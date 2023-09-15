Cafe Oasis New
Cafe Menu
Coffee Based
Thai Coffee
Dark roast, Tamarind beans, with condensed milk
Cafe Su Da
Vietnamese drip coffee with condensed milk.
My Turtle
Espresso, Chocolate, Carmel, and Hazelnut
Let's Go Camping
Espresso, Chocolate, and Toasted marshmallow
The Flemlingo
Espresso, Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, and Red Velvet powder
Macchiato
Latte
Americano
House Coffee
Myan Mocha
Espresso, chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cayenne pepper
Espresso
Tea Based
Original Black Milk Tea
Originated in Taiwan. This is the original black milk tea that started the milk tea popularity! Available as a cold drink only.
Brown Sugar Black Milk Tea
This is the Original Milk Tea with Brown sugar. Brown sugar milk tea is available with ice ONLY.
Matcha Latte
Matcha
Green Tea
Thai Tea
Thai black tea with star anise, vanilla, crushed tamarind seed, and cardamom.
Butterfly Pea Tea Lemonade
Hibiscus Tea
Jasmine Green Tea
Pot of Tea
Milk Based
Juice
Other
Sweet Treats
Food Menu
Munchies
Crispy Shrimp with Spicy Mayo (3)
Steamed Cha Shu Buns (1)
Honey-roasted pork or chicken stuffed in a soft steamed bun.
Spicy Sichuan Wontons (4)
Wontons stuffed with minced pork, ginger, scallions, and cilantro in Sichuan red oil soy vinaigrette.
Chicken Toast (4)
Minced chicken on toast, battered, and deep fried.
Crispy Shrimp Stuffed with Cream of Crab (3)
Vietnamese Summer Roll (1)
Rice noodles, Vegetables, Pork, and shrimp wrapped in Rice paper, served with spicy sweet peanut sauce.
Crispy Vegetable Spring Roll (1)
Fried Broccoli
This is a crowd-pleaser at my parent's restaurant. The item was never on the menu but as part of a large appetizer plater; however, many would order just the fried broccoli.
Main Entree
Crispy Salmon
Crispy salmon with spicy chili basil sauce or garlic soy sauce.
Shrimp and Crab Fried Rice
Oasis coconut egg fried rice, vegetables with shrimp and crab meat
Pepper Steak
Grilled steak with onions and sweet peppers.
Kra Pow
Minced chicken or Beef with sliced string beans, fresh peppers, and basil.
A Fair's Combo
Chicken or Beef kabob, grilled vegetables, crispy spring roll, and Oasis fried rice. NOT available in Family-style.
Oasis Curry
Crispy pork cutlet in yellow curry and caramelized onion sauce. Our own creation is a cross between Thai Yellow curry and Japanese's Katsuetsu yellow curry sauce. NOT available as Family-Style
Pannang
Red curry sauce with crushed peanuts and basil.
Crispy Garlic Pork
Pork sauteed in crispy garlic oil and vegetables; garnished with cilantro and scallions.
Vietnamese Pho Noodle
Pho is a Vietnamese noodle soup with beef or chicken. The clear broth perminates with herbs such as ginger, coriander seed, and cardamon. Servered with rice noodles, beef or chicken (white meat), bean sprouts, onions, and basil.
Mussamun Curry
This popular Thai curry is a rich yet mildly spicy red curry. Seasoned with ginger and palm sugar in a coconut based, the combination is pleasant on any plate. We offer Chicken tigh or Lamb with potatoes, onions, carrotts, and peanuts.
Green Curry
Green curry in coconut milk with basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and string beans.
Honey Roasted Pork
Honey-roasted pork over rice. This is one of Thailand's comforting meals. A merry of Thai and Chinese the Moo Dang, whose literal translation is Moo-Pork Dang-Red is the Chinese BBQ Pork or Char siu. Moo Dang is served over rice, a half-boiled egg, and fresh slices of cucumbers on the side; garnished with cilantro and spring onions.
Rise & Shine
Bagels
Plain, Cinnamon Raisin, Sesame seed, Everything Bagels toasted.
A Croissant Breakfast
2 fried eggs, Sausage patty, bacon, or ham, and American cheese on croissant.
Bagel Breakfast
2 Fried eggs, sausage patty, bacon, or ham, and American Cheese on Bagel.
Loco Moco, A Hawaiian Breakfast
2 eggs, hamburger patty with gravy and rice.
American Fried Rice Plater
1 sunny-side-up egg on top of ketchup fried rice with raisins, a fried drumstick, and 2 mini hot dogs.
Poached Egg Shooter
One poached egg with Maggi and a dash of white pepper. A Classic Chinese way to start your day!
Oasis Breakfast Plate
Two Eggs, Sauage/Bacon/Ham, and Poatoes & Onions
Oasis Muffin
Eggs, Sauage patty/Bacon/Ham on an English Muffin.
Breakfast Add-On
Breakfast ALL DAY!