Skip to Main content
Cafetazzo LLC 1325 E Sheena Dr
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Cafetazzo LLC 1325 E Sheena Dr
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
maximus
maximus
coffee
$4.25
Proballer
$6.50
Redbull
$7.50
specialty coffee
$5.50
upgrade
$2.00
espresso
$1.00
Oakmilk
$1.00
Almond milk
$1.00
whipped cream/ cold foam
$0.50
extra syrup
$0.50
matcha
$5.50
Pastries
$2.00
Cappuccino
$5.50
Latte
$5.75
soft drink
$3.00
credit card
$0.50
Cafetazzo LLC 1325 E Sheena Dr Location and Ordering Hours
(602) 775-0780
1325 E Sheena Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement