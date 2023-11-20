Café Pierrot Catering
Holiday Catering
Dinner A La Carte
- Fig & Apricot Stuffed Pork Loin$150.00
Half pan of pork loin stuffed with figs and apricots with a pinot noir demi glace sauce (serves 12 people).
- Short Ribs Cavatelli$85.00
Half pan of braised short ribs served in a Provencal sauce with cavatelli pasta.
- Beef Bourguignon$85.00
Half pan of braised sirloin stew served in a red wine sauce with mushrooms & pearl onions
- Chicken Francaise (GF)$65.00
Half pan of lightly battered sauteed chicken in a lemon white wine sauce. Gluten Free.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$75.00
Half pan of breaded chicken breast stuffed with swiss cheese and ham topped with a creamy cheese mornay sauce.
- Grilled Salmon Fillets (GF)$95.00
Grilled salmon fillets in a white wine lemon butter sauce. Half pan.
- Eggplant Rollatini$60.00
Half pan of eggplant rollatini
- Penne a la Vodka$55.00
Half pan of penne a la vodka.
- Macaroni & Cheese$45.00
Half pan of macaroni and cheddar cheese.
- Cheese Lasagna$55.00
Half pan of cheese lasagna
- Mashed Potatoes (GF)$45.00
Half pan of mashed potatoes. Gluten Free.
- String Beans (GF)$45.00
Half pan of french string beans tossed in shallots & butter. Gluten Free.
- Mixed Garden Vegetables (GF)$45.00
Half pan of broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, yellow squash, and carrots tossed in shallots & butter. Gluten Free.
- Butternut Squash Soup (GF)$12.00
Quart of our most popular butternut squash soup. Gluten Free.
- Cranberry Compote - Pint (GF)$10.00
Pint of deliciously tart & sweet cranberry compote. Gluten Free.
- Chicken Tenders$55.00
Half pan of breaded chicken tenders.
Breads & Rolls
- Dinner Rolls (Dozen)$5.00
One dozen plain dinner rolls.
- Baguette Loaf$3.95
Our French baguette loaf.
- Country French Loaf$3.95
Our sourdough Country French bread loaf.
- Semolina Loaf$3.95
Semolina bread loaf topped with sesame seeds.
- Rye Bread Loaf (Seeds)$3.95
Rye bread loaf topped with rye seeds.
- Rye Bread Loaf (No Seeds)$3.95
Rye bread loaf with no seed topping.
- Multigrain Loaf$4.95
Multi-grain bread loaf topped with multi-grain seeds.
Appetizers & Platters
- Shrimp Cocktail 2 Lbs. Platter (GF)$50.00
(2 Lb. platter) Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce. Approximately 20 shrimp per pound. Gluten Free.
- Shrimp Cocktail 4 Lbs. Platter (GF)$95.00
(4 Lb. platter) Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce. Approximately 20 shrimp per pound. Gluten Free.
- Cheese Platter (GF)$67.00
Assorted cheeses served with crackers | 12"
- Vegetable Crudite Platter (GF)$40.00
Assorted raw veggies (GF) served with blue cheese dipping sauce | 12"
- Breakfast Pastries Platter$67.50
Platter of 18 breakfast pastries - including: croissaints, chocolate croissants, raspberry cheese croissants, apple turnovers, almond braids, raisin scones, white chocolate cranberry scones.
- Fresh Fruit Platter (GF)$45.00
Assorted fresh fruits (Gluten Free) | 12" platter
- Wrap Platter$90.00
(20 pieces) Turkey, roast beef, ham & swiss, lemon dill chicken salad, grilled vegetables with pesto served in a wrap. All sliced meat wraps are made with lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard.
- Mini Sandwiches Platter$90.00
(20 pieces) Turkey, roast beef, ham & swiss, lemon dill chicken salad, grilled vegetable sandwiches served on dinner rolls and mini croissants. All sliced meat sandwiches are made with lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard.
