Cafe Tikal 4960 State Avenue
Breakfast Menu
BREAKFAST
- Oatmeal$8.99
Oatmeal w/brown sugar, served with strawberries, bananas, pecans and a muffing.
- Avocado And Eggs Skillet$12.99
2 eggs, tikal potatoes, bacon, and cheese, topped with avocado.
- Veggie Skillet$10.99
2 eggs (white or whipped) tikal potatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, onions combo cheese
- Jorge'S Special Skillet$13.99
3 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, tikal potatoes, onions, tomato and cheese
- Veggie Omelet$11.99
3 whipped eggs, zucchini, mushrooms, spinach, onions, broccoli, tomato and combo cheese. Side of tikal potato
- All Meat Omelet$14.99
3 eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, onions, tomato, and combo cheese. Side of tikal potato
- Chorizo Omelet$12.99
3 eggs, green chilies, onions, chorizo, and combo cheese. Side of tikal potato
- Healthy Omelet$11.99
3 egg whites, ham, green chilies, onions, mushrooms, spinach, served with Cup of mixed fruit or Salad.
- Traditional Breakfast$13.99
2 eggs, 4 slices of bacon/sausage links/ham, tikal potatoes, toast
- Breakfast Steak$14.99
2 eggs, tikal potato, 4oz. skirt steak, topped with onions and tomato
- Biscuits And Gravy$12.99
2 eggs, tikal potatoes, a biscuit topped with gravy.
- Smoked Salmon Frittata$13.99
1oz salmon, whipped eggs, roasted onions and tomato. Served with tikal potatoes and a salad.
- Veggie Frittata$12.99
Whipped eggs, roasted onions and tomato, mushrooms and cheese. Served with tikal potatoes
- Angel'S Waffle$11.99
1 waffle, 2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon, cup of mixed fruit.
- Fruit Waffle$8.99
1 waffle, strawberries, banana, blueberry and brown sugar
- Banana Crunch Pancake$8.99
1 granola, banana pancake. With 2 eggs and a cup of mixed fruit.
- Single Plain Pancake$10.99
1 pancake, 2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon/2 sausage links, and a cup of mixed fruit.
- Stacks$7.99
3 pancakes, butter and brown sugar
- French Toast$7.99
3 french toast with a side of mixed fruits
- Breakfast Sandwish$10.99
2 eggs, bacon, cheese. Served with tikal potatoes or salad.
- All Meat Sandwish$13.99
2 eggs, sausage, ham, bacon. Served with tikal potatoes or salad.
- Turkey Burger$11.99
Turkey patty, with onions, tomatoes, lettuce. Served with tikal potatoes or salad.
- Blt Burger$12.99
Hamburger patty with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes. Served with tikal potatoes or salad.
- David's` Burger$12.99
Grilled chicken, 2 slices of bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, tomato, avocado
- Siesta$8.99
Vanilla yogurt, granola topped with banana and strawberries.
TIKAL BREAKFAST
- Desayuno Chapin$9.99
2 eggs, fried plantains, beans, cheese and Guatemalan cream.
- Lindo Amanecer$11.99
2 eggs, fried plantians, beans, cheese, Guatemalan Cream, Guatemalan Chorizo.
- Tikal Desayuno$16.99
2 eggs, fried plantains, beans, cheese, Guatemalan Cream, Guatemalan Chorizo, Guatemalan sausage, Choice of steak or grilled chicken
- Platano Frito$7.99
Fried Plantains.
Lunch/Dinner Menu
APPETIZER
- Garnachas$7.99
6 beef garnachas, (mini fried tortillas), with cabbage slaw, fresh cheese, tomato sauce, parsley and onions.
- Aguachiles$16.99+
Shrimp marinated in lime juice, blended with serrano peppers and cilantro, sliced onions, cucumbers and avocado.
- Coctel De Camarones$14.99+
Shrimp coctel garnished with diced onions, tomato, cilantro.
- Tikal Tostadas$7.99
1 w/guacamole, 1w/tomato salsa, 1w beans, fresh cheese and diced onions.
