Tacos Tuesday's - 3 for the price of 2

Taco Tuesday's 3 for the price of 2

Chicken Taco Tuesday (3)

$15.00

Fish Taco Tuesday (3)

$17.00

Steak Taco Tuesday (3)

$19.00

Shrimp Taco Tuesday (3)

$19.00

(DLY) Cafe de la Playa Mon-Sun 2:00 pm - 12:00 am

Margarita Madness

Margarita Classic 24 Oz on the rocks

$10.00

Tequila, lime, simple syrup and Triple sec

Peach Margarita 24 Oz on the rocks

$10.00

Tequila, Peach nectar, simple syrup, lime and Triple sec

Strawberry Margarita 24 Oz on the rocks

$10.00

Tequila, strawberries, simple syrup, lime and Triple sec

Cucumber Margarita 24 Oz on the rocks

$10.00

Tequila, sliced cucumber, simple syrup, lime juice and Triple sec

Jalapeno Margarita 24 Oz on the rocks

$10.00

Tequila, sliced Jalapeno, simple syrup, lime and Triple sec

Comb Pack (3) Assorted 24 Oz Margarits

$25.00

Las Tapas / Dips for two or more

Chips and Salas

$12.00
Guacamole and Chips

$15.00
Queso Blanco / Chips

$15.00
Traditional Cheddar Queso / Chips

$15.00
Double Spicy Cheddar Queso / Chips

$17.00
Sweet Plantains

$9.00

Deep fried plantain. Thick and savory!

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Makes the perfect bite; crispy, creamy, spicy, cheesy… and quite honestly the best appetizer ever!

Tacos (two)

Beef Taco (ground beef- two)

$12.00

2 Tacos with Sliced Aged Angus, white onions and cilantro served on a corn tortilla with a side of avocado puree, sour cream, salsa and Pico de gallo.

Chicken Taco (two)

$12.00

2 Tacos with marinated Murry's chicken, white onions and cilantro served on a corn tortilla with a side of avocado puree, sour cream, salsa and Pico de gallo.

Fish Taco (two)

$12.00

Deep fried Tilapia, pickled onions and Pico de gallo served on a corn tortilla

Steak Taco (sliced Angus) (two)

$16.00

2 Tacos with Sliced Aged Angus, white onions and cilantro served on a corn tortilla with a side of avocado puree, sour cream, salsa and Pico de gallo.

Shrimp Taco (two)

$15.00

2 Tacos with spicy gulf shrimp marinated in lemon, white wine, chili flakes and garlic topped with avocado puree, pickled onions and a light chipotle sauce served on a corn tortilla.

Chorizo Taco (two)

$12.00

2 Tacos with Chorizo sausage, white onions and cilantro served on a corn tortilla with a side of avocado puree, sour cream, salsa and Pico de gallo.

Quesadilla

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$12.00
Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Marinated Murry's chicken, mozzarella cheese, Vidalia onions and Bell peppers prepared on a flour Tortilla. Served with Pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of either red or green salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$20.00

Sliced Certified Aged Angus, mozzarella cheese, Vidalia onions and Bell peppers prepared on a flour Tortilla. Served with Pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of either red or green salsa

Shrimp Quesadilla

$20.00

Spicy Gulf Shrimp, mozzarella cheese, Vidalia onions and Bell peppers prepared on a flour Tortilla. Served with Pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of either red or green salsa

Beef Quesadilla

$16.00

Ground aged Angus beef, mozzarella cheese, Vidalia onions and Bell peppers prepared on a flour Tortilla. Served with Pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of either red or green salsa

Tacos (one) a la carte

Chicken Taco (one)

$8.00
Fried Fish Taco (one)

$9.00
Steak Taco (one)

$10.00
Shrimp Taco (one)

$10.00
Ground Beef Taco (one)

$9.00

Tostado (two)

Chicken Tostado

$15.00
Steak Tostado

$19.00

Shrimp Tostado

$19.00

Nachos

Nachos with Black Beans, jalapeno and Cheese

$13.00

Nachos with black beans, jalapeno, melted cheese and chicken

$17.00

Nachos with black beans, jalapeno, melted cheese and ground beef

$18.00

Nachos with black beans, jalapeno, melted cheese and aged angus steaak

$21.00

Los Platos Clásico

Arroz Con Pollo

$17.00

Marinated Murry's Chicken, yellow rice with corn, scallions, white onions, chopped tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro

Arroz Con Chorizo

$17.00

Chorizo sausage, yellow rice with corn, scallions, white onions, chopped tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro

Arroz Con Carne

$17.00

Sliced Certified Angus Beef, yellow rice with corn, scallions, white onions, chopped tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro

Arroz Con Shrimp

$21.00

Spicy Gulf Shrimp, yellow rice with corn, scallions, white onions, chopped tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro

Burrito Grande

$15.00

Los Acompañantes

Red Salsa

$5.00

Blended Morita chili, Vidalia onions, garlic, guajillo chili and red tomatoes.