- Broccoli Cheddar Quiche$19.95
9" Broccoli Cheddar Quiche
- Lorraine Quiche$19.95
9" Lorraine Quiche
- Spinach, Feta, Tomato Quiche$19.95
9" Spinach, Feta, and Tomato, Quiche
Hors D'oeuvres
- Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Roasted Pear & Brie in Phyllo$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Seafood Ragout in a Puff Pastry Boat$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Bourbon Chicken Skewers$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Chicken Teriyaki Skewers$48.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Coconut Shrimp Skewers$72.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Mini Crab Cakes$55.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
- Sweet & Sour Meatballs$45.00
(50 pieces per half pan)
- Swedish Meatballs$45.00
(50 pieces per half pan)
- Petit Franks$40.00
(24 pieces per half pan)
Desserts
- Very Merry Raspberry Cake$45.00
- Chocolate Buche de Noel (Yulelog)$45.00
- Tray of Assorted Petit Fours$49.00
- Loaf of German Stollen$18.97
- Seasonal Holiday Cupcakes (Pack of 6)$21.42
- Santa Pull-apart Cupcake Cake$35.00
- Sprinkle Cupcakes (Pack of 6)$11.82
Pack of 6: (3) Vanilla & (3) Chocolate Sprinkle Cupcakes.
- Mini Cannolis (1 Dozen)$25.00
- Macarons Assorted (Box of 12)$25.00
- Macarons Assorted (Box of 6)$12.50
- Assorted Cake Bars (Box of 7)$34.79
- Italian Rainbow Petit Four Platter$49.00
Platter of 35 pieces.
- Bite-Sized Fudge Brownie Platter$32.00
- Chocolate Lava Cakes (Box of 6)$15.88
- Vanilla Eclairs (Box of 4)$11.88
- Assorted Fruit Tartlettes (Box of 4)$26.00
Box of 4 Tartlettes: 2 Apple crumb, 1 Lemon meringue, 1 Mixed Fruit.
- Eclairs Assorted (Box of 3)$9.97
Box of 3 eclairs: vanilla, espresso, pistachio flavors
- Le Jardin Cake$45.00
Layers of vanilla sponge cake with chocolate mousse, iced with vanilla buttercream
- Funfetti Cake$45.00
Layers of funfetti cake with vanilla buttercream filling, iced with vanilla buttercream and rainbow sprinkles. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Triple Chocolate Cake$45.00
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse filling, iced with chocolate buttercream. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Cheesecake (Plain)$32.00
Our dense New York style cheesecake with a graham cracker crumb base. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Lemon Meringue Tart$20.00
Our sugar cookie crust filled with a lemon curd and topped with toasted meringue.
- Apple Crumb Tart$20.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust baked with apples and cinnamon, finished with a crumb topping.
- Fresh Mixed Fruit Tart$25.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with a mix of fresh fruit.
Cookies
- *Custom* Dog Ornament Cookies$5.95
Individually wrapped fondant cookie: Customized holiday pet ornaments! Please select the breed of dog or cat from the list below. Then select your choice of inscription “Merry Christmas” or type the pet’s name. (Please see our website for examples of the images associated with each breed for reference: www.pierrotcatering.com)
- *Custom* Cat Ornament Cookies$5.95
Individually wrapped fondant cookie: Customized holiday kitty cat ornaments! Please select the breed from the list below. Then select your choice of inscription “Merry Christmas” or type the pet’s name. (Please see our website for examples of the images associated with each breed for reference: www.pierrotcatering.com)
- Let it Snow Mug Decorated Cookie$4.95
Individually wrapped fondant design cookie.
- Ugly Sweater Decorated Cookie$4.95
Individually wrapped fondant design cookie.
- Grinch Decorated Cookie$4.95
Individually wrapped fondant design cookie.
- Mandalorian Decorated Cookie$4.95
Individually wrapped fondant design cookie.
- Vintage VW Bus Decorated Cookie$4.95
Individually wrapped fondant design cookie.
- Santa Decorated Cookie$4.95
Individually wrapped fondant design cookie.
- Peanuts Decorated Cookie$4.95
Individually wrapped fondant design cookie.
- Christmas Tree Decorated Cookie$4.95
Individually wrapped decorated cookie.
- Paint Your Own - Bear Cookie$4.95
A holiday design paint-your-own stencil cookie, includes paintbrush, individually wrapped.
- Paint Your Own - Santa Cookie$4.95
A holiday design paint-your-own stencil cookie, includes paintbrush, individually wrapped.
- Paint Your Own - Nativity Scene Cookie$4.95
A holiday design paint-your-own stencil cookie, includes paintbrush, individually wrapped.
- Paint Your Own - Elf Cookie$4.95
A holiday design paint-your-own stencil cookie, includes paintbrush, individually wrapped.