- Tikal Mixtas$9.99
2 corn tortillas with guacamole, cabbage slaw with Guatemalan chorizo or Guatemalan sausage topped with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise
- Tostadas Chapinas$5.99
1 tostada w/ground beef topped w/cabage slaw, beet, cauliflory, green beans, onions hard boiled eggs, fresh cheese and tomato sauce.
- Green Or Black Mussels$19.99
Cooked in our garlic sauce
- Shake De Fresa$5.99
- Shake De Banano$5.99
- Shake Banano Con Fresas$5.99
SALADS
STEAKS
- Steak Pimienta$34.99
8oz filet mignon topped our house sauce. Served with tikal potatoes, and vegetables.
- Filet Mignon$37.99
8oz filet mignon wrapped in bacon topped with our house sauce. Served with mash potato, and butter broccoli
- Lomito Mariposa$44.99
6oz filet mignon in our shrimp sauce. Served with tikal potatoes and salad.
- T-Bone Steak$29.99
16oz T-bone. Served with mash potato and butter broccoli
- Churrasco Chapin$25.99
8oz. of skirt steak, served with rice, beans, guacamole, potato salad and green onions.
- Carne Asada Con Camarones$24.99
8oz. of skirt steak, with 6 shrimps. Served with rice and salad.
- Steak Ranchero$24.99
8.oz of skirt steak topped with onions, jalapenos, tomato. Served with rice, salad and beans.
- Tomahawk Steak$89.99
Served with mash potato and butter broccoli
- RIbeye$32.99
BURGERS
- Regular Burger$10.99
Hamburger Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayonnaise. Served with tikal potato and cup of mixed fruit.
- Cheeseburger$12.99
Hamburger patty with cheese and bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, ketchup mayonnaise, and pickles. Served with tikal potatoes and a cup of mixed fruit.
- Hamburguesa Tikal$16.99
Hamburger patty, with cheese, bacon, one egg, ham, onion, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayonnaise. Served with tikal potatoes and a cup of mixed fruits.
- Hamburguesa Hawaiina$13.99
Hamburger patty, with cheese, slice of Pineapple, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayonnaise, tikal potato, cup of fruits
SEAFOOD
- Camarones A La Diabla$19.99
Shrimps in our chipotle and chili pepper sauce. Served with rice, salad and guacamole.
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$19.99
Garlic Butter Shrimps. Served with rice, salad and guacamole.
- Mojarra Frita$21.99
Full tilapia, served with rice, potato salad and salad.
- Mojarra Al Mojo De Ajo$21.99
Full tilapia, served with rice, potato salad and salad.
- Mojarra A La Diabla$21.99
Full tilapia, served with rice, potato salad and salad.
- Filete De Pescado$18.99
Two deep fried fish fillets. Served with vegetables and rice.
- Camarones A La Veracruzana$19.99
Shrimps topped with onions, tomatoes red pepper and our house sauce. Served with rice and salad.
- Ostiones$12.99
Half or Dozens of fresh oysters.
CHICKEN
- Pollo A La Plancha$11.99
Grilled Breast Chicken. Served with rice and salad.
- Pollo Con Camarones$14.99
Grilled Breast Chicken and Shrimps. Served with rice and salad.
- Pechuga En Salsa De Chipotle$15.99
Grilled Breast chicken in chipotle sauce. Served with rice and salad
- Pechuga A La Veracrusana$16.99
Grilled Breast chicken topped with onions, tomatoes red peper and our house sauce. Served with rice and salad.
FAJITAS
- Veggie Fajitas$13.99
Onions, bell pepper, tomato, green onions. Served with beans, rice and guacamole.
- Fajitas$18.99
Choice of meat, onions, bell pepper, tomato, green onions. Served with beans, rice and guacamole.
- Tikal Fajitas$29.99
Shrimp, Stake, chicken plus Chorizo, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, green onions. Served with rice, salad, beans and guacamole
- Tikal Platter$30.99
Our especial platter that includes 2 grilled Breast Chicken, 2 Fried fish fillets, 2 Chorizos, 2 longanizas, 2 6oz of skirt steak, 2 jumbo shrimps, grilled jalapenos, onions, bell pepper, green onions. Served with bowl of rice, bowl of potato salad, bowl of beans, bowl of guacamole.
