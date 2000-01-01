Cafe 21 Univ. Heights 2736 Adams Ave
Food
Pancakes & Sweet Treats
- Birthday Dessert
- Classic Pancakes$11.00
- Dutch Pancake Banana$14.00
- Dutch Pancake Blueberry$14.00
- Dutch Pancake Combo$14.00
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$15.00
- French Toast$11.00
- Pancakes Chocolate Chips$12.00
- Strawberry Crepe$12.00
- Tiramisu Pancakes$13.00
- Vegan French Toast$12.00
- Panettone French Toast$13.00
- Panettone Chocolate F.Toast$12.00
Specials
Sandwiches
Salads
Cakes
Sides & Extra
- Potato Pancake$8.00
- Large Ajika Spicy Spread$5.00
- Avocado$7.00
- Butter$3.00
- Chicken Side$7.00
- Crumpet$2.00
- Cured Italian Ham$8.00
- Eggs$8.00
- Fruit$10.00
- Honey$2.00
- Lamb Kufta Side$9.00
- Potato Chips$8.00
- Potato Galette$10.00
- Pulled Lamb Side$9.00
- Real Maple Syrup$5.00
- Salad$7.00
- Sauerkraut$5.00
- Seasonal Jams$4.00
- Short Rib Side$9.00
- Sour Cream$3.00
- Sourdough Toast$2.00
- Turkey Side$7.00
- Small Ajika Spicy Spread$3.00
- Toast & Butter$5.00
- Strawberries$7.00
- Taro Chips$8.00
- Salmon$7.00
Coffees&Teas
Coffee & Espresso
Signature Lattes
Teas
Bar
Beers
Bubbly
Cocktails A to Z
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
2 oz Aperol herbal liqueur 1/2 soda water 1/2 champagne pour 2oz aperol over ice into wine glassand top with half champange half soda water. orange wheel to garnish
- Boulvardier$15.00
1.25 oz rye whiskey or bourbon 1 oz campari 1 oz antica formula vermouth stir in mixing glass and pour neat into coupe glass. cocktail cherry for garnish
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
Vodka, Triple sec, Lime juice, Cranberry
- Daquiri$13.00
1.5 oz white rum .5 oz simple syrup 1 oz lime juice shake and double strain into chilled coupe glass or martini glass
- Gin Martini$14.00
- Gold Rush$14.00
Whiskey, Lemon juice, Honey Syrup
- Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
Vodka,Gin, Rum, Triple sec with sweet and sour topped with cola
- Manhattan$15.00
2 oz rye whiskey or bourbon 2 dashes of aromatic bitters 1 oz of antica formula vermouth build in mixing glass and stir with ice. strain into chilled coupe or martini glass. garnish with cocktail cherry.
- Margarita$15.00
1.5 oz tequila 1 oz lime juice 1 oz agave or simple syrup .5 triple sec. shake and strain over ice into collins or rocks glass with a salted rim
- Mojito$14.00
Rum, lime, mint, soda water
- Moscow Mule (glass)$14.00
Vodka, Lime, ginger-ale, bitters
- Negroni$15.00
1 oz gin 1 oz sweet vermouth 1 oz campari build in mixing glass, stir with ice and strain either up or over large cube. orange rind as garnish.
- Old Fashioned$14.00
2 oz rye whiskey or bourbon aromatic bitters sugar cube build in mixing glass. in mixing glass cover sugar cube with aromatic bitters, and a barspoon of soda water. muddle to dissolve sugar, then add bourbon and stir with ice. pour over large cube and garnish with cocktail cherry and orange rind.
