Caffeina - Jovinos 1044 S Ancona Ave, Eagle
FOOD
Pastries
Breakfast Bowl
Breakfast Burrito
Quiche
Breakfast Sandwich
Salads and Wraps
- Tomato Basil Bisque$8.00Out of stock
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup$10.00Out of stock
- Berry Salad$15.00Out of stock
Mixed Berries, Spinach, Boursin Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad$13.00
Little Gem Lettuce, Chicken, Roasted Corn, Black Bean, Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch, Cheddar Cheese
- Autumn Cobb$13.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Egg, Bacon, Apple, Craisins, Pepitas, Goat Cheese, Poppyseed Dressing
- Greek Salad$10.00
Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Feta, Feta Vinaigrette, Mixed Greens
- Arugula Side Salad$5.00
Arugula, Parmesan, Olive Oil, Lemon, Salt, Pepper
- Cup Tomato$5.00
- Cup Broccoli$7.00
Shareables
- Meat & Cheese Board$24.00
Selection of 3 Meats, 3 Cheeses, Honey, Fig Spread, Craisins, Nuts, Toast Points.
- JoVinos Focaccia and Olive Oil Dip$8.00
Olive Oil Mixed with a House Blend of Herbs and Spices, Served with Toast Points
- Fig and Goat Cheese Toast$12.00
Fig Spread, Goat Cheese, Apple, Honey, Crostini
- Bruschetta$12.00Out of stock
Roasted Tomato Blend, Parmesan Cheese, Balsamic Reduction, Crostini.
- Burrata and Prosciutto$15.00
Burrata, Prosciutto, Balsamic Reduction, Arugula Salad, Toast Points.
- Hummus$10.00Out of stock
Roasted Tomato, Pickled Cauliflower, Cucumbers, Pita Points.
Sandwich
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.00
Rustic Loaf, Sliced Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic Reduction, Garlic Aioli
- Chipotle Bacon Sandwich$11.00
Sourdough Bread, Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Onion Jam, Chipotle
- Hot Italian$11.00Out of stock
Village Loaf, Peppercorn Soppressata, Prosciutto, Spicy Soppressata, Mozzarella, Onion Jam, Bruschetta Spread.
- Turkey Fresca$11.00
Wheat Bread, Truffle Mayo Aioli, Turkey, Fresh Apple, Butter Leaf Lettuce
- Avotoast$9.00
Cheddar, Oaxaca and Parmesan Cheese Melted on Sourdough Bread Served With Tomato Basil Bisque
- Eagle BLT$11.00Out of stock
Multi-Grain Bread, Boursin Cheese Spread, Bacon, Tomatoes, Arugula Salad
- Salmon Lox$12.00
Sweets
Food Open
COFFEE
Espresso
- Americano$2.95+
2.95 / 3.35 / 3.55
- Latte$3.85+
3.85 / 4.45 / 5.05
- Cappuccino$3.85+
3.85 / 4.45 / 5.05
- Macchiato$3.85+
3.85 / 4.45 / 5.05
- Caramel Macchiato$4.55+
4.55 / 5.35 / 5.55
- Mocha$4.35+
4.35 / 5.05 / 5.25
- White Mocha$5.05+
5.05 / 5.45 / 5.95
- Mexican Mocha$5.05+
5.05 / 5.45 / 5.95
- Doppio$2.25
2.25
- Cortado$2.95
2.95
- Flat White$3.85+
3.85 / 4.45 / 5.05
Staff Picks
Tea
Frappe
Other
Lotus Energy
Water Cup
Port
- Kopke 10 Year Tawny Port$44.00
Port / PT-Douro - Notes of caramel , bitter almond, chocolate and oak appear on the rich, textured palate and linger through the balanced, off dry finish.
- Sparkman Cellars Hallelujah Port$48.00
Port / US-WA-Woodinville - Made with Portuguese varitials Touriga Nacional and Souzau. Silky flavors of licorice, blackberry, cherry, caramel, cinnamon, bittersweet chocolate and tobacco.