- Paint Your Own - Snowman Cookie$4.95
A holiday design paint-your-own stencil cookie, includes paintbrush, individually wrapped.
- Gingerbread House$55.00
Festive holiday theme fully decorated Gingerbread House.
- Gingerbread People$3.95
Gingerbread people, individually wrapped.
- DIY Gingerbread People Kit$45.00
Decorate-your-own gingerbread people kit - includes 12 people, piping bags, tips, royal icing mix, sprinkles. Everything you need all in one place!
- Assorted Large Cookie Platter$27.00
Platter of large assorted cookie flavors: Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal White Chocolate Cranberry, Oatmeal Raisin. (Includes 18 cookies)
- 1 Lb. Cookie Tray$20.00
- 2 Lb. Cookie Tray$40.00
- Raspberry Linzer Tart Cookie$3.97
Buttery almond shortbread cookie with a thin layer of raspberry preserves.
Beverages
Coffee
Tea
Flavored Lattes
- Vanilla Latte$4.95
- Caramel Latte$4.95
- Mocha Latte$4.95
- Coconut Caramel Latte$4.95
- Crème Brulee Latte$4.95
- Irish Cream Latte$4.95
- Nutella Latte$4.95
- Peppermint Mocha Latte$4.95
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.95
- White Pumpkin Mocha$4.95
- Love-a-Latte$4.95
- Spring Berry Latte$4.95
- Lavendar Vanilla Latte$4.95
- Iced Toasted Almond Latte w/ White Chocolate Cold Foam$5.95
- Hazelnut Latte$4.95
Shaken Espresso
Milk & Juice
Soda & Water
Hot Chocolate
Pans & Platters Catering
Chicken
Beef
Seafood
Pasta
Sides
- Mediterranean Pasta Salad$19.50
(3 lb. bowl) Tri-color rotini with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, and black olives (Serves 10-12 people)
Starters
Quiche
Salads
Hors D'oeuvres
- Shrimp Cocktail 2 Lbs. Platter (GF)$50.00
(2 Lb. platter) Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce. Approximately 20 shrimp per pound. Gluten Free.
- Shrimp Cocktail 4 Lbs. Platter (GF)$95.00
(4 Lb. platter) Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce. Approximately 20 shrimp per pound. Gluten Free.
Sandwiches/Wraps
- Luncheon Package (per person)$15.97
Minimum 10 people | Includes your choice of sandwiches, wraps, side salads, and dessert.
Desserts
- Macaron Tree (35 Macarons + Stand) (GF)$88.50
Includes 35 maracons & the tiered stand. Assorted flavors included. Macarons are a traditional French sandwich cookie made with almond flour and meringue shell, filled with buttercream, ganache, or jam. Naturally gluten free, but not produced in a gluten free facility.
- Macarons - Box of 12 (GF)$25.20
Box of 12 macarons in assorted flavors. Gluten Free.
- Macarons - Box of 6 (GF)$12.60
Box of 6 macarons in assorted flavors. Gluten Free.
- Bite-Sized Fudge Brownie Platter$32.00
- Assorted Large Cookie Platter$27.00
Platter of large assorted cookie flavors: Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal White Chocolate Cranberry, Oatmeal Raisin. (Includes 18 cookies)
- Mini Cannoli Platter (1 Dozen)$25.00
Platter of 1 dozen mini cannolis.
- Tray of Assorted Petit Fours$49.00
Servingware
Bakery
Pastries
- Almond Croissant$3.75
- Apple Danish$3.75
- Apple Turnover$3.75
- Apricot Danish$3.75
- Cheese Danish$3.75
- Cherry Danish$3.75
- Cinnamon Bun (Single)$3.75
- Cinnamon Bun (Box of 6)$19.75
- Croissant (Plain)$3.75
- Croissant (Chocolate)$3.75
- Croissant (Raspberry Cheese)$3.75
- Crumb Cake$3.25
- Muffin (Pumpkin)$3.75
- Scone (Pumpkin)$3.75
- Scone (raisin)$3.75
- Scone (Cranberry White Chocolate)$3.75
Cookies: Fondant
- Thanksgiving Pumpkin Fondant Cookie$4.95
Individually wrapped fondant design cookie.
- Turkey on Pie Fondant Cookie$4.95
Individually wrapped fondant design cookie.