- Paloma$14.00
Tequila, lime, Grapefruit, soda with a salted rim
- Sidecar$15.00
Cognac, Cointreu, lemon juice
- Tequila Mule (glass)$14.00
- The Last word$15.00
Lime juice, Luxardo Liqueur, Green chartreus, Gin
- Vodka Martini$14.00
- Whiskey Mule (glass)$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
2 oz. Whiskey, .75 Simple syrup, .75 Lemon juice, egg white. Served up in a coupe glass dry shake all ingredients to cook the egg white. Shake with ice to chill and then double strain into martini or coupe glass. bitters on top of foam
- Tequila Sunrise$15.00
Libations
- Amathuzt Spritz$17.00
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
- Black Pearl$17.00
.5 oz black walnut syrup angostura bitters 2 oz henebery rye whiskey in rocks glass with large cube orange peel and candied walnut garnish
- Bloody Mary$18.00
-Mary Mix is not vegan due to the worchestershire sauce-- -2 oz vodka, 8 oz red mix red mix---- -horse raddish -lemon juice -salt and pepper -Tobasco sauce -sugar -worchestershire sauce
- Bloody Mary Combo$26.00
- Bloody Mary Grill Cheese$22.00
- Bloody Mary Ham$22.00
- Carajillo$16.00
- Chai Toddy$17.00
- Cucumber Refresher$12.00
- Espresso Martini$18.00
1 oz locals only vodka 1 oz espresso (decaf or caffinated) 1 oz frangelico hazelnut liqueu 1 oz irish creme shake and double strain into martini glass
- Holiday Espresso Martini$18.00
- Irish codfee$16.00
- Paradise Found$17.00
- Rose Grenada$17.00
- Rosemantic$17.00
.75 lemon juice 1 oz rose syrup 1.5 alchemist gin top with .5 of champagne double strained intocrystal stemmed glass with rose cube
- Sandia Beach$17.00
1 oz lime juice 1 oz simple syrup 2 oz watermelon juice 1.5 blanco tequila tajim rim over ice, inside large goblet
- Sangria Seasonal Fruit {Chablis}$16.00
Chiblis white wine rum fruit sugar
- Sangria Traditional$16.00
Burgandy red wine brandy sugar fruit and spices
- Socal's Finest$16.00
- Soju Amaro Spritz$12.00
- Spring Thyme$17.00
1 oz vodka 1 oz ginger syrup 1 oz lemon juice 1 oz ginger liqueur dash of tumeric sprig of thyme shake an strain over ice in rocks glass
- Very Berry Mezcarita$18.00
2 oz blackberry jam 1 oz lime juice 1 oz water 1.5 oz mezcal shake and strain over ice into large goblet salt and sumac rim salt and sumac rim in large goblet
- Passion For Mezcal$17.00
Liquors
- Absolut$12.00
- Absolut Elyx$15.00
- Devotion$15.00
- Fair Quinoa$15.00
- Frey Ranch$15.00
- Grey Goose$15.00
- Hangar 1$13.00
- Hanson of Sonoma Organic$15.00
- Ketel One$13.00
- Pasha Vodka$13.00
- Russian Standard$10.00
- Seagram's$10.00
- Square One Bergamot$10.00
- St.Petersburg$10.00
- Tito's Handmade$12.00
- Double Absolut$18.00
- Double Absolut Elyx$22.50
- Double Devotion
- Double Fair Quinoa
- Double Frey Ranch
- Double Grey Goose
- Double Hangar 1
- Double Hanson of Sonoma Organic
- Double Ketel One
- Double Pasha Vodka
- Double Russian Standard
- Double Well Vodka
- Double Square One Bergamot
- Double St. Petersburg
- Double Tito's Handmade
- Basil Hayden's$15.00
- Blanton's$25.00
- Buffalo Trace$13.00
- Bulleit Rye$13.00
- Bushmills Red Bush$10.00
- Cognac Park Organic Fins Bois$13.00
- Courvoiser$15.00
- Crown Royal$13.00
- Dewar's 12 years old$15.00
- Dewar's White Label$14.00
- Elijah Craig Barrel Proof$13.00
- Evan Williams$12.00
- Flaming Lips Brainville Rye$16.00
- Glenfiddich 12 year old$14.00
- Glenfiddich 14 year old$16.00
- Glenfiddich 15 year old$17.00
- Glenfiddich 18 year old$18.00
- Glenfiddich Fire & Cane$15.00
- Glenfiddich India Pale Ale Cask$15.00
- Greenbar Slow Hand Six Woods$13.00
- Henebery$13.00
- Hennessy$15.00
- Jack Daniel's$13.00
- Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack$15.00
- Jameson$13.00
- Knob Creek Straight Rye$16.00
- Larceny Kentucky Straight$14.00
- Maker's Mark$14.00
- March Hare$15.00
- Monkey Shoulder$13.00
- Oban 14 Years Old$16.00
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Repo$15.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Don julio Blanco$13.00
- Don Julio repo$15.00
- Don julio anejo$16.00
- espolon blanco$12.00
- espolon repo$13.00
- esolon anejo$14.00