BEVERAGES
Beer
Canned Cocktails
N/A Beverages
WINE
By the Glass
- Directors Cut Coppola$14.00
- Decoy Cab$14.00
- Imagery Cab$14.00
- Tapiz Alta Malbec$12.00
Malbec / AR-Mendoza
- Secret Squirrel GSM$13.00
- Revelry Merlot$12.00
- Decoy Cabernet$12.00+
Cab Sauv / US-CA-Paso Robles - Fresh red fruit flavors pop on the first sip, with brown spice layers filling in the gaps.
- Unique Pinot Noir$14.00
- Quattro Theory SB$13.00
- Lagaria Pinot Grigio$9.00+
Pinot Grigio/Gris / IT-Friuli-Venezia Giulia - Straw yellow in color, pleasant floral and fruity aromas of apple, apricot and pear. Medium bodied, with refreshing fruit, distinct character and balance.
- Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc$9.00+
Sauvignon Blanc / NZ-Marlborough
- Maddalena Chardonnay$10.00
- Ardeche Chardonnay$11.00
- Lagaria Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Bartholomew Albarino$12.00
- Adami Garbel Prosecco$10.00
- Ardeche BTG Unoaked Chardonnay$11.00
- Decoy Brut Cuvee$12.00
- Mumm Rose$13.00
- Angels and Cowboys Rose$10.00
- Piper Brut Rose$14.00
Australia/New Zealand
- Penfolds Bin 389 - Cabernet Sauvignon/Shiraz$79.00
Blend AU-Barossa - Rich blend of cab and shiraz is rich, polished full of plush berry fruit and a minty, herbal nuance, lacquered in high end oak.
- Penfolds Bin 407 - Cabernet Sauvignon$88.00
Cab SauvAU-Barossa - Dark fruit, cedar, and savory herbs. Silky fruit on fine tannins for a lasting. With a mouthwatering finish.
- Bishop Shiraz$42.00
Shiraz/SyrahAU-Barossa - The spiciness of a shiraz is in full effect, but it goes down extremely smooth with heavy notes of dark fruit.
- Penfolds Kalimna Bin 28 - Shiraz 2018$40.00
Shiraz/SyrahAU-Barossa - The plush fruit sits heavly but offers some tangy refreshment amid a soft line of spicy tannins.
- Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc$9.00+
Sauvignon Blanc / NZ-Marlborough - Aromatic and generous on the palate, the wine offers big tropical flavors with hints of peach and apricot on the nose with underlying notes of citrus and herbs.
- Bleasdale Pear SB$24.00
- Indian Summer Rosé$27.00
- Paxton AAA$26.00
Other
Spain
- Lopez de Heredia Tondonia Reserva$61.00
Tempranillo / ES-La Rioja - Spicy, savoury and hightoned with grippy tannins, layers of tobacco and red fruits and classic, supporting acidity.
- Alzania Retorno Garnacha$29.00
Zinfandel / ES-La Rioja - Gorgeously balanced between fruit, earth, wood, spice, and acidity, the aromas and flavors are harmonious and beautifully expressive of the variety.
- Zestos Old Vine Garnacha$21.00
Grenache / ES-La Rioja - Silky and appealingly sweet, finishing with a sharp focus and smooth tannins that fold into the wine's juicy fruit.
- Faustino Gran Reserva$43.00
Tempranillo / ES-La Rioja - Powerful yet velvety, with flavors of rich red fruit, licorice and minerals and smooth, ripe tannins.
- LAN Reserve Tempranillo$30.00
Tempranillo / ES-La Rioja - Silky, well intergrated tannins and balsamic acidity support the full body. Structured, fleshy, filling. Elegant, balanced and harmonious. Long aftertaste.
