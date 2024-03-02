Cafe Santa Rosa - Coffee 1327 KELLY AVE
Coffee
- Drip 8oz$3.90
- Drip 12oz$4.15
- Drip 16oz$4.45
- Kalita 8oz$4.15
- Kalita 12oz$4.45
- Kalita 16oz$4.70
- Chemex 8oz$5.25
- Chemex 12oz$5.55
- Chemex 16oz$5.80
- French Press 8oz$5.25
- French Press 12oz$5.55
- French Press 16oz$5.80
- Aero Press 8oz$4.15
- Aero Press 12oz$4.45
- Aero Press 16oz$4.70
- Cold Brew 12oz$4.70
- Cold Brew 16oz$5.00
- Cold Brew 20oz$5.25
Espresso
Loose Leaf Tea
Tea Latte
Drinks
Bakery
- Almond Biscotti$2.50
- Blueberry Muffin$3.75
- Cheese Danish$3.75
- Cheesecake$13.50
- Chocolate Banana Bread$4.45
- Chocolate Cake Pops$3.75
- Chocolate Muffin$3.75
- Cinnamon Muffin$3.75
- Coffee Cake$5.25
- Empanadas$13.50
- Guac Toast no Egg$6.75
- Guac Toast with Egg$7.75
- Lemon Poppyseed Bread$4.50
- Mini Bagels$2.50
- Orange Cranberry Bread$4.00
- Overnight Oats For Here$8.30
- Overnight Oats To Go$9.30
- Regular Bagels$3.50
- Strawberry Scone$3.75
- Tres Leches Cake$6.65
- Vanilla Scone$3.75
(309) 214-9255
Closed