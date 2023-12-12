Cafe Suliman - Melrose Market 1527 Melrose Avenue
Mezze
Sides
Salads & Vegetables
Retail
- Grand Coffee "Lights On"$19.00
- Grand Coffee "Chiapas Women's Harvest"$19.00
- La Llave Blend$19.00
- All Spice$4.00
- Aleppo$4.00
- Anise Seed$4.00
- Anise Star$6.00
- Basil Ground$4.00
- Mint$4.00
- Thyme$4.00
- Bay Leaves$6.00
- Black Pepper$5.00
- Caraway Seed$4.00
- CardamomPods$8.00
- Cayenne$4.00
- Celery Seed$4.00
- Cinnamon Ground$4.00
- Cinnamon Sticks$8.00
- Cloves$16.00
- Coriander$3.00
- Cumin$3.00
- Chile Arbol$3.00
- Chile Ancho$3.00
- Chile Pasilla$3.00
- Crushed Red Pepper$3.00
- Fenugreek Leaves$1.00
- Fenugreek Seed$2.00
- Hibiscus$4.00
- Juniper Berry$3.00
- Mustard Brown$3.00
- Mustard Yellow$3.00
- Nigella$3.00
- Nutmeg$4.00
- Oregano$3.00
- Rosebuds$16.00
- Saffron$15.00
- Sesame$3.00
- Dill Seed$3.00
- Fennel Seed$3.00
- Sumac$3.00
- Tumeric$3.00
- Urfa Biber$3.00
- Za'atar$4.00
- Ras El Hanout$11.00
- Dukkah$8.00
- Rey De La Vera "Hot Pimenton"$4.00
- Red De La Vera "Sweet Pimenton"$4.00
- Gochujaru$8.00
- Arvum Moscatel$13.00
- Arvum PX$13.00
- Colosia Sherry Vinegar$13.00
- Volpaia Red Wine Vingar$19.00
- Volpaia$19.00
- Argumato Citron$29.00
- As Pontis$16.00
- Terroirs De Marrakech$19.00
- Desert Miracle$17.00
- Matiz Romesco$7.00
- Picholine Olives$3.00+
- Oil Cured Olives$3.00+
- Pomegranate Molasses$5.00
- Matiz Marcona Almonds$7.00
- Matiz Piment D' Espelette$11.00
- Piparras$7.00
- Matiz D.O Piquillo$16.00
- Villa Jerada Harissa$8.00
- Villa Jerada Chermoula$8.00
- Villa Jerada Buckwheat Honey$14.00
- Medjool Dates$21.00
- Villa Jerada Tahini$9.00
- Tomato Paste$5.00
- Pepper Paste$5.00
- Posardi Whole Tomateos$4.00
- Basmati Rice$2.00
- Chickpeas$2.00
- Red Lentils$4.00
- French Lentils$4.00
- Freekeh$10.00
- Pickles$3.00+
- Orange Water$5.00
- Rose Water$5.00
- Ayako & Family Jam$15.00
- Preserved Lemons$8.00
- Matiz Boquerones$10.00
- Arroyabe Tuna$23.00
- Arroyabe Anchovies$6.50
- Matiz Sardines Smoked$5.00
- Matiz Giant Calamri$20.00
- Matiz Cod$8.50
- Blanxart 82% Gonco$7.00
- Blanxart Dark Choco With Almonds$2.00
- Blanxart Milk Choco With Hazeluts$2.00
- Sourdough$11.00
- Pita$5.00
Cafe Suliman - Melrose Market Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 295-8636
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM