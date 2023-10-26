Online Ordering Coming Soon!
Cafe POM
Food
From the Kitchen
- Lahmajoun$5.00
Armenian meat OR veggie “pizza”, served plain or with cucumbers, tomatos, olives & wild pickles
- Yalanchi (5pcs)$7.50
Vegetarian stuffed grape leaves
- Pilaf$3.50
- Vospov Kufte (6pcs)$7.00
Red lentil & bulgur patties
- Falafel with Tahini dip (5pcs)$6.00
Middle Eastern chick pea patties with herbs & spices)
- Boureg$3.50
- Mante$10.00
Tiny meat stuffed dumplings served with a tomatoe drizzle and yogurt dipping sauce
- Dip Trio$9.00
- Khinkali (4pcs)$10.00
Large Georgian beef dumplings, boiled
- Kebab (x2)$11.00
- Za'atar Bread$3.00
Middle Easter hearb topped bread
Mediterranean Bowls
Pastries
Soups & Salads
Online Market
Salads by the LB
Cafe POM Location and Ordering Hours
(610) 426-3610
Open now • Closes at 5:30PM