Green Salsa

$5.00

Puree green tomatoes, white onions, garlic, cilantro and jalapeno

Guacamole

$9.00

6 oz of Fresh Avocado, white onions and lime juice

House-made Tortilla Chips

$7.00

Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

$4.00

Desserts -

Chocolate Brownie -

$6.00
Chocolate Brownie & Ice Cream -

$9.00
Vanilla Ice Cream -

$7.00
Chocolate Ice Cream -

$7.00
Carrot Cake - Slice -

$9.00
Black Forrest Cake - Slice -

$9.00
Strawberry Short Cake - Slice -

$9.00

NA Beverage -

Jarritos Mandarin

$4.50
Jarritos Tamarand

$4.50
Jarritos Lime

$4.50

Coke - Can 12 oz -

$4.50
Coke - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50
Diet Coke - Can 12 oz -

$4.50
Diet Coke - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50
Sprite - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50
Ginger Ale - Fountain Soda 16 oz -

$3.50

Tomato Juice - 14 oz -

$6.50

Orange Juice - 14 oz -

$6.50

Cranberry Juice - 14 oz-

$6.50
Pineapple Juice - 14 oz -

$6.50
Grapefruit Juice - 14 oz -

$6.50

Lemonade - 16 oz -

$4.00

Arnold Palmer - 16 oz -

$6.50

Shirley Temple - 16 oz -

$7.50

Saratoga Flat Water - 12 oz -

$6.50

San Bernadetto Sparkling Water - 16 oz -

$7.50

Glass of Milk - 16 oz -

$6.50

Chocolate Milk - 16 oz -

$6.50

Cocktails -

Amaretto -

$11.00

Appletini -

$13.00

Anisette -

$12.00

Aperol -

$13.00

Aperol Spritz -

$15.00

B - 52 -

$13.00

B & B -

$14.00

Boulevardier-

$14.00

Bay Breeze -

$11.00

Bloody Bull -

$11.00

Bloody Maria -

$11.00

Bloody Mary -

$11.00

Brandy Alexander -

$13.00

Bellini -

$12.00

Cape Cod -

$11.00

Champagne Cocktail -

$13.00

Cassisarita -

$13.00

Espresso Martini -

$15.00

French Martini -

$13.00

Fuzzy Navel -

$11.00

Frose -

$11.00

Green Tea Shot -

$11.00

Grasshopper -

$11.00

Hot Toddy -

$13.00

Irish Coffee -

$11.00

Jamaican Coffee -

$11.00

Kamikazi -

$11.00

Kir -

$11.00

Kir Royale -

$14.00

LI Iced Tea -

$14.00

Lemon Drop -

$11.00

Madras -

$12.00

Mexican Coffee -

$11.00

Mimosa -

$11.00

Negroni -

$12.00

Paloma -

$13.00

Planters Punch -

$12.00

Rusty Nail -

$12.00

Rum Punch -

$12.00

Sea Breeze -

$11.00

Sangria White -

$12.00

Sangria Red -

$12.00

Sex On The Beach -

$12.00

Side Car -

$11.00

Tom Collins -

$11.00

Virgin Mary -

$7.50

Virgin Margarita -

$7.50

White Russian -

$13.00

Screwdriver -

$11.00

Greyhound -

$11.00

Baileys -

$11.00

Cosmopolitan Up -

$15.00

Cosmopolitan Rocks -

$13.00

Montenegro-

$12.00

Wine By Glass -

Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

Josh Cabernet Savignon - 6 oz pour -

$13.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

The Seeker Pinot Noir - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Alamos Malbec - 6 oz pour -

$13.00

Gascon Malbec - 6 oz pour -

$15.00

Penfold Shiraz Cab Blend - 6 oz pour -

$15.00

Nozzole Chianti - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Ruffino Chianti - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Rutherford Merlot - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Les Reuilles Bordeux - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

House Champagne - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

Beach Rose - 6 oz pour -

$14.00

Whispering Angel Rose - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Acacia Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

Kend-Jackson Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$14.00

Macon Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$15.00

Fuisse Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$16.08

Sonoma Chardonnay - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Dark Horse Sav Blanc - 6 oz pour-

$13.00

Placido Pinot Grigio - 6 oz pour -

$12.00

Santa Marg Pinot Grigio -6 oz pour -

$16.00

Les Caillottes Sancerre - 6 oz pour -

$16.00

Lakewood Riesling - 6 oz pour -

$13.00

Maschio Prosecco - 6 oz mini bottle-

$15.00

Prophecy Rose - 6 oz pour-

$13.00

Wine By Bottle -

Proverb Cabernet Btl -

$44.00

Josh Cabernet Btl -

$48.00

Canyon Pinot Noir Btl -

$44.00

The Seeker Pinot Noir Btl -

$60.00

Alamos Malbec Btl -

$48.00

Gasco Malbec Btl -

$56.00

Penfold Shiraz Cab Blend Btl -

$56.00

Nozzole Chianti Btl -

$60.00

Ruffino Chianti Btl -

$60.00

Rutherford Merlot Btl -

$60.00

Les Reuilles Bordeaux Btl -

$60.00

Prophecy Rose Btl -

$52.00

Beach Rose Btl -

$56.00

Whispering Angel 1/2 Price Btl -

$36.00

Acacia Chardonnay Btl -

$44.00

Kend-Jackson Chardonnay Btl -

$52.00

Macon Chardonnay Btl -

$56.00

Fuisse Chardonnay Btl -

$60.00

Sonoma Chardonnay Btl -

$60.00

Dark Horse Sav Blanc Btl -

$48.00

Placido Pinot Grigio Btl -

$44.00

Santa Marg Pinot Grigio Btl -

$60.00

Les Cailottes Sancerre Btl -

$60.00

Draft Beer -

Downeast Cider - 16 oz -

$8.50

Beach Lager - 16 oz -

$8.50

Q Line IPA - 16 oz -

$8.50

Guinness - 16 oz -

$8.50

Blue Point Toasted Lager - 16 oz -

$8.50

Allagash - 16 oz -

$8.50

Xmas Double Ale - 16 oz -

$8.50

Avalanche Amber - 16 oz -

$8.50

Hazy - 16 oz -

$8.50

Bottled Beer -

Heineken -

$8.50

Heineken- Non-Alc -

$8.50

Becks -

$8.50

Bud Light -

$8.50

Budweiser -

$8.50