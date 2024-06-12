Cafe Services 230- Talbots Café
Weekly Specials
Weekly Deli Special
Weekly Premium Deli
Wednesday Specials
Wednesday Soup
Wednesday Lunch Grill
Talbots Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Grill
- Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Build your own Breakfast Sandwich from Selection of Options
- Build Your Own Omelet
Build your own 3 Cage Free Egg Omelet with Options for Cheeses and Vegetables
- Combo Meal
Two cage free eggs (any style) potatoes, and choice of breakfast meat
- Eggs Your Way
Enjoy your Eggs Prepared Just the way You Like Them. Additional Vegetables, Cheeses & Sides
- Breakfast Burrito
Eggs with diced Onions, Peppers, Sausage & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Salsa
- Breakfast Gordita
Eggs with Hash Browns, Bacon, Salsa & Shredded cheddar Cheese in a Folded Tortilla
- Breakfast Sides
Choose a Side to Go with Your Breakfast
Breakfast Bowls
Talbots Lunch Menu
Sandwiches
- Deluxe Deli Sandwich
Boar's Head Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Green leaf Lettuce & Whole Grain Mustard. Served on Ciabatta Bread
- Italian Sandwich
Boar's Head Ham, Capicola, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Oil and Vinegar. Served on the Bread of Your Choice
- Classic Tuna Sandwich
Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served on the Bread of Your Choice
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Hot Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing. Served on the Wrap of Your Choice
- Pesto Tomato Mozzarella
Hot House Tomatoes, Lettuce, Fresh Mozzarella & Pesto. Served on Ciabatta Bread.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing. Served on the Wrap of Your Choice
- B.L.T Sandwich
Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Creamy Mayo on Toasted Wheat Bread.
- Classic Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served on the Bread of Your Choice
- Virgina Ham and Swiss
Boar's Head Shaved Virginia Ham with Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss Cheese. Served on Your Choice of Bread
- Fit Pick: Veggie Supreme
Assorted Roasted Vegetables with Hummus & Swiss Cheese. Served on Multigrain Bread
- Build Your Perfect Sandwich
Make your own sandwich featuring Boars Head meats. Choose your bread, your spread, meats, cheeses and assorted toppings.
Burgers
- Build Your Perfect Burger!
Choose from beef or garden burger and make this a great sandwich!
- Cafe Classic
1/3lb Seasoned Angus Beef Patty
- Cheeseburger
1/3lb Seasoned Angus Beef Patty. Served with Your Choice of Cheese.
- Bacon Cheddar Burger
1/3LB Seasoned Angus Beef Patty. With Applewood Smoked Bacon & Vermont Cheddar Cheese
- Beyond Burger
1/4LB Seasoned Plant Based Burger
- Smokehouse Burger
1/3lb Seasoned Burger topped with Sauteed Julienned Bell Peppers, Applewood Bacon, Vermont Cheddar Cheese & BBQ Sauce
Grill
- B.T.C
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese
- Tuna
Albacore Tuna Salad & American Cheese
- The Grilled Cheeserie
Classic Grilled Cheese on thick Cut White Bread Loaded with Cheddar Cheese.
- Cheesesteaks
Shaved Beef Sirloin or Chicken Griddled topped with American Cheese and Served in a Sub Roll
- Build Your Own Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla with Special Blend of Cheese Melted and Browned to perfection. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream on the Side.
- Chicken Tenders- A La Carte
Lightly Battered, Fried, Crispy Chicken Tenders. Served with Your Choice of Sauce
- Chicken Tender Basket
Lightly Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Your Favorite Sauce. Served with French Fries.
- Nashville Chicken
Breaded and Deep-Fried Chicken Breast, Slathered with Nashville Hot Sauce & Served on Brioche Roll with Pickles.
- Sides
Add a Side Order to Your Meal