- Raimat Albarino$19.00
- Conquilla Brut Cava$25.00
- Sierra Cantabria Rioja$30.00
- Randez Rosé$25.00
- Gardach Garnacha$25.00
- Crianza$29.00
- Blanquito$26.00
- Manzanos Reserva$28.00
- Manzanos Crianza$28.00
Argentina
- Durigutti Bonarda$22.00
Blend / AR-Mendoza - Perfumed aromas of violets, blackberries, blackcurrants and wild herbs.
- Altos Las Hormigas Malbec Clasico$20.00
Malbec / AR-Mendoza - This luminous cherry colored Malbec with pink hues offers a delicate first nose of red currant, minty blackberry leaves and tenuous smokey notes.
- Salentein Reserve Malbec$28.00
Malbec / AR-Mendoza - A balanced and complexed wine with flavors of red currants, black cherries and cinnamon.
- Tapiz Alta Malbec$28.00
Malbec / AR-Mendoza - The aromas and flavors of fresh red fruits are interspersed with aromas of flowers and spicy notes. The oak aging provides vanilla and toasted almond notes.
- The Party Malbec$26.00
- Almacita$20.00
- Montesco$32.00
- Bonfanti$27.00
Chile
Uruguay
- Garzón Reserve Tannat$25.00
Tannat / UR-Maldonado - A juicy, full bodied wine, rich purple in color with very fresh aromas reminiscent of red and black fruits such as plums and raspberries.
- Garzón Reserve Albariño$25.00
Albarino / UR-Maldonado - This Albarino is intense in the nose, with peach and citrus notes. The freshness in the mid-palate is superb, with remarkable acidity and a round, crisp finish.
- Garzón Reserve Rose$25.00
Rose / UR-Maldonado - The nose is intense and fruity, with aromas reminiscent of red fruits and wild flowers.
France
- Unique Pinot Noir$26.00
Pinot Noir / FR-Beaujolais - Bright raspberry, strawberry jam, with rose petals, violets, and a light component of baking bread.
- Chateau Boiurdieu No. 1$27.00
Bordeaux / FR-Bordeaux - Flamboyant and deep, th ample, lush and fresh forest fruits, bramble and cassis.
- Chateau du Glana$57.00
Bordeaux / FR-Bordeaux - Amazing Bordeaux from 2018 which is on of the best vintages of the 21st century.
- Chateau Grand Chemin Monplaisir$37.00
Bordeaux / FR-Bordeaux - Ripe fruit, pleasently oaky and nicely balanced.
- Chateau Haut Segottes St Emilion$48.00
Beaujolais / FR-Bordeaux - This dusty expressive wine gives tones of smoked cherries, gigar, pepercorn, and an earthy texture.
- Chateau Moulin de Tricot Haut Medoc$47.00
Bordeaux / FR-Bordeaux - Cabernet notes and softened by a touch of velvety Merlot. Ripe, sauve and perfectly balanced, with a structure that is firm but not imposing.
- Jerome Chezeaux Nuits Saint Georges Pruliers 1er Cru$94.00
Burgandy / FR-Burgundy - Complex notes of red fruits, earthy truffles, a touch of spice and great acidity.
- Domaine des Roches Neuves Saumur$36.00
Bordeaux / FR-Champigny - On the palate, herbacious and brambly berries, very balanced with full body.
- Felicette$23.00
- Domaine Lionnet Cornas 'Terre Brulée'$84.00
Garnache / FR-Northern Rhone - Red berry spiced nose with defined forest floor aspects. The palate is wonderfully full in fruit, with peppery red berries and great earthy tones.
- Cotes Du Rhone$23.00
- Jean-Luc Colombo Châteauneuf-du-Pape$63.00
Blend / FR-Rhone Valley -
- Ardeche Unoaked Chardonnay$24.00
- Cotes Du Rhone E Guigal$28.00
- Les Hauts De Lagarde$25.00
- Lucien Crochet Sancerre$48.00
Sparkling / FR-Loire Valley - Citrus and crushed shells jump off the palate, a salinity and herbal backbone, dry, salty, fresh, delicious.
