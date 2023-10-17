CATERING

BREAKFAST

Minimum of 8 Guests
Classic Breakfast Sandwiches
$10.99

Please select up to 3 options. Includes Coffee & Tea Service and Bottle Water.

Petite Breakfast Tea Sandwiches
$12.99

Please select up to 3 options: Includes Coffee & Tea Service and Bottled Water

Seasonal Berries and Yogurt
$12.99

Greek Yogurt and Fresh Berries. Please select up to 3 toppings. Includes Coffee & Tea Service, Bottled Water and Juice.

Morning Graze
$14.99

A Selection of Small Bite Avocado Toasts, Boiled Eggs, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Berries and Greek Yogurt. Includes Coffee & Tea Service and Bottled Water.

Classic Breakfast Buffet
$18.99
Executive Breakfast Buffet
$19.99
New York Buffet
$14.99
78 Continental
$13.99

DELI LUNCH

Artisan Sandwich Selection
$17.99

A Selection of Artisan Sandwiches to Include Grilled Lemon Chicken on Focaccia, Roast Beef & Artichoke Panini, Caprese Baguette, Southwest Turkey on Sourdough, Greek Turkey Flatbread . Includes House Fried Chips, Fresh Baked Cookies, Assorted Soda and Bottled Water.

Artisan Wrap Selection
$17.99

A Selection of Artisan Wraps to Include New England Chicken Salad, Carved Turkey Club, Roasted Veggie and Hummus, Buffalo Chicken and Blue Cheese and Roast Beef & Aged Cheddar. Includes House Fried Chips, Cookies, Assorted Soda and Bottled Water.

Classic Deli Sandwich Buffet
$15.99

A selection of Classic Deli Sandwiches to Include Carved Turkey and Cheddar, Ham & Swiss, Grilled Chicken & Provolone and Tuna Salad. Includes House Fried Chips, Fresh Baked Cookies and Bottled Water.

Classic Deli Wrap Buffet
$15.99

A Selection of Classic Deli Wraps to Include Hand Carved Turkey, Ham and Genoa Salami, Chicken Salad and Chicken Caesar. Includes House Fried Chips, Fresh Baked Cookies, and Bottled Water.

Build Your Own Sandwich or Salad Buffet
$15.99

A Selection of Fresh Sliced Deli Meats, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Cheeses, Fresh Breads, Seasonal Grilled Vegetables, Leafy Greens, Tomato, Cucumber and Onion. Includes Dressings and Spreads, House Fried Chips, Fresh Baked Cookies, Assorted Sodas and Bottled Water.

ENTREE SALADS

Et Tu Brute
$12.99

Crisp Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, House Baked Croutons with Classic Caesar Dressing. Includes Bottled Water.

Salada Hellena
$14.99

Grilled Feta, Marinated Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Pepper, Kalamata Olives and Cucumbers Lightly Tossed In Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar and Fresh Oregano. Includes Grilled Pita and Bottled Water.

Farmers Market Kale Salad
$14.99

Tender Baby Kale, Roast Butternut Squash, Honeycrisp Apple, Pickled Carrots, Spiced Pepitas and Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette. Includes Fresh Baked Multi Grain Bread and Bottled Water.

Spinach and Quinoa Salad
$14.99

Baby Spinach, Tri Colored Quinoa, Bartlett Pear, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Spiced Sunflower Seeds and Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette. Includes Fresh Baked Multigrain Bread and Bottled Water.

Protein Add Ons

HOT LUNCH

Mind Body Bowl
$12.99

Crisp Mixed Greens and Romaine, An Array of Fresh & Roasted Vegetables, Bulghur Wheat and Quinoa Pilaf, and House Vinaigrette. Choice of Two Proteins Includes Energy Bars and Bottled Water.

Taco Cantina
$20.99

Cumin Scented Black Beans, Cilantro-Lime Rice, Flour Tortillas, Grilled Vegetables, Roasted Peppers and Onions, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Olives, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips. Choice of Two Proteins Includes Fresh Baked Cookies and Bottled Water.

Taste of Tuscany
$24.99

Roast Chicken with Lemon, Capers and Artichokes, Portobello and Crimini Mushroom Ragout, Rigatoni Pomodoro, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables and Panzanella Salad. Includes Fresh Rolls, Fresh Baked Cookies and Bottled Water.

Aloha Poke
$26.99

Seasoned Sushi Rice and Steamed Quinoa, Napa Cabbage, Pickled Carrots, Edamame, Bell Pepper, Golden Pineapple, Smashed Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Wasabi Vinaigrette, Sriracha Aioli. Choice of Two Proteins. Includes Coconut Mango Haupia and Bottled Water.

SNACKS

Hummus and Vegetables
$8.99

Traditional and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Vegetable Crudité and Grilled Pita.

Antipasti
$12.99

Assorted Italian Meats and Cheeses, Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, and Toasted Crostini.

Mediterranean
$9.99

House Made Hummus, Feta Cheese, Roasted Vegetables, Marinated Olives, Crispy Pita Chips.

For the Love of Chocolate
$9.99

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Warm Chocolate Dip and Fresh Cut Fruit.

A LA CARTE

Assorted Bottle Juice
$2.99
Bottled Water
$1.99
Bottled Soda
$2.59
Bottled Sparkling Water
$2.59
Coffee & Tea Service
$34.99

Serves 10

Fruit & Berry Platter
$49.99

Serves 10

ONLINE ORDERING **LUNCH**

DAILY SPECIALS

DAILY DELI SPECIAL
$9.99

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
$7.89

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
$9.99

Served with Housemade Chips and a Pickle.

SRIRACHA TURKEY WRAP
$9.99

Carved Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sriracha Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Wheat Tortilla

E TU BRUTE
$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, House Croutons, Roasted Peppers, White Tortilla

ITALIAN PROVISIONS
$9.99

Salami, Ham, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Pickle, Onion, Crushed Peppers, Baguette

BISTRO ROAST BEEF
$9.99

House Roasted Beef, Swiss, Pickled Onion, Horseradish Aioli, Pretzel Roll

GRILLED EGGPLANT BANH MI
$9.99

Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Pickled Onion, Carrot, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Semolina Baguette

FROM THE GRILLE

STEAK & CHEESE SUB
$10.99
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
$10.99

Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing

VEGETARIAN BURGER
$10.99

Housemade Vegetarian Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Baby Spinach & Hummus on a Bulky Roll

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER
$10.99

Hand Formed Turkey Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Ranch, Avocado Crema, Swiss

MEXICALI GRILLED CHEESE
$10.99

Cheddar, Provolone, Chorizo, Tomato, Roasted Peppers, Sourdough

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA
$2.29
20oz SODA
$2.29
GATORADE
$2.29
PURE LEAF TEA
$2.49
POLAR SELTZER
$1.99
BUBLY SPARKLING WATER
$1.99