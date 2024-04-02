Cafe LeMade NOW OPEN! More
Cafe LeMade - Birmingham 670 South Old Woodward Avenue
Coffee
- Basic Brew$3.00+
Brew of the Day!
- Espresso$3.00
one double shot
- Latte/Flat White$5.00+
Shot of espresso. milk and flavor of choice!
- Cappuccino$5.00+
A double shot of espresso, milk and flavor of choice!
- Matcha Latte/capp$5.00+
- Americano$3.50+
Shot of espresso and hot water!
- Cortado$4.00
A tiny tiny latte!
- Latte/Flat white$5.00+
- Ice Cappuccino$5.00+
- Ice matcha$5.00+
- Cortadito$6.00
Espresso brewed with turbinado sugar
- Red Eye$6.00+
Basic Brew + a double shot of espresso
- Steamer$6.00+
Steamed milk + flavoring
- Frappe$5.00+
- Ice Chai$5.00+
- water$2.00
FOOD
TEA
Smoothies
Ice cream
(313) 820-7866
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 10AM