with wild rice and grain medley, seasonal vegetable
- Honey Glazed Salmon$21.00
Pan seared salmon filet with pesto whipped potato, blistered tomato and balsamic reduction
- Sauteed Tofu and Vegetables$17.00
Seasonal vegetables sauteed and lightly seasoned. Served over rice
- Miso Salmon$21.00
Pan seared falmon filet with Miso Butter asparagus and forbidden rice