Cafe Social House 1400 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE
FOOD
Starters
- Fried Calamari
Onions, Bell Peppers, and Marinara Sauce on the side$10.00
- Brussel Sprouts
Lightly Fried, Tossed in Our Honey Glaze Sauce$8.00
- Salmon Croquettes
3 Homemade Salmon Croquettes with our Signature Sauce.$12.00
- Avocado Toast
Our thick-cut Multi-grain toast, with fresh smashed avocado fresh lime juice, house seasoning.$8.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Topped with Feta Cheese and our Special House Sauce$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lamb Chops A La Carte (4)$25.00
Breakfast
- Salmon Croquettes Meal
3 Homemade Salmon Croquettes with our Signature Sauce with eggs and grits or potato.$22.00
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Pork or Turkey Bacon/Chicken, Pork or Turkey Sausage on Texas Toast$10.00
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Chicken, Pork or Turkey Sausage on Texas Toast$10.00
- Lamb Chops & Eggs
Four Glazed Lamb Chops served with Three Eggs - Any style and Texas Toast$30.00
- Steak & Eggs
Tender New York Strip Steak with Three Eggs any Style and Texas Toast$28.00
- Martini Tilapia & Grits
Juicy Grilled or Fried Tilapia with Creamy Grits and Our Café Signature Sauce$18.00
- Martini Chicken & Grits$18.00
- Martini Catfish & Grits$22.00
- Martini Shrimp & Grits
Blackened Grilled or Fried Shrimp with Creamy Grits and Our Café Signature Sauce$22.00
- Martini Snapper & Grits
Juicy Grilled or Fried Snapper with Creamy Grits and Our Café Signature Sauce$30.00
- Martini Salmon & Grits
Grilled Salmon and Creamy Grits with Our Cafe Signature Sauce and Texas Toast$28.00
- Martini Salmon, Shrimp & Grits
Blackened Grilled Salmon and Creamy Grits with Our Grilled Shrimp shaken with Our Cafe Signature Sauce and Texas Toast$32.00
- 3 Egg Omelet with Cheese
***Build Your Own Omelet***$8.00
- Salmon Omelet with Cheese
Salmon Omelet with Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers, Tomatoes, Cheese.$17.00
- Single French Toast$5.00
- French Toast
Three Fluffy Slices of Brioche French Toast with Sliced Strawberries, Blueberries and Powdered Sugar$14.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes
Three Fluffy Moist Pancakes with Sliced Strawberries, Blueberries and Powdered Sugar$12.00
- Chicken & Waffles
One Light & Crispy Belgian Waffle with 3 fried whole wings with Sliced Strawberries, Blueberries and Powdered Sugar$16.00
- Social House Platter
Three Eggs any style, with your choice of Sausage or Bacon, Grits or Breakfast Potatoes served with Texas Toast$14.00
- Avocado Toast Platter
Our thick-cut Multi-grain toast, with fresh smashed avocado, fresh lime juice, house seasoning with grits and two eggs of your choice.$14.00
- Pancake Platter
2 Fluffy Pancakes with Sliced Strawberries, Blueberries and Powdered Sugar, served with 2 eggs of your choice, and 2 pieces of Bacon (Pork or Turkey) or Sausage (Chicken, Pork or Turkey). Vegan Sausage available for an additional charge.$17.00