- Football Turkey Fondant Cookie$4.95
- Cool Turkey Fondant Cookie$4.95
- Gnome Pumpkin Fondant Cookie$4.95
- Paint Your Own Turkey Pilgrim Cookie$4.95
- Paint Your Own Turkey on Pie Cookie$4.95
- Paint Your Own Pilgrim Cookie$4.95
Cookies: Large
- Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.97
- Large Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.97
- Large Oatmeal White Choc Craisin Cookie$2.97
- Large Peanut Butter Cookie$2.97
- Large Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie$1.97
- Raspberry Linzer Tart Cookie$3.97
Buttery almond shortbread cookie with a thin layer of raspberry preserves.
- Large Gluten Free Double Chocolate Cookie$2.97
Gluten free.
Cookies: Mini Bags
Pound Cakes & Loaves
Doughnuts
Macarons
- Birthday Cake Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Blueberry Cheesecake Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Chocolate Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Lemon Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Mocha Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Nutella Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Red Velvet Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Strawberry Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Vanilla Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Caramel Apple Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Pumpkin Macaron (GF)$2.10
- Maple Macaron (GF)$2.10
Cookies: Trays
Luncheon Catering
Catering Luncheon
- Luncheon Package (per person)$15.97
Minimum 10 people | Includes your choice of sandwiches, wraps, side salads, and dessert.
- Coffee$20.50
Decaf or Regular coffee with sugar, sweeteners, half & half (Serves 8 people).
- Hot Tea$20.50
Assorted Tea Bags with sugar, sweeteners, half & half (Serves 8 people).
- Sodas$2.50
Individual can of Diet Coke, Coke, Ginger Ale, Seltzer
- Bottled Waters$2.50
Individual bottle of water
- Serving ware package$0.75
Plastic serving spoons & tongs
- Utensil package$1.00
Per person - Includes disposable plates, utensils, napkins.
Dessert
6" In-Store Cakes
- Funfetti Cake$45.00
Layers of funfetti cake with vanilla buttercream filling, iced with vanilla buttercream and rainbow sprinkles. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Le Jardin Cake$45.00
Layers of vanilla sponge cake with chocolate mousse, iced with vanilla buttercream
- Strawberries & Cream Cake$45.00
Layers of vanilla sponge cake with strawberry mousse filling, iced with vanilla buttercream. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Triple Chocolate Cake$45.00
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse filling, iced with chocolate buttercream. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Cheesecake (Plain)$32.00
Our dense New York style cheesecake with a graham cracker crumb base. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Cheesecake (Pumpkin)$37.00
Seasonal pumpkin-flavored New York style cheesecake with a graham cracker crumb base. (Serves 10-12 people)
- Pumpkin Spice Cake$45.00
Layers of pumpkin spice cake filled with cream cheese icing and finished with a vanilla buttercream icing. (Serves 10-12 people)
Cake Bars & Slices
- Carrot Cake Bar$4.97
Layers of carrot cake and cream cheese icing.
- Cheesecake Brownie Bar$4.97
A layer of our NY-style cheesecake and a layer of our chocolate fudge brownie, covered entirely in dipped chocolate
- Italian Rainbow Cookie Bar$4.97
Layers of moist almond cake and a thin layer of raspberry preserves, covered in dipped dark chocolate ganache.
- Lemon Raspberry Bar$4.97
Layers of vanilla cake and raspberry preserves with lemon mousse.
- Tiramisu Bar$4.97
Layers of coffee-soaked vanilla cake with vanilla mousse filling.
- Cheesecake (Plain) Slice$6.95
Our signature NY-style cheesecake, by the slice!
- Chocolate Lava Cake$3.97
Chocolate sponge lava cake filled with hardened chocolate ganache. Meant to be served warm once ganache filling is melted - even better when served with ice cream!
- Slice of the Day$3.97
Call to confirm the flavor of the day!
- Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice$6.95
Our signature NY-style cheesecake, by the slice!
Cupcakes
- Vanilla Sprinkle Cupcake$1.97
Vanilla cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Chocolate Sprinkle Cupcake$1.97
Chocolate cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Pumpkin Cupcake$3.57
Pumpkin spice cupcake topped with cream cheese icing.
- Jardin Cupcake$3.57
Vanilla cupcake filled with chocolate mousse, iced with vanilla buttercream. Colors will vary.
- Lemon Drop Cupcake$3.57
Vanilla cupcake filled with lemon curd, iced with lemon buttercream.