- Le Petit Sauvignon Blanc$28.00
Chardonnay / US-CA-Santa Barbara
- Chateau Fage White Bordeaux$21.00
Semillion / FR-Bordeaux - Very well balanced on the palate, this crisp wine offers freshness and fruitness.
- Legras & Hass$67.00
- Veuve Clicquot Champagne$87.00
Sparkling / FR-Champagne - Champagne is a wine of legend, and this is one of the most iconic lables around. A wonderful full bodied Champagne made od 100% Chardonnay is the perfect wine to celebrate.
- Château Gravas Sauternes$34.00
Sauternes / FR-Bordeaux - A wonderful sauternes. Apricot and peach. Smooth and sweet. A perfect match with chocolate.
- Chateau Grandchemin Monplasisir$37.00
- Thienot Brut$74.00
- Vouvray Chenin Blanc$21.00
- Rose Gold Rosé$20.00
- Crocodile Dandy Rosé$24.00
- Cass Rosé$30.00
- Veuve Rosé$95.00
- Guilhem Rose$8.00+
Rose / FR-Herault - Salmon pink color with aromas of fresh picked berries. The palate has a soft mouthfeel but with minerality and acidity and flavors of juicy ripe strawberries, fresh melons and salinity.
- Peyrassol Rosé$29.00
- Nature's Revenge Pet Nat$32.00
- Crocodile Dandy SB$24.00
- Crocodile Dandy Red Blend$24.00
- Les Gentilhommes Chard$35.00
- Chateau De Segries$28.00
Italy
- Rubio$28.00
Amarone / IT-Valpolicella - Amaroni della Valpolicella is the most prestigious red wine in Venuto. Amaroni is a powerful wine, yet fruity, fresh, and clean.
- Alanera$21.00
Barbera / IT-Piedmont - Traditional Nebbiolo fruit with big aromas of violet, bark, spice and cherry.
- Veglio Barbareesco$30.00
Barbaresco / IT-Piedmont - Aromatics are intense, fruity, and spicy. This wine goes well with rich, full flavored foods including beef dishes, rich sauces and dry aged cheeses.
- Cantine Valpane Barbera del Monferrato 'Rosso Pietro'$23.00
Blend /IT-Piedmont - Luscious, mouth-filling cherry fruit, a soil signature, and smoot tannins make this the perfect Barbara.
- Pertinace Barbera d'Alba$26.00
Barbera / IT-Piedmont - Warm, soft and harmonic with great length and depth of red berry fruit and vanilla.
- Veglio Barbera$19.00
Barbera / IT-Piedmont - A dryer wine with a harmonic body, enjoy with fine red meat and game.
- Vietti Barbera d'Alba Tre Vigne$34.00
Barbera / IT-Piedmont - Full bodied wine best served with red meats and strong cheese.
- Veglio Barolo$78.00
Barolo / IT-Piedmont - A dryer wine with a harmonic body, enjoy with fine red meat and game.
- Vietti Castglione Barolo$65.00
Barolo / IT-Piedmont - Powerful aromas of rich, ripe cherries with intricate complexities of spice, tea leafs, and rose petals with strong rich tannins.
- Casanova di Neri Brunello$145.00
Sangiovese / IT-Tuscany - Bold, rich, and full-bodied, with red and black fruit assertively grace the nose and palate.
- Fanti Brunello di Montalcino$56.00
Sangiovese / IT-Piedmont - The tannins are elegant, super fine and all over the mouth; the result is a pleasant sweet sensation on the finish.
- Lamole Chanti$31.00
Sangiovese / Tuscany- IT - Classic flavors that will comlement the finest traditional meals. A classic!
- Selvapiana Chianti Rufina$26.00
Sangiovese / IT-Tuscany - Bold dark red fruit with a little spice, smooth and balanced with cherry, pepper and oak.
- Casanova di Neri Irrosso$30.00
Sangiovese / IT-Tuscany - Deep ruby red, hints of cherry, violet and red fruits. Large and good drinkability.