- mi familia blanco$12.00
- mi familia repo$13.00
- mi familia anejo crystalino$15.00
- cali fino blanco$12.00
- Cali fino extra anejo$25.00
- tres tonos blanco$12.00
- tres tonos repo$13.00
- don lorenzo repo reserva$15.00
- Patron silver$13.00
- Patron repo$15.00
- Patron anejo$16.00
- hornitos repo$12.00
- hornitos black barrel$13.00
- Vida (mezcal)$13.00
- Sacro Imperial (mezcal)$15.00
- Gueroo (Mezcal)$13.00
- tequila Ocho blanco$13.00
- Tequila Ocho repo$14.00
- Tequila Ocho anejo$16.00
- Codigo (rosa)$15.00
- San Matias$15.00
- real de valle$10.00
- Aviation American$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire$13.00
- Burnett's London Dry$10.00
- Greenbar City Bright$13.00
- Hendrick's$13.00
- Plymouth$10.00
- Seven Caves$15.00
- St. George Dry Rye$15.00
- Tangueray$13.00
- Campari$14.00
- Aperol$13.00
- Green Chartreuse$14.00
- Yellow Chartreuse$14.00
- Grand Manier$14.00
- Cointreu$13.00
- Fernet branca$13.00
- Fernet Mente$13.00
- Pimms$13.00
- St. germain$13.00
- Yeni Raki$12.00
- Frangelico$13.00
- Luxardo$13.00
- St george absinth$15.00
- Absinth ordinair$13.00
- Park organic$15.00
- Hennessy$13.00
- Courvoisier$15.00
- Korbel$8.00
- Bacardi$12.00
- Greenbar Crusoe Spiced$12.00
- Humboldt Organic Original$15.00
- Leblon Cachaca$13.00
- Montanya Oro$15.00
- Montanya Platino$13.00
- Mount Gay Black Barrel$15.00
- Ron Matusalem$10.00
- Seven Caves Barrel Aged$15.00
- Whaler's Original Dark$8.00
- Zaya Gran Reserva$16.00
N/A Beverages
- Orange Juice$11.00
- Lemonade$10.00
- Coke$7.00
- Ginger Beer$7.00
- Blood Orange$11.00Out of stock
- Lemonade Raspberry$10.00
- Diet Coke$7.00
- Topo Chico$6.00
- Grapefruit Juice$11.00
- Cranberry Juice$8.00
- Soda refill
- Citrus Refresher$11.00
- Lemonade Hibiscus$10.00
- Employee Topo Chico$1.50
- Sprite$7.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$12.00
- Lemonade Pomegranate$10.00
- Pomegranate Juice$13.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary Grill Cheese$16.00
Party Pitchers
Red Wine Bottle
- South Coast Sangiovese Bottle$26.00
- Laurier Pinot Noir Bottle$29.00
- Whole cluster Pinot Noir Bottle$47.00
- Emeritus Pinot Noir Bottle$77.00
- South Coast Merlot Bottle$29.00
- BTL trinitas old vine zin.$42.00
- BTL spellbound petite syrah$29.00
- BTL alexander valley syrah$35.00
- BTL Harlow ridge petite syrah$26.00
- BTL Camila Malbec$32.00
- BTL Finca Decero Malbec$35.00
- BTL wild horse cabernet$26.00
- BTL Rare earth cabernet$26.00
- BTL Harlow Ridge cabernet$29.00
- BTL The Girls Cabernet$32.00
- BTL Chapella St. Cotes du rhone$38.00
- BTL trinitas meritage$50.00
- BTL Predator red blend$26.00
- BTL vino zaco tempernillo$32.00
Red Wine Glass
- South Coast Sangiovese Glass$9.00
- Whole Cluster Pino Noir Glass$15.00
- South Coast Merlot Glass$9.00
- Trinitas Old Vine Zinfandel Glass$13.00
- Spellbound Petite Syrah Glass$9.00
- Alexander Valley Syrah Glass$11.00
- Camila Malbec Glass$10.00
- Finca Decero Malbec Glass$11.00
- Wild Horse Cabernet Glass$8.00
- Rare Earth Cabernet Glass$11.00
- Harlow Ridge Cabernet Glass$9.00
- The Girls Cabernet Glass$10.00
- Chapella St. Cotes Du Rhone Glass$12.00
- Trinitas Meritage Glass$12.00
- Predator Red Blend Glass$8.00
- Vino Zaco Tempernillo Glass$10.00
- Pasqua Passimento Red Blend Glass$9.00
- Louis Jadot Pinot Noir Glass$12.00
Rose Wine
White wine Bottle
- Vino moscato$26.00
- Masi Masianico Pinot grigio$26.00
- A to Z pino gris$38.00
- SCW sauv. blanc$26.00
- Momo Sauv blanc$35.00
- Squealing pig Sauv blanc$38.00
- Cali girl big wave blend$26.00
- indaba chardonay$26.00
- treana viognier marsanne$38.00
- Carmenet Chardonay$26.00
- Trinitas chardonay$41.00
- Tsinandali Mildiani$29.00
- Rkatsiteii Mildiani$26.00
White Wine Glass
- CasaSmith Moscato Vino Glass$9.00
- Masi Masianco Pinot Grigio Glass$9.00
- A to Z pino gris$12.00
- SCW sauv. blanc$8.00
- Momo Sauvignnon Blanc Glass$12.00
- Squealing pig Sauv blanc$12.00
- Cali girl big wave blend$8.00
- Treana Chardonnay Glass$12.00
- Indaba Chardonay$8.00
- Carmenet Chardonay$8.00
- Trinitas chardonay$13.00
- Tsinandali Mildiani$9.00
- Rkatsiteii Mildiani$8.00