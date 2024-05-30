Caffe Paradiso 115 Flagler Avenue
BREAKFAST
- Bagel Plain$2.99
- Bagel toasted with Butter and Cream Cheese$3.99
- Bagel toasted with Bacon, Egg and Cheddar Cheese$6.99
- Bagel toasted with Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese$6.99
- Lox Bagel toasted with Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, and Capers$9.99
- Croissant toasted with butter$2.99
- Croissant toasted with Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese$6.99
- Croissant toasted with Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese$6.99
- Croissant toasted, stuffed with Nutella$4.99
- Croissant toasted with Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato$7.99
- Blueberry Muffin$3.99
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
- TOMATO PIE
Traditional 12" pie topped with Our Homemade Tomato Sauce, Oregano, and a drizzle of EVOO.$12.99
- CHEESE PIE - RED OR WHITE
Our Homemade Dough cooked to perfection in our Wood Fired Oven topped with Our Homemade Tomato Sauce or EVOO smothered with mozzarella cheese.$13.99
- CALZONE
Traditional Calzone made with our Homemade Dough stuffed with Mozzarella, Ricotta, and Parmesan Cheese.$14.99
AMERICANO PIZZA
SPECIALTY PIZZA
LOBSTER ROLLS
PANINI
- CAPRESE PANINI
FRESH BAKED HOMEMADE BREAD WITH SLICED TOMATO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL, AND EVOO$14.99
- GREEK PANINI
FRESH HOMEMADE BREAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SLICED TOMATO, CUCUMBER AND DRIZZLED WITH TZATZIKI$15.99
- LOBSTER GRILLED CHEESE PANINI
100% MAINE LOBSTER, SPECIAL SEASONING, MOZZARELLA, PROVOLONE$24.99
- MEATBALL PANINI$14.99
- NAPOLI PANINI$14.99
- SALSICCIA PANINI
FENNEL SAUSAGE, BELL PEPPERS, ONION$14.99
- ITALIAN PANINI$17.99
SALADS
- CAESAR SALAD
Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in our House Caesar Dressing topped with Shaved Parmesan and Homemade Croutons.$9.99
- ARUGULA SALAD
Nova Salmon served on a bed of Fresh Arugula Topped with Onion and Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Drizzled with our House Herb Vinaigrette al Limone.$16.99
- CAPRESE SALAD
Tender Steak paired with Fresh Tomato, Basil, and Mozzarella. Topped with a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze.$12.99
- MEAN GREEN SALAD
Fresh Spinach, Arugula, and Romaine Lettuce paired with Roasted Garlic, Sliced Cucumber, Kalamata Olives and Feta Cheese.$14.99
- TOMATO & CUCUMBER SALAD
Frech Tomato, Cucumber, and Onion tossed in Our House Herb Vinaigrette al Limone.$9.99
STARTERS
- Garlic Knots (6) with Sauce
Garlic Knots made with our Homemade Dough, Garlic Sauce, and served with a side of Tomato Sauce.$7.99
- Cinnamon Knots (6) with Vanilla Cream Cheese Sauce
Made with our Homemade Dough, Cinnamon Sugar, and Drizzled with Vanilla Cream Cheese Icing.$7.99
- Spinach Pesto Pinwheel (3)
Made with our Homemade Dough, Fresh Spinach, Pesto Sauce, and Served with a side of Tomato Sauce.$9.99
- Cheesy Bread with Sauce
Made with our Homemade Dough, Garlic Sauce, Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and served with a side of Tomato Sauce.$9.99
- Mac & Cheese
Baked with a mix of White Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and drizzled with Lobster Bisque.$12.99
- Lobster Mac & Cheese
Baked with 100% Maine Lobster, White Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Boursin Cream, and drizzled with Lobster Bisque.$29.99
- Wood Fired Oven Meatballs (3) with Sauce and Mozzarella
Meatballs Smothered in Mozzarella Cheese and Cooked to Perfection in our Wood Fired Over.$13.99
LOBSTER BISQUE
BEVERAGES
- Pepsi$3.29
- Pepsi Zero$3.29
- Starry$3.29
- Mtn Dew$3.29
- Lemonade$3.29
- Rootbeer$3.29
- Crush$3.29
- Dr. Pepper$3.29
- Sweet Tea$3.29
- Unsweet Tea$3.29
- Gatorade$3.99
- Starbucks$5.99
- water bottle$2.49
- Apple Juice$3.29
- Cranberry Juice$3.29
- Orange Juice$3.29
- Naked Juice$4.59
- Bubly Sparkling Water$2.99
- Celsius Energy Drink$3.29
- Rockstar Energy Drink$3.99
- Water Cup$0.25
- Fountain Refill$1.00
- Figi Water Bottle$3.99
- Smart Water Bottle$3.99
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$3.99
- Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea$3.99
- Blue Moon$5.99
- Coors light$4.99
- Corona Extra$5.99
- Guiness$5.99
- Lite BT$4.99
- Lite DRFT$4.99
- Beach Hippie$5.99
- Peroni Draft$5.99
- Yuengling$5.99
- Surfside Vodka$4.99
- Free Dive$4.99
- Shock Top$4.99
- Corona$4.99
- Mango Cart$4.99
- Beat Box$4.99
- Malbec$8.95
- Pinot Noir$8.95
- Chardonnay$8.95
- Riesling$8.95
- Sauvignon Blanc$8.95
- Cabernet$8.95
FRUIT SMOOTHIES
- Acai Power
Acai Fruit, Apple, Blueberries, Banana$8.99
- Beachside Blast
Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Orange$8.99
- Blue Lemon
Lemonade, Blueberry, Strawberry, Pineapple$8.99
- Chocolate Peanut Cup$8.99
- Peanut Butter and Jelly$8.99
- Peanut Butter Blitz$8.99
- Apple Pie$8.99
- Island Sail$8.99
- Mango Mongo$8.99
- New Smyrna Colada$8.99
- Orange U Thirsty$8.99
- Strawberry Eclipse$8.99
- Tootsy Fruitsy$8.99
- Grape Escape$8.99
- Berry Bananza$8.99
- Tropical Temptations$8.99
- Mean Green$8.99
COFFEE SMOOTHIES
ESPRESSO
ITALIAN PASTRIES & DESSERTS
- Donut Plain$2.99
- Donut Cocoa$3.99
- Donut Cream$3.99
- Conchiglia Cioccolato$3.99
- Conchiglia Panna Latte$3.99
- Sfogliatella Plain$4.99
- Croisant plain$2.99
- Croisant Almond$3.99
- Croisant Arpricot$3.99
- Napoleon Millefogile$6.99
- Crème Brulee with Berries$8.99
- Pistachio Cheesecake$6.99
- Coppa Catalana$8.99
- Black Forest Cake$7.99
- Chocolate Souffle’$6.99
- Mini Key Lime Cheesecake$7.99
- Apple Tart$6.99
- Mini NY Style Cheesecake$5.99
- Tiramisu$6.99
- Profiteroles Chocolate$6.99
- Limoncello Cake$6.99