- Strawberries & Cream Cupcake$3.57
Vanilla cupcake filled with strawberry mousse, iced with swirled strawberry and vanilla buttercream.
- Triple Chocolate Cupcake$3.57
Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate mousse and iced with chocolate buttercream
- Gluten Free Vanilla Cupcake$3.97
Gluten free vanilla cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcake$3.97
Gluten free chocolate cupcake iced with vanilla buttercream.
- Turkey Cupcake (single)$4.95
Tarts
- Fresh Mixed Fruit Tart$25.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with a mix of fresh fruit.
- Apple Crumb Tart$20.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust baked with apples and cinnamon, finished with a crumb topping.
- Apricot Almond Tart$20.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with apricots and toasted almonds.
- Lemon Meringue Tart$20.00
Our sugar cookie crust filled with a lemon curd and topped with toasted meringue.
- Fresh Mixed Fruit Tartlette$6.50
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with a mix of fresh fruit.
- Apple Crumb Tartlette$6.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust baked with apples and cinnamon, finished with a crumb topping.
- Apricot Almond Tartlette$6.00
Our buttery hazelnut crust filled with baked almond cream and topped with apricots and toasted almonds.
- Lemon Meringue Tartlette$6.00
Our sugar cookie crust filled with a lemon curd and topped with toasted meringue.
Eclairs, Cannoli, Brownies
- Cannoli (Plain Shell)$2.97
Cannoli cream and chocolate chips filled in a plain cannoli shell.
- Cannoli (Chocolate Dipped Shell)$2.97
Cannoli cream and chocolate chips filled in a cannoli shell dipped in chocolate.
- Éclair - Vanilla Mousse$2.97
Classic French pastry filled with vanilla mousse.
- Éclair - Cinnamon Roll$3.50
Classic French pastry filled with cinnamon roll flavored mousse.
- Éclair - Caramel Apple Mousse$3.50
Classic French pastry filled with caramel apple mousse.
- Brownie - Chocolate Fudge$3.67
Chocolate fudge brownie
- Brownie - German Chocolate$3.67
German chocolate fudge brownie.
- Gluten Free Fudge Brownie$5.97
Gluten free chocolate fudge brownie.
- Chocolate Caramel Apple$6.95
Chocolate and caramel covered apple.
Candles
Breakfast Brunch Catering
Catering Breakfast
- Fresh Fruit Cup$4.95
- Sliced Pound Cake Platter$18.90
Slices of pound cake served on a platter - Flavors: Lemon and Cranberry Orange (Serves 10-12 people).
- Yogurt Granola Parfait Cups (GF)$4.95
Individual 9 oz. Parfait Cup: Greek yogurt, granola, and fresh fruit.
- Scrambled Eggs (GF)$70.00
Half pan of scrambled eggs (Serves 8-10 people).
- Pancakes$45.00
Plain pancakes served with sides of syrup & butter (Serves 10-12 people).
- French Toast$55.00
Half pan of flavored french toast: Raspberry stuffed, Chocolate Chip stuffed, and Cinnamon Walnut. Accompanied by sides of syrup & butter. Available as an assortment of all flavors or one flavor (Serves 8-10 people).
- Bacon (GF)$55.00
Half pan of bacon (Serves 10 people).
- Sausage (GF)$40.00
Half pan of sausage (Serves 10 people).
- Breakfast Potatoes (GF)$45.00
Half pan of breakfast potatoes (Serves 8-10 people).
Catering Beverages
Catering Brunch Add-Ons
Quiche (cold)
Whole Quiche
Quiche Slices (no sides)
Prepared Salads
- Lemon Dill Chicken Salad (GF)$9.30+
House recipe lemon dill chicken salad. Gluten Free. (Available in: cup, pint, or quart)
- Tuna Salad (GF)$7.32+
White albacore tuna salad. Gluten Free. (Available in: cup, pint, or quart)
- Mediterranean Pasta Salad$2.41+
Tri-color rotini with artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, and black olives. (Available in: cup, pint, or quart)
- Potato Salad (GF)$2.87+
Red bliss potato salad. Gluten Free. (Available in: cup, pint, or quart)
- Tabbouleh Quinoa Salad (GF)$3.21+
Quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, mint, chopped parsley tossed in a lime vinaigrette. Gluten Free. (Available in: cup, pint, or quart)