- Pietrantoni Montepulciano d'Abruzzo$25.00
Nebbiolo / IT-Abruzzo - Dried floral and fruit notes complemented by soft leather and earthy aromas offering plenty of full flavors yet staying very pure and fresh.
- Poliziano Vino Nobile di Montepulciano$37.00
Sangiovese / IT-Tuscany - Juicy ripe fruit and a rich palatte with just the right amount of tannin.
- Villadoria Nebbiolo$32.00
Nebbiolo / IT-Piedmont - Offers up generous fruit along with menthol, spices and hard candy, showing notable intensity while retaining an essential mid-weight style.
- Borgogno Langhe Nebbiolo$44.00
Nebbiolo / IT-Piedmont - Garnet red color, it's round and soft, with a pleasantly harmonious, ageing brings out its true character.
- Vietti Perbacco Nebbiolo$39.00
Nebbiolo / IT-Piedmont - Offers up generous fruit along with menthol, spices and hard candy, showing notable intensity while retaining an essential mid-weight style.
- I Muri Puglia Primativo$23.00
- Selvapiana Pomino Rosso$30.00
Sangiovese / IT-Tuscany - Delightful crisp red wine blend with 60% Sangiovese, 20% Cabrenet Sauvignon and 20% Merlot.
- Edda Chardonnay$35.00
- Lagaria Pinot Grigio$9.00+
Pinot Grigio/Gris / IT-Friuli-Venezia Giulia - Straw yellow in color, pleasant floral and fruity aromas of apple, apricot and pear. Medium bodied, with refreshing fruit, distinct character and balance.
- Adami Garbel$24.00
Sparkling / IT-Prosecco - Perfectly dry, light, and crisp. Simple, with terrific foam-like carbonation and a tart green apple profile with just a touch of yeast.
- Punta Crena Lumas-Sina$28.00
- Saracco Moscato D' Asti 375ml$9.00
Moscato / IT-Castiglione - Lightly sparkling, aromatic wine with aromas of peaches, apricots, honeysuckle, orange blossoms and lemon zest.
- Vietti Moscato$25.00
Moscato / IT-Piedmont - Pale sunshine yellow color and slightly sparkling, intense aromas of peaches, rose petals and ginger.
- Lambrusco$23.00
- Scarpetta Timido Brut Rose$22.00
Sparkling / IT-Veneto - Aromas of strawberries and fresh cut flowers. Crips and dry on the palate with fine perlage.
- Frico Rose$20.00
- Gabriele Moscato$11.00
- Vietti Moscato Split 375ml$13.00
- Caldora Montepulciano D'Abruzzo$23.00
- Zeni Ripasso$36.00
- Zeni Rosso$25.00
- Zeni Alte$29.00
- Ca' Del Sarto Pinot Grigio$15.00
- Ca' Del Sarto Monte$18.00
- Ca' Del Sarto Cab$18.00
- Grillo$22.00
- Nero D'Avola$22.00
- Sangiovese$22.00
- Rotari$26.00
US - California
- Decoy SB$25.00
- Decoy Brut Cuvee$13.00
Sparkling / US-CA-Napa - Enticing sparkling wine that offers alluring layers of baked apple, white peach and orange zest.
- Rombauer Vinyards Chardonnay$52.00
Chardonnay / US-CA-Los Carneros - On the nose, beautiful aromas of ripe, yellow peach, meyer lemon, and chamomile mingle together with hints of clove and vanilla.
- Maddalena Chardonnay$26.00
Chardonnay / US-CA-Monterey - Ripe apple and pear flavors cross the palate, which offers ample texture and acidity to wipe them up.
- Caymus Napa Cabernet Sauvignon$110.00
Cab Sauv / US-CA-Napa - This Cab offers layered, lush aromasand flavors, including cocoa, cassis and ripe berries.
