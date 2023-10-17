Café 78
CATERING
BREAKFAST
Please select up to 3 options. Includes Coffee & Tea Service and Bottle Water.
Please select up to 3 options: Includes Coffee & Tea Service and Bottled Water
Greek Yogurt and Fresh Berries. Please select up to 3 toppings. Includes Coffee & Tea Service, Bottled Water and Juice.
A Selection of Small Bite Avocado Toasts, Boiled Eggs, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Berries and Greek Yogurt. Includes Coffee & Tea Service and Bottled Water.
DELI LUNCH
A Selection of Artisan Sandwiches to Include Grilled Lemon Chicken on Focaccia, Roast Beef & Artichoke Panini, Caprese Baguette, Southwest Turkey on Sourdough, Greek Turkey Flatbread . Includes House Fried Chips, Fresh Baked Cookies, Assorted Soda and Bottled Water.
A Selection of Artisan Wraps to Include New England Chicken Salad, Carved Turkey Club, Roasted Veggie and Hummus, Buffalo Chicken and Blue Cheese and Roast Beef & Aged Cheddar. Includes House Fried Chips, Cookies, Assorted Soda and Bottled Water.
A selection of Classic Deli Sandwiches to Include Carved Turkey and Cheddar, Ham & Swiss, Grilled Chicken & Provolone and Tuna Salad. Includes House Fried Chips, Fresh Baked Cookies and Bottled Water.
A Selection of Classic Deli Wraps to Include Hand Carved Turkey, Ham and Genoa Salami, Chicken Salad and Chicken Caesar. Includes House Fried Chips, Fresh Baked Cookies, and Bottled Water.
A Selection of Fresh Sliced Deli Meats, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Cheeses, Fresh Breads, Seasonal Grilled Vegetables, Leafy Greens, Tomato, Cucumber and Onion. Includes Dressings and Spreads, House Fried Chips, Fresh Baked Cookies, Assorted Sodas and Bottled Water.
ENTREE SALADS
Crisp Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, House Baked Croutons with Classic Caesar Dressing. Includes Bottled Water.
Grilled Feta, Marinated Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Pepper, Kalamata Olives and Cucumbers Lightly Tossed In Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar and Fresh Oregano. Includes Grilled Pita and Bottled Water.
Tender Baby Kale, Roast Butternut Squash, Honeycrisp Apple, Pickled Carrots, Spiced Pepitas and Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette. Includes Fresh Baked Multi Grain Bread and Bottled Water.
Baby Spinach, Tri Colored Quinoa, Bartlett Pear, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Spiced Sunflower Seeds and Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette. Includes Fresh Baked Multigrain Bread and Bottled Water.
HOT LUNCH
Crisp Mixed Greens and Romaine, An Array of Fresh & Roasted Vegetables, Bulghur Wheat and Quinoa Pilaf, and House Vinaigrette. Choice of Two Proteins Includes Energy Bars and Bottled Water.
Cumin Scented Black Beans, Cilantro-Lime Rice, Flour Tortillas, Grilled Vegetables, Roasted Peppers and Onions, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Olives, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips. Choice of Two Proteins Includes Fresh Baked Cookies and Bottled Water.
Roast Chicken with Lemon, Capers and Artichokes, Portobello and Crimini Mushroom Ragout, Rigatoni Pomodoro, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables and Panzanella Salad. Includes Fresh Rolls, Fresh Baked Cookies and Bottled Water.
Seasoned Sushi Rice and Steamed Quinoa, Napa Cabbage, Pickled Carrots, Edamame, Bell Pepper, Golden Pineapple, Smashed Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Wasabi Vinaigrette, Sriracha Aioli. Choice of Two Proteins. Includes Coconut Mango Haupia and Bottled Water.
SNACKS
Traditional and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Vegetable Crudité and Grilled Pita.
Assorted Italian Meats and Cheeses, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, and Toasted Crostini.
House Made Hummus, Feta Cheese, Roasted Vegetables, Marinated Olives, Crispy Pita Chips.
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Warm Chocolate Dip and Fresh Cut Fruit.
A LA CARTE
ONLINE ORDERING **LUNCH**
DAILY SPECIALS
DELICATESSEN
Served with Housemade Chips and a Pickle.
Carved Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sriracha Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Wheat Tortilla
Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, House Croutons, Roasted Peppers, White Tortilla
Salami, Ham, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickle, Onion, Crushed Peppers, Baguette
House Roasted Beef, Swiss, Pickled Onion, Horseradish Aioli, Pretzel Roll
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Pickled Onion, Carrot, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Semolina Baguette
FROM THE GRILLE
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll
Hand Formed Turkey Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch, Avocado Crema, Swiss
Cheddar, Provolone, Chorizo, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Sourdough