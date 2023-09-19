Cafe de la Playa 1326 2nd Avenue
Tacos Tuesday's - 3 for the price of 2
(DLY) Cafe de la Playa Mon-Sun 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Margarita Madness
Margarita Classic 24 Oz on the rocks
Tequila, lime, simple syrup and Triple sec
Peach Margarita 24 Oz on the rocks
Tequila, Peach nectar, simple syrup, lime and Triple sec
Strawberry Margarita 24 Oz on the rocks
Tequila, strawberries, simple syrup, lime and Triple sec
Cucumber Margarita 24 Oz on the rocks
Tequila, sliced cucumber, simple syrup, lime juice and Triple sec
Jalapeno Margarita 24 Oz on the rocks
Tequila, sliced Jalapeno, simple syrup, lime and Triple sec
Comb Pack (3) Assorted 24 Oz Margarits
Las Tapas / Dips for two or more
Chips and Salas
Guacamole and Chips
Queso Blanco / Chips
Traditional Cheddar Queso / Chips
Double Spicy Cheddar Queso / Chips
Sweet Plantains
Deep fried plantain. Thick and savory!
Jalapeno Poppers
Makes the perfect bite; crispy, creamy, spicy, cheesy… and quite honestly the best appetizer ever!
Tacos (two)
Beef Taco (ground beef- two)
2 Tacos with Sliced Aged Angus, white onions and cilantro served on a corn tortilla with a side of avocado puree, sour cream, salsa and Pico de gallo.
Chicken Taco (two)
2 Tacos with marinated Murry's chicken, white onions and cilantro served on a corn tortilla with a side of avocado puree, sour cream, salsa and Pico de gallo.
Fish Taco (two)
Deep fried Tilapia, pickled onions and Pico de gallo served on a corn tortilla
Steak Taco (sliced Angus) (two)
2 Tacos with Sliced Aged Angus, white onions and cilantro served on a corn tortilla with a side of avocado puree, sour cream, salsa and Pico de gallo.
Shrimp Taco (two)
2 Tacos with spicy gulf shrimp marinated in lemon, white wine, chili flakes and garlic topped with avocado puree, pickled onions and a light chipotle sauce served on a corn tortilla.
Chorizo Taco (two)
2 Tacos with Chorizo sausage, white onions and cilantro served on a corn tortilla with a side of avocado puree, sour cream, salsa and Pico de gallo.
Quesadilla
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Murry's chicken, mozzarella cheese, Vidalia onions and Bell peppers prepared on a flour Tortilla. Served with Pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of either red or green salsa
Steak Quesadilla
Sliced Certified Aged Angus, mozzarella cheese, Vidalia onions and Bell peppers prepared on a flour Tortilla. Served with Pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of either red or green salsa
Shrimp Quesadilla
Spicy Gulf Shrimp, mozzarella cheese, Vidalia onions and Bell peppers prepared on a flour Tortilla. Served with Pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of either red or green salsa
Beef Quesadilla
Ground aged Angus beef, mozzarella cheese, Vidalia onions and Bell peppers prepared on a flour Tortilla. Served with Pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of either red or green salsa
Tacos (one) a la carte
Nachos
Los Platos Clásico
Arroz Con Pollo
Marinated Murry's Chicken, yellow rice with corn, scallions, white onions, chopped tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro
Arroz Con Chorizo
Chorizo sausage, yellow rice with corn, scallions, white onions, chopped tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro
Arroz Con Carne
Sliced Certified Angus Beef, yellow rice with corn, scallions, white onions, chopped tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro
Arroz Con Shrimp
Spicy Gulf Shrimp, yellow rice with corn, scallions, white onions, chopped tomatoes, jalapeno and cilantro