- Decoy Cabernet$12.00+
Cab Sauv / US-CA-Paso Robles - Fresh red fruit flavors pop on the first sip, with brown spice layers filling in the gaps.
- Dry Creek Zinfandel$28.00
Zinfandel / US-CA-Sonoma - Complex wine, with bright acidity complimented by deeper notes of mocha, white pepper and wild sage brush.
- Frank Family Zinfandel$55.00
Merlot / US-CA-Napa - Luxuriously full bodied Merlot. Mouth-watering flavors on the palate that are intense and complex, with velvety tannins and voluptuous fruit balanced by earthy undertones.
- Frank Family Cabernet$67.00
Cabernet / US-CA-Napa - A whole range of notes and flavors here from oak to blackberry, chocolate and tobacco. A very rich and complex red.
- San Simeon Cabernet Sauvignon$34.00
Cab Sauv / US-CA-Paso Robles - On the palate , you will be greeted with notes of blackberry and ripe plum, followed by touches of cocoa and cedar and a long finish underpinned by fine grained tannins and solid acidity.
- San Simeon Stormwatch$67.00
Cab Sauv / US-CA-Paso Robles - Sandy tannins frame the sip, where a black plum flavor aligns with accents of roasting herbs and peppery spices that lead into a firm finish.
- Serial Cab Sauv$34.00
- Elizabeth Spencer Cab$71.00
Cab Sauv / US-CA-Napa - Family owned for nearly 50 years, Silver Oak produces Cabernets aged in 100% American oak.
- The Prisoner Cab$52.00
Blend / US-CA-Napa - Persistent flavors of ripe raspberry, boysenberry, pomegranate and vanilla bring this wine to a luscious finish.
- Imagery Pinot Noir$22.00
Zinfandel / US-CA-Napa - Dark ruby color. Black currant and smoke on the nose. Spicy forward palate. Complex fruit with ripe cassis, blackberries and full body tannins on the finish.
- Twomey Pinot Noir Russian River$63.00
Pinot Noir / US-CA- Russian River - A forward and juicy Pinot with elegant fruit with a mouthfeel and energy the you will love year after year.
- Imagery Cabernet$23.00
- Ca'Momi Merlot$26.00
- Mumm Rose$30.00
- Truchard Pinot Noir$43.00
- Domaine De Fontsainte Corbieres Rouge$27.00
- Piper Sonoma Brut Rose$29.00
- Do Epic Shit$28.00
- Truchard Cabernet$47.00
- Elizabeth Spencer Chard$32.00
- Quattro SB$40.00
- Biale Party Line$39.00
- Day Zin$38.00
- Directors Cut Coppola$27.00
- Austin Hope Cab$75.00
- Rodney Strong Cab$61.00
US - Idaho
- Dude DeWalt Sheepdog$49.00
- Huston Malbec$55.00
- Koenig Reserve$41.00
- Rolling Hills Mascot$39.00
- Koenig Cuvee 2018$31.00
Blend / US-ID - Vanilla, peppery, cream on the nose. Strong boldsmoky taste.
- Fujishin Tempranillo$42.00
Tempranillo / US-ID - Full bodied with medium high acidity, medium tannins, and a palate boasting of notes of fresh tart cherry, red berries, vanilla, and warm spice.
- Cinder Syrah$43.00
Shiraz/Syrah / US-ID - Savory and dark fruir notes in the nose develop intoblackberries, sage, and a hint of dried orange peel on your palate.
- Sawtooth Cabernet$18.00
- Dude Dewalt Pinot Gris$30.00
- Koenig Chardonnay$30.00
Chardonnay / US-ID - Hand picked and aged in french oak barrels. Enjoy hazelnut and toasted oak aromas along with bright mineral and meyer lemon flavors typical of this vinyard.
- Free Dog Albarino$31.00
Albarino / US-ID - This wine has a citrusy bouququet with notes of lemon, lime and grapefruit, but also some sweeter hints of melon and pear.