- Adeline'S Seafood$49.99
Our especial seafood platter, that includes ½ lb shrimp, half of black muzzle, half of crawfish, 2 lobster tails (6oz), half of green muzzle, half of crab legs, and half of octopus. Cooked on our garlic butter sauce.
- Fajitas Mixtas$21.99
SOUPS
- Beans Soup$9.99
Comes with bacon, croutons, Guatemala Cream or sour cream.
- Chicken Soup$11.99
Comes with onions, celery, green pepper, cilantro, chicken
- Caldo De 7 Mares$25.99
Fish, shrimp, crab legs, crab, black muzzles, crawfish, and mixed of seafood.
- Caldo Camarones$14.99
Shrimp soup with vegetables, side or rice
- Caldo De Gallina$16.99
- Birria$16.99
QUESADILLAS
BURRITOS
TACOS
PUPUSAS
KIDS MEAL
- Bear Pancake$6.99
Small bear face pancake, with sausage. Served with cup of mixed fruit.
- Hot Dog$4.99
Hot dog bun, sausage, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard. Served with side of mixed fruit
- Mac And Cheese$6.99
Served with cup of mixed fruits
- Bear Pancake With Eggs$8.99
Small bear face with eggs, bacon.
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
3 chicken tenders. Served with tikal potatoes and a cup of mixed fruit
- Quesadilla$6.99
HOUSE ESPECIAL
- Hilachas$17.99
Shered beef. Served with rice and salad
- Pepian$19.99
Served with rice and salad
- Carne Guisada$19.99
Guatemalan Beef Stew. Served with rice and salad
- Pollo Guisado$16.99
Guatemalan chicken stew. Served with rice and salad
- Pollo En Crema$17.99
Chicken in cream, served with rice
- Chiles Rellenos$15.99
Guatemalan chiles rellenos, toped with tomato sauce. Served with rice
- Pacaya Forrada$9.99
- Carne Adobada$19.99
- Tamales Chapin$5.99
- Tortitas De Carne$13.99
- Rellenitos De Plato$3.99
SHUCOS
N/A Drinks
DRINKS
Bar Menu
BAR
- House Margarita (16 oz)$7.99
- Premium Margarita$9.99
- Mojito Regular$7.99
- Top Shelf Margarita$13.99
- Happy Hour Margarita$3.99
- Michelada$7.99
- Cantarito$8.99
- Paloma$8.99
- Tequila Sunrise$10.99
- 55 OZ Margarita$34.99
- Piña Colada$13.99
- Miller Light$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona Extra$5.00
- Corona Light$5.00
- Modelo Especial$5.00
- Dos XX Lager$5.00
- Dos XX Amber$5.00
- Tecate$5.00
- Bucket of 6 Beers
- Sutter Merlot
- Sutter Cabernet Sauvignon
- Sutter Chardonnay
- Sutter Pinot Noir
- Stella Rosa Black
- Apothic Red
- Barefoot Moscato
- Don Julio Primavera
- Don Julio Rosado
- Don Julio 1942$29.99
- Don Julio Ultima Reserva$55.99
- Casamigos Blanco$11.99
- Casamigos Resposado$14.99
- Patron Silver$10.99
- Patron Anejo$14.99
- Don Julio Anejo
- Don Julio 70th$13.99
- Don Julio Blanco$10.99
- Don Julio Reposado$12.99
- El Jimador Silver
- El Jimador Reposado
- Juarez Gold
- Corralejo
- Torada
- Crown Royal$10.99
- Crown Royal Apple$12.99
- Jack Daniel's Black Label$12.99
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.99
- Johnnie Walker Red$9.99
- Johnnie Walker Blue$25.99
- Jim Beam 4 Yr$12.99
- Maker's Mark$13.99
- Absolut
- Tito's
- Belvedere
- Grey Goose
- John Jameson
- Malibu$12.99
- Captain Morgan
- Bacardi$12.99
- Zacapa
- Don Q$10.99
- Hennessy$14.99
- Remy Martin$21.99
- Buchanan's$12.99
- Buchanan's Red$30.99
- Buchanan's Pineapple$13.99
- Macallan 15 yr$45.99
- Macallan 12 yr$32.99