- Dude DeWalt Rosé$30.00
- Huston Reserve Chard$60.00
- Huston Riesling$46.00
- Dude Dewalt SB$42.00
- White Noise Pet Nat$36.00
- Split Rail GSM$47.00
- Koenig Cuvee 2019$36.00
- Koenig Cab$36.00
- Koenig Viognier$26.00
- Snake River Cab Franc$28.00
- Hat Ranch Moscato$30.00
- Hat Ranch Malbec$46.00
- Indiab Creek$40.00
US - Oregon
- Revelry Merlot$26.00
Pinot Noir / US-OR-Willamette - Smooth round texture of sour cherry and raspberry that lingers on the pallet.
- Growers Guild Pinot Noir$9.00+
- Dobbs Pinot$38.00
Pinot Noir / US-OR-Willamette - Light to medium bodied, displays a wide range of flavors including strawberry, raspberry, delicate floral notes.
- Saviah Big Sky$54.00
Pinot Grigio/Gris / US-OR-Willamette - A dry Pinot Gris from Oregon. Bright aromas of citrus zest and lemon meringue with crisp mouthwatering acidity.
US - Washington
- Two Mountain Red Blend$21.00
Blend / US-WA-Woodinville - Notes of dark fruit, baking spices, vanilla, and coffee.
- Amavi Syrah$40.00
Shiraz/Syrah / US-WA-Walla Walla - An amazing Syrah with dark plum, smoked meats, blackberry, fig and olive flavors.
- Dunham Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
Cab Sauv / US-WA-Columbia Valley - Robust red fruit shines through as freshly backed strawberries and raspberries are complemented by savory herbs.
- Dunham Cellars Trutina Red Blend$38.00
Blend / US-WA-Columbia Valley - Opens with gorgeous aromas of dark cherry, plum, star anise and tobacco leaf. With dark fruit flavors with notes of dried apricots and espresso.
- Starship Cabernet$31.00
- Growers Guild$17.00
- The Professor Cab$31.00
Blend / US-WA-Walla Walla - Brilliant garnet/red, brimming with red cherries, ripe strawberries and notes of nutmeg.
- Next$41.00
- Secret Squirrel Thorne Blend$34.00
Blend / US-WA-Red Mountain - Mysterious dark fruit and secondary notes of blackberry, boysenberry, balsamic, black tea, and sea salt are balanced by silky tannin.
- Seven Hills Merlot$34.00
Merlot / US-WA- Columbia Valley - Raspberry and black raspberry preserves with a little herb on the nose. Black fruit to start, violet on the mid pallet and a vanilla finish.
- Sparkman Holler Cabernet Sauvignon$77.00
Blend / US-WA-Woodinville - Black fruits, mocha, herbs and fine chewy tannins. Decant or open and let rest before drinking.
- Sparkman Kingpin Cabernet Sauvignon$77.00
Blend / US-WA-Woodinville - Silky tannins surround rich blue and black fruits, dark chocolate and roasted herbs.
- Bartholomew Albarino$26.00
Chardonnay / US-WA-Walla Walla - A layered, aromatic wine that displays minerality and white peach apple and a hint of baking spice woven throughout a subtle, creamy texture.
- Sparkman Birdie Riesling$30.00
Riesling / US-WA-Woodinville - Bone dry, juicy acidity, loaded with jasmine, asian pear, crushed stone and spices.
- Sparkman Port$61.00
- Sparkman Wilderness$33.00
Blend / US-WA-Woodinville - A rich blend with the core of syrah and other Rhone varietals combine to make this amazing wine.
- Thurston Wolfe Bottle$25.00
- Luke Merlot Columbia Valley Bottle$29.00
- Luke Syrah Columbia Valley Bottle
- LtL Red Mountain Cab Sauv
- Townshend GSM Bottle$29.00
- Double Canyon Syrah$28.00
- Dunham Rose$30.00
- Dunham Syrah$59.00
- Browne Forest Project$28.00
- Rook Merlot$24.00
Wine & Chocolate Flights
